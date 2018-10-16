Speed Seekers

There is a large segment of the population who has a need for speed, loving anything that goes fast — really, really fast — and constantly seeking places to find toys that can accommodate that need.

Well, for those who share that addiction to anything with an engine, make it a priority to be at Horsepower Fest, presented by SoCalJetBoats.com, at the Avi Resort & Casino on Saturday, Oct. 20.

The family-friendly event includes a show ‘n shine for a variety of custom cars, hot rods, boats, off road vehicles, etc., along with raffle items, a live DJ, mechanical bull, bounce houses and face painting for kids, and more.

The Gold Box Food Truck will be serving up food next to the full-service bars located outside on the grass.

The event is free to the public; gates open (9 a.m.), show and shine judging (10 a.m.-2 p.m.), awards (3 p.m.), raffle (4 p.m.), and gates close (5 p.m.).

“We are super excited about the 3rd Annual Horsepower Fest event this year at the Avi Resort & Casino,” said Brad Martin, event producer and owner of SoCalJetBoats.com. “We have a lot going on this year and each year it keeps getting bigger and bigger.

“The Avi is the perfect place to bring everything with speed and those who love it together,” he added.

“The last couple of years it has been a hit and worked out really well in spite of competing with other car shows and events around the state. It was a great event, with perfect weather as well.”

In addition to all the toys, the events are all free to the public.

The Horsepower Fest will feature a variety of power boats, cars, trucks, off-road vehicles, motorcycles and much more in a Show N Shine held on the grassy Beach Overlook at the Avi.

Vendors will be on site offering horsepower related merchandise including event T-shirts as well as food/beverages.

“Last year we had about 50 cars and boats, but this year we’re shooting for about 70-75 in that grassy area near the Beach Overlook. The area is tight and it fills up quick.

“This show and shine event is supporting the Semper Fi Fund, which is an amazing charity that supports all military branches and their families and is sponsored by Battery Connection,” he added.

“We welcome all things with horsepower, from custom boats, dragsters, rat rods, off-road jeeps and buggies, hot rods, classic cars and even mini boats. Registration for the show is $30.

“We do encourage early registration, however, we do allow people to show up the day of, no later than 8 a.m.,” Martin added.

A new perk this year is the PreParty on the grassy area overlooking the river on Friday, Oct. 19 (5 p.m.-10 p.m.) with a live DJ, outside bar, corn hole and giant Jenga games and beer pong.

On Saturday, a DJ will spin music while spectators browse the area filled with all-things horsepower related from show entries to vendors and more.

Raffle prizes include an Aqua Lilly Pad, TV, gift certificate to Empire Tattoo, a custom boat cover, detailing kit, Spy Sunglasses, custom AO coolers and a fully restored 1974 Tahiti Jet Boat.

“This boat will be ready to launch so be sure to bring a tow vehicle to take it home with you,” Martin said.

SoCalJetboats.com is the No. 1 online performance boating community forum related to jet boats and its members host several events a year on the Colorado River between Laughlin and Blythe.

“SoCalJetBoats.com is going on 12 years old and has always supported local racers.” Martin said. “Most of our proceeds go back into the industry via race sponsorships or doing business within the industry.”

For more information and to register, please check out the website HorsepowerFest.com.

HORSEPOWER FEST

Beach Overlook at the Avi

Saturday, Oct. 20 (Gates open 9 a.m.)

Free admission