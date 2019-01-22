Dynamic Duo

Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield were a perfect fit vocally, artistically, attitudinally. So it was only natural they would form an act that was a sure winner, especially since the other guys in the group chose a different path. That duo act became The Righteous Brothers, and beginning in the early 1960s, they ruled a good portion of the top of the charts.

The combination of Medley’s deep baritone and Hatfield’s pure countertenor gave a rich sound to their chosen genre of music, which leaned heavily on R&B.

They first caught the ear of the R&B crowd in 1963, with “Little Latin Lupe Lu” and were getting bookings before people actually knew who they were. At times, the solid truth of their sound often had clubs thinking they were booking a black R&B duo only to see these two Southern California white guys show up at the door. That had a lot to do with teaming up with producer Phil Spector, who specialized in female R&B groups. This soon led to their sound becoming known as “blue-eyed soul.”

When they came out with “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin'” in 1964, everybody knew who Bill Medley, Bobby Hatfield and The Righteous Brothers were. The hits soon piled up, including, “Just Once in My Life,” “Ebb Tide,” “Soul & Inspiration,” “Unchained Melody” and “Rock and Roll Heaven.”

As testament to the staying power of their sound, many of their songs became popular all over again as part of movie soundtracks — “Lovin’ Feelin’,” featured in “Top Gun”; “Unchained Melody” was the haunting love song featured in “Ghost” with Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore; and Medley earned a Grammy along with Jennifer Warnes for “I Had the Time of My Life” for “Dirty Dancing.”

The Righteous Brothers were a popular act in Laughlin and became regulars at the Riverside Resort. Fatefully, their concert here in 2003, was one of the last they ever did. Hatfield died but a week or so after that show, ending the reign of The Righteous Brothers.

After a few years off, Medley put together a show based around his family — his daughter, McKenna, and son, Darrin. They performed Righteous Brothers songs as part of the show, but fans wanted more than a sampling. There was always the thought in Medley’s mind to bring back the magic of the singing duo — and the fans were adamant about it, sending Medley countless cards and letters, “begging him, please.”

Well, he happened to catch a show by Bucky Heard in Branson, Missouri. He knew it was time for “that lovin’ feelin’ ” to no longer be lost. Medley and Heard got together with Tim Lee, Medley’s musical director of many years, and put together a show called “The Righteous Brothers featuring Bill Medley and Bucky Heard.” That show made its debut, fittingly, at the Riverside Resort a few years ago as an experiment, one that proved to be a success. Medley and Heard discovered the chemistry could take shape once again and the fans were happy.

The Laughlin entertainer caught up with Bill Medley about the music, the memories and the show he and Heard are bringing back to the Riverside Resort. Here’s his take….

You found somebody who could take the reins while not trying to be Bobby Hatfield.

He’s doing an amazing job. Yeah, there’s only one Bobby. It was a hard thing because Bobby and I were like two old married people, and he was one of the greatest singers in the world. You just can’t replace Bobby Hatfield, but unfortunately he left us. If I didn’t find Bucky, I wouldn’t have done it. But it’s just that he sings great. He’s somebody I can laugh with, love with, and sing with — and that’s what Bobby and I were. Bucky is just the perfect guy. He’s a great partner, and he’s a funny guy.

What has been the response to Bucky? Have audiences been accepting and welcoming?

This show is going on our fourth year. You know our first job was in Laughlin and so we went there thinking that we could take a little time to break it in and just take our time, ’cause we were going to do five days. We showed up and I came down to our musical director Tim Lee, and asked, “Well, how are we doing tonight?” And he says “we’re sold out for five days.” I thought “oh, man,” and we just had to hit the stage running. I had two questions in my mind, one question was “Does anybody care that there’s a Righteous Brothers,” and “will they accept Bucky?” And so being sold out for five days, I figured, “Well, I guess they care.” Then we went on stage. I had Bucky sing his first solo which was “Cryin'” by Roy Orbison, ’cause I didn’t want him to do a Righteous Brothers song the first time the audience heard him. I wanted them to hear him being himself at his best. And when I came walking back after the song, he was getting a standing ovation, so I said, “Well, I guess that answers my questions.”

What has been the biggest surprise of being back out on the road again?

Well, it’s a lot easier, there’s not a lot of stress. It’s just we’re here to bring the music to the people and that’s all we concentrate on is doing the songs and doing the best job we can, and that seems pretty simple for us. Truly the most amazing thing is that people are just loving it, and really loving the show and getting into it.

When you and Bobby first arrived on the music scene how long did it take for people to realize you guys weren’t black?

We had about a two- or three-year career before “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin'” and it was kind of just West Coast hits for us for a long time. When we first came out with “Little Latin Lupe Lu,” everybody thought we were black. Black stations started playing our song until they found out we were white, and white stations wouldn’t play us because they thought we were black (he laughs). So we said, “what kind of a mess have we got ourselves into?” The black and white issue certainly was alive and well even though white kids were starting to get into rhythm and blues — black music. Then we got on “Shindig,” in about ’64, and then people just knew who we were and thank God they liked us. We were on the first American Beatles tour, and the first Rolling Stones American tour — and this all happened in the same year — and then we recorded “Lovin’ Feelin'” at the end of ’64 and it became a hit in ’65.

I think once the kids started listening to us and gearing in, I think they liked our energy and we were kind of replacing white guys because we were singing with a lot of emotion or what they would call soul maybe — and I don’t necessarily like that word. But it was just real emotion and I think that white and black audiences just accepted it and liked it.

How did you guys come by the song, “That Lovin’ Feelin'”?

Well, Phil Spector saw us perform somewhere up in San Francisco, and so he called our record company, Moonglow Records, and said, “I want to lease the remainder of the Righteous Brothers’ contract, and I want to produce them.” I think we had two years left on our contract with Moonglow and so Moonglow called us and said, “Phil Spector wants to produce you, what do you think?” All we knew about Phil was all those great Ronettes records and he’s doing mainly girl groups. But we said, “yeah, let’s give it a shot.” and he called Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil and said, “I’m going to be recording the Righteous Brothers, write them a song,” and they wrote “Lovin’ Feelin’.”

How has the show changed in the last four years?

We’ve been to Las Vegas doing a residency show every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, we do about 27 weeks there. The show has just kind of grown organically, which is what Bucky and I wanted. We just let it go where it wants to go, as long as it makes sense. We know the audiences are there to hear those songs, “Lovin’ Feelin’,” “Soul & Inspiration” and those songs, so that’s mainly what we do and then we just have a lot of fun doing it. So I think the audiences are always a little surprised that we’re having so much fun on stage. Like I say, we both have a pretty decent sense of humor, so there’s some humor and all that. “Lovin’ Feelin’,” “Unchained Melody,” “Soul & Inspiration” — those are pretty dramatic songs, so we stay real true to that.

Is your daughter, McKenna, joining you in Laughlin this trip?

Yeah, we have three girls that sing vocal backgrounds. McKenna comes down and sings “I’ve Had The Time of My Life” with me and then she does a solo. That’s one of the blessings of my life, when I’m with one of my children.

Performing in Laughlin is like a second home to you, right?

Yeah it is. I’m comfortable there. I love the audiences there. They’re real friendly. Bucky and I love to work there in January and kind of kick our year off. It’s almost like tradition at this point when we come into Laughlin. I just love Laughlin. It’s a great vibe, it’s real relaxing, and we’re probably trying a couple of new songs while we’re there, and you know it’s just a great place to try things. I decided, I came in as a Righteous Brother and I want to leave as a Righteous Brother. I’m excited that we’re coming back there. There’s something very special to me about Laughlin and the Riverside. It feels like home to me and that’s real important.

Of all your accomplishments, awards, and accolades is there one that means the most to you?

I would say going into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame only because that’s really kind of like going to heaven. After you’ve lived your life — you’ve been a good boy, you did good things — bang, here you are, you’re in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It was a great honor.

You don’t hear harmony like yours in music anymore, do you?

Not as much. There are some great singers out there, that’s for sure. We’re just kind of old school, and we’re kind of proud of it. We’re just real comfortable traveling around and bringing back memories, I mean, it’s not just for the audiences but for me, too. It’s kind of amazing, the minute I hit that first song, I become 25 years old again. It’s just great. We’re excited to get there, relax, get into it and have a great time.

THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS

Don’s Celebrity Theatre within the Riverside Resort

Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 24-27 (7 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” page 5 for ticket info