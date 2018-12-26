Louis Prima Jr. had the best seat in the house when it came to experiencing his father’s music. One didn’t just sit and listen to Louis Prima’s music; it was an intoxicating venture into the vibrant world of New Orleans jazz, swing and jump blues, designed to get people up and moving and feeling good. Prima’s music was a strong mix of different musical flavors, like a well-tended gumbo for more than 50 years.

Prima Jr. has followed in his father’s footsteps to a point. Sure, the strong jazz influences are there and, yes, he also plays a little trumpet, and, of course, he likes to shake things up big-time, but that’s about where the similarities start to part ways. He takes that music from the 1930s and gives it his own spin because Junior was also influenced by rock and roll music, in particular, AC/DC. So when Junior hits the stage with his band, they are like a freight train on fire, and folks better hang on because they are in for a musical ride that screams originality.

In addition to LPJ, Witnesses include A.D. Adams (drums), Ryan McKay (guitar), Tris Duncan (keyboards), A.J. Dichrry (bass), Kate Curran (vocals), Marco Palos (saxophone), William Pattinson (baritone saxophone), Philip Clevinger (trombone), Steve Sharp (trumpet) and Donny Palmer (sound man and 11th Witness). They’re out to conquer the world, one song at a time.

LPJ and the band have recorded two albums of original music on Warrior Records/Universal Music Distribution, Return of the Wildest! and Blow. The band brings together many years of diverse musical tastes. In other words, this isn’t his daddy’s swing music, but a raucous roller coaster ride of tail-shakin’, foot-stompin’, horn-driven smiles.

We talked with Louis Prima Jr., about his music, his career and the show he’s bringing to the Riverside Resort. Here’s his take…

What finally convinced you to do your music full time?

I’ve always been in music — I guess I’ve always worked day jobs because you need to have money as well — but I’ve been doing music forever. I did 10 years touring in a rock band and other things. I switched gears, as I got older, and got into the style of music I’m doing now. The biggest breaks in music were caused by frustration with the music business, but primarily raising two boys were my main reason. That’s where the “real” day jobs came in, because I wanted to make sure they were provided for. Once they were old enough to know I’d be on the road and that was my job, I switched gears back and did it full time. But making sure that they were raised up, as I wanted them to be raised, was more important to me than what I wanted to do for a living — and I knew it would come back around and it did.

How much did you struggle with the decision to play music full time? What was your biggest fear? Did you resist your father’s influence or embrace it?

The main thing I worry about is sustaining it. I think there was always a bit of a struggle to ensure — and it’s still a struggle to market — and have people realize we are not doing a tribute act to them. I’m paying tribute to my father but we have two albums out on Warrior Records and we have our own music. We have our own style that is heavily rooted in that — I can only call it a “Prima style” — ’cause he really had his own style for 50 years. Our music is rooted in that style of music but it brags on each and every member of my band, which varies from punk rock to jazz purists. I think that makes us unique and individual. Once people come to see us, we definitely have an incredible following of repeat fans that will come and see us night after night if we’re in the area ’cause they know they’re going to get a different show every night.

Talk a little bit about your take and your style?

I don’t work off set lists and things, we have such a wealth of material, we’ve got 50 years of Prima music, we got two albums of our own music, and we’ve got a world of other tunes that are incredible when we play ’em. So people get a lot of everything and until they see us, that’s when they understand what we are. We got into music to make a statement, because we wanted to do what we wanted to do — we want to have a voice, we want to sing about things and portray a certain attitude and joy at least on our parts — so it’s always been important that we maintain an identity as well as grow what my father established. We want to create new and bring good horn-driven music back to the people.

One can definitely feel the joy in your sound that clearly screams “Louis Prima Jr.” How did you come up with your own sound?

I appreciate that. I don’t want to say it’s hard work to do that, to create that joy, but we work hard at maintaining that and it’s just calling on the influences, you know? I grew up not just listening to my father’s music, but my mother — there was a collection of albums that my mother had, called Golden Oldies, and it was all music from the ’50s and ’60s, kind of like one of those Time/Life things. So at 4, 5, and 6, I’m listening to all this great ’50s and ’60s music. And I think I leaned a little bit heavy on the ’60s rock. But it wasn’t until I was living in Louisiana, and a friend of mine gave me a very early, one of the imports, that AC/DC had. They had two albums out before they were signed to Atlantic Records and I have one of those. What was I, 9 or 10 years old, and KISS trying to rescue the whole world from disco and I couldn’t stand disco. And there were these brilliant young kids from Australia just playing the happiest music and having so much fun with what they did. I gravitated towards that type of music. I got out of rock and roll because of grunge, because I thought, why is music so depressing? Music’s supposed to uplift and that’s what I listened to — my father, AC/DC, happier music, the J. Giles Band. I pull on a lot of influences.

I’m an entertainer, so is everybody in the band. Everybody has a part in the show, everybody is a performer as well as a musician, there’s nobody hiding behind a music stand, or a mic stand, and it’s about having fun, it’s about forgetting the world for about an hour and a half.

You’re similar to Big Bad Voodoo Daddy in the fact everybody on stage is moving, there’s a lot of energy, and a lot of powerfully fun music.

If we can’t enjoy ourselves and laugh at ourselves, I think we’ve lost our humanity, and it’s neat to get the crowds involved. We’re definitely not a sit-down kind of band, you want the crowds to get up and get involved, and dance in their chairs if they want to, and just have a good time. That’s the music I went to go see growing up and all through my life. You got up and you did a little jig in your chair, you enjoyed yourself. We try to bring that to people. I think Prima was the master of it back in the ’30s before it was OK to jump around and jig on stage. Elvis Presley said he got his wiggle from Louis Prima — it’s a famous quote, and it’s true.

New Orleans is like a second home to you, but how cool was it playing the Jazz Fest?

That was kind of our jumping off point, too. I was winding down the day-job thing. The first time we played was 2010, and that was the solidifying of this band’s lineup, short of about two people that joined shortly thereafter. Being a part of that musical culture and to be able to play for that many people that are there simply to enjoy music, that’s what it’s about. We’ve always had an amazing following in New Orleans — that’s my home — and Vegas is my home. I grew up in the best of both worlds, I suppose. The support we receive down there is amazing, the fans are amazing. The second time we played Jazz Fest, unfortunately we were shut down by a lightning strike in the middle of our third song. They’re waving at us and trying to get my sound man to turn us off. The lightning hit right outside the stage. It was “turn everything off and run for your life.”

Talk about the show you’re bringing here.

We’re gonna give you a little bit of everything. Of course, you’re gonna get some Prima mainstays, you’re gonna get a lot of what we’ve put on our albums, and a lot of surprises. I say there’s a shock value to what we do, because we play hard, fast, and lots of music. There’s not a lot of talking in between songs — there’s maybe one or two stories that need to be told and the rest of it is music and enjoyment. You usually get one or two songs of people that kind of don’t know what they’re coming to see, where they sit there with their mouth open. They’re like, “What is going on on this stage?” and then they slowly realize that this is exactly what my father did and the great performers of the past did, only without the technological help that we have today, as far as amplification goes. That’s what my father was doing and that’s what his show was, it was a lot of fun and mayhem, and you can’t choreograph it. I say early on in every show, “Please, if you want to get up on stage and dance with us, please, this is what it’s about. I like to treat it like I’m playing in your backyard for a house party. And we should all have fun. As far as music we’re fortunate to be able to cater to the crowd. If the crowd’s not diggin’ the direction we’re going, we’ll switch directions and go somewhere else. We want the crowd to have a good time, I want them to know there will be a different show every night, so if you didn’t hear a couple songs you wanted to hear tonight, come back again and maybe you’ll hear ’em.

Any new albums in the works?

We have been diligently writing. We’re actually going to be doing a couple more sessions during the day while we’re down in Laughlin and I am hoping, fingers crossed, it all goes well with funding and everything that’s involved in it and that we can have it out by early summer. With the record label, there’s time frames and Universal Music distribution has little timelines and guidelines, so we’re hoping to have it out. It’s not truly a sophomore album, but this is going to be very heavy on original music and the effort to make it what we want it to be. We’ve taken our time a bit. We want to make sure that we put out a consistent high-energy product each time we do it and hopefully have something new out by the summer.

Anything else to add?

Just come on out, follow us we’re a touring band. We’re at louisprimajr.com, and on Facebook. Come out, take a chance, I guarantee you will not be disappointed. There are moments on stage where I just start laughing because of what’s going on around me. And it’s a lot of fun, people are enjoying it. You don’t have to be a Prima fan. If you don’t think you know Prima, come on out, there’s plenty there for you to listen to, take a chance on us and dig it. It’s mayhem.

LOUIS PRIMA JR.

Riverside Resort, Don’s Celebrity THeatre

Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 27-30 (7 p.m.); Monday, Dec. 31 (9 p.m.)

See Showtimes for ticket info.