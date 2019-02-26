Tragic Tale to Tell

This year and this month mark one of the most tragic dates in musical history. Sixty years ago on a snowy night in Iowa in February 1959, Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens fell from the sky on what is referred to as “the day the music died.”

Despite Don McLean’s opus, “American Pie,” the music has refused to die. Interest in the plane crash keeps flying on the radar screen of the public’s conscience to this day and the music continues to have an unprecedented impact.

One guy out there never lost interest in this trio. He has made a living making sure the music didn’t die in the wreckage of the plane, resurrecting it and performing it anywhere there’s an audience. That guy is John Mueller, the man behind a tribute show called “Winter Dance Party” playing the Riverside Resort just about every year. This trip, he performs in Don’s Celebrity Theatre Wednesday through Sunday, Feb. 27-March 3.

The show stars Mueller as Buddy Holly, Ray Anthony as Ritchie Valens and Linwood Sasser as The Big Bopper. The show has become something of a tradition.

“We’re looking forward to coming back,” Mueller said. “It’s a special year for us, as yes, it’s the 60th anniversary. We have added a few new songs from their catalog.

“We joke about this during the show — if some of today’s music will be even remembered after 20 years,” he added. “Most of it is so dispensable. I think what has made this music last is that it was fun, happy music before rock and roll became infused with political statements. Everyone wants to escape their troubles or go back to when things were simpler and I think this music fits that bill perfectly.

“We just did the show with an entire orchestra behind us and people were blown away by how good that sounded. Buddy did like four songs with an orchestra behind him and to do that live, as if it was being recorded like he did, was a thrill for both me and the audience,” Mueller said.

“This music transcends time because of the variety of it as well — beautiful ballads and rocking dance songs,” he added. “We are attracting younger audiences and the demand for the show has been strong so we’re really fortunate.

“I am blessed to be working with the best and most authentic backup band in the business. These guys put out 110 percent energy. Seeing that energy is what some of the older people comment about all the time, how it makes them feel young,” he said.

“Everyone cares about what they do in this show, no one is going through the motions and I think that is what is key to the show’s success. The word of mouth on this show has been tremendous and we are very thankful for that.”

The biggest key to the show’s success is Mueller and his cast of characters. He is the driving force behind the show as not only the man who plays the featured performer, Buddy Holly, but the creator and producer of the show. The fit was a natural.

“I was cast in the musical ‘Buddy…the Buddy Holly Story,’ ” he said. “I was the first guy to perform the part in a regional theater in Kansas City.

“I started touring with that show and the light bulb went off when the reviews started coming in. They said that the script was weak and that the only good thing about the show was the music at the end. So I came up with the idea of doing a ‘Winter Dance Party’ concert.

“I thought we needed to tour all of the original ballrooms they played — as if they were still around. Four or five of the rooms were still around and it turned out to be a tremendous tour. We even had a couple of the original band members and musicians from that original tour play with us.”

That was in 1999; since that time the show has had the emotional legs to carry it into the present day and beyond.

Thanks to this show, Buddy Holly gets to sing “Peggy Sue,” Ritchie Valens gets to do “La Bamba,” and The Big Bopper gets his “Chantilly Lace” phone call. And the music still works.

“I got an email … from a 60-year-old woman who knew the Valens family and she saw our show,” he said. “She said she was crying, feeling like a teenager again in the ’50s when she first heard the music. I love those kinds of responses.”

Because the show is based on a tragic event, Mueller walks the line of respect for the music.

Since those circumstances may not exactly make for a “party” atmosphere, Mueller had to address that juxtaposition of teenage death and “let’s-have-a-good-time-because-of-it.”

“I’ve always battled with that,” he says. “I knew the songs were going to work and the music would make audiences have a good time, but I didn’t know how to put a show together. I asked myself, ‘Do I talk with the audience or should I do a strict concert and pretend to be Buddy Holly?’

“I knew I didn’t want it to be cheesy. I wanted it to be very authentic — like people were seeing a concert from the ’50s…with the same amps and guitar.”

Helping remove the show from the “cheesy” side of things is the talent of the cast. Landing Ray Anthony as Ritchie Valens was a coup. Not only does Anthony have the “La Bamba” down, he bears a resemblance to Lou Diamond Phillips, and that is more important than looking like Ritchie Valens. It was Phillips who portrayed Valens in “La Bamba,” the 1987 film about Valens, so it is his look that modern audiences think of when they think of Ritchie Valens. A case of art imitating life, imitating art.

Originally, Mueller had a direct connection to the Big Bopper when he cast the Bopper’s son, Jay P. Richardson Jr., in the role of his father. Richardson Jr. died a few years ago and has been replaced by Sasser, an accomplished tribute artist.

It is the music that has become the sustenance and the heart of the show, with a bit of history added for those who don’t know the stories behind the performers and their music.

“We don’t work off a set list,” explained Mueller. “We know the hits we’re gonna do and we also include a lot of the rarer songs. People expect the Big Bopper to do ‘Chantilly Lace,’ but he also performs ‘White Lightning,’ which was a No. 1 song for George Jones. Big Bopper wrote that song. He also wrote ‘Running Bear,’ which was a hit for Sonny James.

“We do a little tongue-in-cheek jokes to make the audience laugh. And we take them along on the ride — stepping out of the present and back to 1959 by adding a few stories. Most people don’t know the history behind these artists, so we include some stories to make it more interesting.

“That’s one of my complaints of concerts by national acts. They do a song and the next song and the next — there are no stories about the songs. I wanted to combine the show theatrically and historically. It’s classic rock and roll, straight-forward rock and roll. We try to get the music across as honestly as we can.”

According to Mueller, his research showed him that Holly wasn’t sure rock and roll was going to last and began dabbling with other sounds, like using a full orchestra in his song “True Love Ways.” But Holly had no way of knowing how wrong he was or the lasting impact of both rock and roll and his music.

“I think Buddy had little idea that his music would make such an impact,” Mueller said.

“He was merely just being a creator — a prolific one at that for such a young man and career. He knew what he wanted and went for it. He had laser-like focus and determination.

“If somehow he could see what impact his music made today I think he would have the biggest Texas grin ever,” Mueller added. “He was an original and an authentic, sincere person which came out in his music and performances. Audiences respond well to authenticity and sincerity. They were key to his success.

“He was an innovator, too, so I think he’d be right on board with the way music is streamed today. He’d likely say, ‘You mean I don’t have to carry around a record player or radio to hear music but I can have it just come out of my phone? Fantastic!'”

WINTER DANCE PARTY

Don’s Celebrity Theatre within the Riverside

Wednesday-Sunday, Feb. 27-March 3 (7 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for ticket info