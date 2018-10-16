Spanning Styles

Nothin’s worryin’ me,” isn’t just a lyric in a BJ Thomas song, it could very well be the veteran performer’s philosophy in life.

Nothing seems to get to him, he’s a pretty laid-back guy, comfortable with who he is and all that he has been blessed with in life and love.

He’s not about rushing anything, letting the words and music lead the way, as he follows along, and having a ball throughout the whole process.

In 2013, Thomas took 12 of his biggest hits like “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head,” “I Just Can’t Help Believing,” “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” and matched them with his “wish list” of guest artists from various genres. Richard Marx, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Isaac Slade, of The Fray guest starred on The Living Room Sessions, taking Thomas’ classic hits for a different spin.

One of those songs, “Most Of All” was recorded “unplugged” with Grammy winning bluesman Keb’ Mo’, which was also made into a music video. The pairing seemed as natural as putting on a favorite shirt and those worn jeans with the holes in them. They just seemed to fit. That could be said of all of Thomas’ music no matter the treatment.

His iconic pop, country and gospel hits helped define their generations and The Living Room Sessions was a unique way to celebrate half a century in music since his first gold selling hit with Scepter Records. Thomas is a five-time Grammy and two-time Dove Award winner who has sold more than 70 million records and is ranked in Billboard’s Top 50 most played artists over the past 50 years. In December 2013, the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced that his 1969 single “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head” would be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. He’s also the only artist ever to have the “Song of the Year” on the pop, country and gospel charts.

Thomas continues to tour and record and stops in Laughlin frequently. He’s always busy, always has another show or television appearance in the works, but always makes time for Laughlin.

“I’m on the road doing one-nighters, I’m headed your way, and that’s what I do,” Thomas said. “Sometimes you think, ‘Well, I’ll slow down a little bit,’ but there are just times when things are happening and right now I’ve been slammed for a few months. I’ve been doing a lot of performances, and some TV things and it’s just interesting no matter what. I still like to spend time at home, I’ve got a great family so I’ve been lucky both ways.”

And, yes, the idea of returning to his R&B roots for an album has occurred to him.

“When I started out, I was mainly just devoted to R&B music,” he said. “We got a band together when we were 16 and we concentrated on Bobby Bland and all kinds of R&B music.”

Thomas is in the planning stages of putting together an R&B classic record with a few new additions.

“I’m working it out with my buddy in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, putting a band together, so hopefully that’s something that I’m gonna be releasing at some point,” he said. “We’re gonna go back and do all those R&B classics that we loved when we were growing up, when we first got into music and even, of course, later up to the Al Green era and Otis Redding.”

Thomas has the pedigree to perform R&B music, because he didn’t exactly go the Nashville route right out of the musical gate.

“When I had my first hit record, I toured with James Brown and worked with Jackie Wilson. Of course, I was on a great independent label, Scepter Records, who had Dionne Warwick, Twist and Shout, and Chuck Jackson. So I had some very deep rhythm and blues roots — and the guys in the band we’re putting together, the band leader has played on all the Aretha Franklin hits.

“We have some really authentic roots and it’s not going to be like a bunch of white boys trying to do black music. I think it’s gonna be an authentic representation of rhythm and blues,” Thomas said.

Because of the diversity in his background ,Thomas has the talent and ability to sing anything he wants.

“I’m kind of a product of Top 40 radio,” he said. “When we started it was right at the inception of Top 40, so all the genres were on one station. I think that’s why I just kind of grew up doing all genres and not really noticing that I was doing that, but just a reflection of Top 40 airplay.”

As a result, his musical heroes are just as diverse.

” It’s kind of an eclectic cross-section,” he laughs. “When I was a young guy, of course, Elvis was there. I think the first guy that really motivated me to sing was Ricky Nelson. Then I got into Bobby Bland and he was my favorite guy. He was kind of a mentor to me. When I was a young guy, maybe 13 or 14, he kind of took me under his wing and I loved the way he sang.

The draw to such a diverse set of musicians, left Thomas directionless.

“There was kind of a crossroads for me at one point,” he said. “I was trying to make a decision to whether I wanted to sing Frank Sinatra, the classic pop jazz, or did I want to be an R&B singer, and I know this is gonna sound crazy, I did have some opera chops. I loved opera music. So when trying to make up my mind, I knew if I went into the classic opera music, that was gonna be a life consuming quest and that was gonna take many, many years.

“I saw a few guys do the Sinatra songbook and I thought they were actually doing that very well — and that was already being done fairly very well by Mr. Sinatra himself,” he added. “So I made a decision that I like to sing what I hear on the radio. I always had a little style and a little motivation on my own, so I decided, that’s the way I’m gonna go. I’m gonna try to see if I can make a contribution that way. So that’s kind of how that happened.”

Thomas’ music not only defined the generation, it’s now considered timeless.

“Well, I’ve been so lucky in that regards. I was lucky to work with some of the great writers of my time. I was extremely fortunate there,” he said. “Even with the gospel thing, I think the gospel music was very effective for its time so I’m very lucky all that happened the way it did.”

His version of Hank Williams’ “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” is a pin-drop moment, and the song has become a signature piece in his show.

“That’s always been there as a signature thing and, of course, ‘Raindrops’ is there, and ‘Hooked on a Feeling,'” he laughs. “I love all those songs and I still love to do all those songs —’Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Songs,’ and all those things.”

Despite recording many songs Thomas loved, he also recorded clunkers he couldn’t stand.

“I did a time or two, especially in the early days when I wasn’t really good at standing up for myself,” he said. “But basically over the last many, many years, I haven’t really done anything that I absolutely hated. I try to do things I can agree with within myself, and things I believe and I can connect with emotionally.”

Believing in the music is Thomas’ tip to an entertainer’s success.

“You have to learn how to be a musician and translate and interpret the meaning of the lyrics and the melody. If you stick with that, then it will explain itself, so to speak, and be more believable,” he said. ” That’s what I’m trying to do.”

People know when a performer’s heart isn’t in it, when he’s faking it.

“They may not consciously know, but they can feel it,” he said. “If you’re not moving them emotionally, they realize, ‘Hey, I’m not feeling this.’ When I first started, I used to study Mr. Bland and Jackie (Wilson) and those guys. They sing like they were absolutely committed and believed in what they were singing so that’s a big part of it.”

Despite all of the awards, accolades and accomplishments, Thomas isn’t about all the trophies and trinkets.

“I think the most important thing has been the longevity of the thing,” he said. “I’m not having big airplay and big hits now or anything, but I’m still able to participate and still have the ability to at least be out there pleasing myself sometimes. I’m pretty rough on myself, but it turns out to be the most important thing is the years I’ve been here and I’m still doing it. That becomes important.”

