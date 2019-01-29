The Big Game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams is set for kickoff at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday, Feb. 3.

This is the Patriots ninth trip to the championship game since 2002, all with quarterback Tom Brady under center. The Rams, however, have not played for the Lombardi Trophy since they lost to New England in 2002 (they were the St. Louis Rams at the time). This exciting rematch will pit the veteran Brady against L.A.’s young quarterback, Jared Goff, who is making his first appearance in the Big Game.

Catch all of the action at one of the several viewing parties in Laughlin, with food and drink specials, prize giveaways and more!

Avi Resort & Casino

Grand Ballroom: Join the watch party starting at 2 p.m. for food and drink specials, football swag drawings and free slot play giveaways after each quarter. Tickets are $25, or $40 for couples, and include unlimited stadium-style food, and one free drink.

ArrowWeed Lounge: There also will be food and drink specials inside and in front of ArrowWeed as the game is on. Food items include chicken wings and strips, nachos, hot dogs and fries. A selection of craft and domestic beers also will be available. Hot dogs will be for sale on the casino floor.

Tropicana

Brew Brothers: Purchase a $35 Game Day ticket at Brew Brothers and receive two free draft beers or soft drinks and an all-you-can-eat buffet of hot wings, celery sticks, pizza, bratwurst, hot dogs, chili, popcorn, nachos and fresh chicharrones. The buffet will be open from 2:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

Tango’s Lounge: Tango’s will feature drink specials starting one hour prior to kickoff, through the end of the game. These specials include a 32-ounce pitcher of Bud Light for $8, a bucket of five Bud or Bud Light long necks for $17 and a spicy beery Bloody Mary for $5.

Golden Nugget

The Deli and Sportsbook: The Big Game will be shown at the Sportsbook while The Deli right next to it will be serving up stadium food from 2 p.m.-9 p.m. Food and drink specials will include hot dogs, pulled pork sliders, brat sliders, nachos, popcorn, craft and domestic beers, Bloody Mary’s, margaritas, Moscow Mules and more.

Bikini Bay Bar & Nightclub

Big Game Party: Football fans unite for game viewing on multiple big screen TVs, drink specials and prize giveaways. Bikini Bay will be giving away two authentic Nike jerseys (Tom Brady and Jared Goff), as well as hats and T-shirts.

Aquarius

Windows on the River Buffet: The Sunday night buffet will be closed for a viewing party with stadium food for purchase, including hot dogs, nachos, chicken wings, popcorn and chips. Beer and mixed drinks also will be available. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. Note: The Sunday Champagne Brunch will be open until 1 p.m.

The game also will be shown at the Race and Sportsbook and throughout the casino.

Laughlin Ranch Golf Club

The Big Game Party: The party starts at 4:30 p.m. AZ time, featuring football trivia, quarterly prizes, food and drink specials and the “Most Dedicated Fan” award. The game will be shown on eight flat screen TVs and two large projector screens. For $30, enjoy all-you-can-eat stadium food, including wings, nachos, pizza, chili, chips and salsa, meatballs and more.

The Big Game Scramble: Before the football action starts, get in on a fun golf scramble with a shotgun start at 10:30 a.m. Call the Golf Shop at 928-754-1243 for details and to register ($100 registration per person).

Spirit Mountain Casino

The Big Game Giveaway: View the game on one of eleven big-screen HDTVs, plus a 100-inch screen, and get a chance at $700 in cash. There will be two $50 cash giveaways during the first, second and third quarters, and two $200 drawings after the fourth quarter. Food and beverage specials and additional prize giveaways are also in store during the game.

Note: Harrah’s, Laughlin River Lodge, Colorado Belle, Edgewater and the Riverside Resort all will be showing the game throughout the casinos. The Riverside South Tower Pool Bar will also be open for game viewing.