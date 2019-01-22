Surfin’ Sound

The Beach Boys are as much an attitude as they are a musical group. They encompassed the Jimmy Buffett laid-back-syndrome years before any shakers of salt started spilling the goods.

Just two notes into a classical Beach Boys song and you are whisked away to a sandy cove with crashing surf, brilliant sun and a beautiful blonde by your side. And that scenario works for everybody.

Even after all these years of singing about “California Girls,” “Surfin’ USA,” “I Get Around,” “Help Me Rhonda,” and “Good Vibrations,” the Beach Boys are still a draw. Even though the sun has gone down on their youth, it is always summer wherever they happen to be in concert. So much so, they have fostered “almost-Beach Boys” groups in the form of tribute acts delivering all the “Fun, Fun, Fun” til daddy took the Prius away. One such tribute to the Beach Boys music is Good Vibrations, which makes a return stop at the Tropicana Laughlin.

What separates these guys from the pack? This group was performing the music of the Beach Boys, with actual members of the group, long before it occurred to them to become a tribute act.

“We’ve been doing the tribute show for about nine years,” said Jon Celentano, one of the founders of Good Vibrations. “But before the actual tribute shows, we played several shows with original Beach Boy Al Jardine for a couple of years. And we still gig with him — we got to play the Indy 500 with him, for example. That was cool.”

While the occasional gig with Jardine was “cool,” it was even cooler forming their own show.

“When we looked around, we saw several Beatles and Elvis tributes, no one was doing a Beach Boys tribute — it was natural to create one,” continued Celentano. “We knew all the Beach Boys songs and had been performing them already so we decided to dedicate ourselves to doing a tribute. It’s been a great thing for us and it has kept us relatively busy ever since.”

The “us” of Good Vibrations is: Celentano (bass and saxophone); his brother Jeff Celentano (keyboards); Shaun Flannery (drums); Taylor Sinquefield, (front man/lead singer); and Jared Dalley (guitar).

The one thing that’s changed since the band’s last trip to Laughlin, guitarist Joe Messina passed away.

“Now we’re a real band because we actually had a member that passed away,” said Jeff Celentano. “You don’t get to be a real band until you lose a band member. It’s sad but true.

“We kept Joe on as a ‘member’ as kind of a tip-of-the-hat tribute, but at some point you have to move on and find a replacement, but it’s tough,” he added.

“Luckily it turned out well. Our old guitar player came back, so the chemistry is all great and everything is still the same. We didn’t have to really train anybody new, so that made it way easier.”

And of course, in order to recreate the sound of The Beach Boys, they all have to sing.

“It’s great to find five guys who can play and sing to cover all these parts,” continues Celentano.

“Everything is note-for-note, as close to the original recorded hit versions as people are likely to hear.”

And that isn’t an easy task, as anyone who tries to perform this music is ready to admit (including original Beach Boys like Mike Love, who the Laughlin entertainer has talked to on many occasions).

“It is deceptive,” states Celentano. “Their instrumentation is intricate. They did things that were not so obvious. That makes it a lot fun to play…it’s always fun to play good music.

“Ours is a great show and we love the fact that we’re one of the few groups doing Beach Boys music who are actually younger than the actual Beach Boys,” added Celentano.

“People who come and see our show remember seeing The Beach Boys in the ’70s and tell us we sound just like them — or even better. That’s a huge, huge compliment.”

The operative words are “sound like them”, for Good Vibrations isn’t about being a look-alike group. No one is in character. It’s not like a Beatles tribute with one guy playing John, another Paul, one George and one Ringo. In Good Vibrations, they mix and mingle their parts.

Everyone in the group is featured and whoever best represents the original sound takes the lead. It’s just whoever best suits a particular sound or a particular vocal.

“The most important thing is to replicate the sound. We have to be able to do that because sometimes we do work with Brian Wilson or Al Jardine — or whoever else asks us to.”

Thus, the band can perform not only the “California Girls,” “Help Me, Rhonda” big hits, but the more obscure Beach Boys stuff.

“We get deep into the catalog — you know the B sides of the big hits,” explained Celentano. “Audiences seem to enjoy that. And they are a lot of fun to play.

“I’m a singer before anything else. So what really got to me — and what appeals to a lot of people — is the distinctive vocal sound of the Beach Boys. It wasn’t so much the songs individually, but that sound as a whole that grabbed me. They were doing something different — not having heard those harmonies before, it was cool.”

So the Good Vibrations show lets the music take you on a memory lane tour while complementing it with videos of the actual Beach Boys.

“It is a multi-media show,” Celentano said. “We use some stock footage to introduce the show and between show segments. In addition to a video reel from their career, we also found old TV commercials that set the tone for the period of the songs. We have a lot of visuals in the show; even a laser show at the end. It’s definitely a theatrical production.”

GOOD VIBRATIONS

The Pavilion Theater at the Tropicana

Saturday, Jan. 26 (8 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” page 5 for ticket info