Good Vibes

Sun and surf, crashing waves and classic cars, holding your best girl close while dancing on the sand — all those images come to life each and every time a Beach Boys song is played.

In 1961, brothers Brian Wilson, Carl Wilson, and Dennis Wilson, along with their cousin Mike Love and family friend Al Jardine formed a little garage band. Their upbeat tunes about simple themes like cars, girls and surfing were intricately arranged with unusual chord progressions and amazing harmonies that found a way to make summers last forever.

It was a sound that reflected the California lifestyle, rivaling the Beatles in stature and success. Their music also served as the foundation for the “California sound.”

That’s what “California Classics – A Beach Boys Tribute Show” is all about, recreating the sounds and the memories attached to them, as they carry on the musical legacy with seasoned musicians who can fully capture the anthems of the original group.

Some of their members have actually played with the Beach Boys, while some have experience working in Desperado, a band paying tribute to another dominant California-based band, the Eagles.

Each of the California Classics have played with some of the biggest names in the history of California music, including Don Felder, Timothy B. Schmit of the Eagles, J.D. Souther, Frank Zappa, Jan and Dean, the Chanteys and more.

The five veteran musicians consist of Aaron Broering, Chris Farmer, Ricky Lewis, David Logeman and Phillip Bardowell.

We talked with Broering (vocalist, guitarist, and Classics spokesman who also is the front man for Desperado) about this latest project, the music and the show they’re bringing to Laughlin for the first time ever. Here’s his take…

Talk about the Beach Boys’ impact on your life personally as a musician.

Broering: Before I ever played an instrument, I was listening to these Beach Boys songs. I just played that cassette tape in 1982-83 until it snapped. I knew these songs in my head and how they went. When I learned to play an instrument and sing, that’s when you apply this stuff to the top of it. But this is one of my favorite all-time bodies of work. Brian Wilson, to me, was the first singer I ever imitated and tried to sound like. Over the years, it’s been Steve Walsh of Kansas, and Don Henley (of the Eagles), but Brian Wilson was the first for me and my first major, major influence, and these Beach Boys songs are what really lit the torch for me.

Because the Beach Boys have an extensive body of hit songs, your biggest challenge might be which songs to leave out?

Broering: What’s interesting is that a 90-minute set with Beach Boys music where the songs are an average of two to three minutes long versus a 90-minute set of the Eagles’ music — which only adds up to being 15 to 16 songs — you can fit a ton of Beach Boys songs in there. You can fit in all the classics because all the songs are a lot shorter in length than the Eagles’ songs, you know. I think the longest one we’re playing, to my knowledge, would probably be “Good Vibrations,” because it is a lengthy, lengthy piece of material. Ninety minutes of Beach Boys stuff gives you a lot of time.

Talk about how this project came to be.

Broering: What we do is borrow, trade, barter and steal players from different acts. Chris Farmer (also in Desperado) is in this with me and I was kind of picking his brain a couple or three years ago. I said, “Hey, you played with the Beach Boys for years, let’s do this.” Dave Logeman is the drummer, who’s also played with the Beach Boys and Jan and Dean, and I’ve played with Dean Torrence and Al Jardine and David Marks with the Beach Boys, so we all play a lot of Beach Boys gigs together. And there’s Phillip Bardowell, who Carl Wilson basically hand-picked when he went down with the cancer in ’98.

So we’ve all kind of pieced this thing together and play all the time together and it’s kind of a combination and beautiful hybrid of Desperado and the Surf City Allstars. Ricky Lewis also is in it ’cause he played with the Chanteys and he’s been out with Dean Torrence a couple of times, too, so we’re all kind of doing this together.

It sounds like, combined, you all have the musical “street cred” to pull this off.

Broering: It’s basically the really good combined talents and vocal abilities and we’re putting it all together to do another incredibly amazing catalogue of music that we all have enjoyed so much that we know thoroughly. Like the Eagles, the Beatles, U-2, Pink Floyd, and Fleetwood Mac, those guys have that irresistible, incredible catalogue of music to take on, and like we do with the Eagles’ stuff, we put a lot of impetus and emphasis into doing this right, too.

There is a lot of attention to detail when you’re here with Desperado, so we’re guessing that is also the case with this group?

Broering: The music, that’s what we concentrate on, we play it like we heard it and replicated it, and just bring the audiences into it because they love that catalogue of music. Most importantly, we just want to bring another beautiful body of work to it’s full life and luster, and that takes talent again. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, as we’ve spoken before with Desperado.

What is the one song that goes over particularly well with audiences?

Broering: I think “Good Vibrations” probably was one of their most hefty productions, like the Eagles’ “New Kid in Town,” or “Hotel California.” It’s one of their benchmarks because it was recorded in three separate studios. It took a ridiculous amount of time to do it. And for us to do that with only five guys is incredible. But there’s still great classic songs, like “In My Room,” or “Little Deuce Coupe,” or “Help Me Rhonda,” which are still part of the absolute staple. I mean there’s not a bad one in the bunch, and to get to the Pet Sounds stuff, like the beautiful, beautiful “God Only Knows,” or “Wouldn’t it Be Nice,” people love those too. Those are just such great songs.

We consider ourselves very privileged to not only have the opportunity but the lifespan to replicate these songs and to be able to carry the torch and to once again bring another absolutely beautiful body of work of music out to the general public.

Talk about the show you’re bringing to Laughlin for the first time. Is the group doing an ode to all California music, or is it Beach Boy specific?

Broering: The band mantra was to use as a veil to play all the music coming out of southern California, from contemporary to classic hits — from Fleetwood Mac to the Eagles, to the Beach Boys to Jan and Dean, to everything that’s come out of this great state. We have used this as a successful flag to fly under that gives us the license, if you will, to play all these great songs that come from the cornerstone of California. However that particular week in Laughlin, we are definitely, definitely specializing in the Beach Boys catalogue.

CALIFORNIA CLASSICS

Don’s Celebrity Theatre at the Riverside

Wednesday-Sunday, Sept. 26-30 (8 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for ticket info