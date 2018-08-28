Summer Send-off

More than 100 years ago Congress established a federal holiday to celebrate the working class.

It came as a response to riots and marches by labor unions fighting for better working conditions and fair pay.

Now, the first Monday in September pays homage to the last days of summer — a time for families to share a long weekend together with road trips, barbecues and fun.

Take your extra day off and use it as it was intended — for relaxation. The Laughlin casinos are offering Labor Day festivities and special menus all weekend long to help you celebrate.

Avi — Fireworks on the River

Three times a year the Avi Resort & Casino hosts a stunning firework display sponsored by the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, free for the public to enjoy. The last of the summer displays will launch at dusk on Sunday, Aug. 2 with pyrotechnics by Zambelli Internationale in coordination with music from Cameron Broadcasting’s “The Knack’ 107.1.” Grab a lawn chair and claim your spot at the Beach Overlook to watch the sky light up over the Colorado River. Vendors will have food and beverages for purchase during the show.

After the “Fireworks on the River,” the Avi is holding a $1,500 cash drawing at 10 p.m. Three winners will receive $500 each. To enter, swipe your myAdvantage Club Card at any kiosk from 9 a.m.-9:55 p.m. Sunday, and select the “Enter here for the $1,500 Labor Day Drawing” tile.

Colorado Belle — Labor Day Weekend Riverwalk Festival

The Belle is celebrating the holiday weekend with a Riverwalk festival Friday-Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 2 (3 p.m.-11 p.m. daily) — complete with live music, festive food and beverages.

Two bands will perform on the Loading Dock stage — Lil’ Elmo & The Cosmos and the K.K. Martin Band. There is no charge to listen to the music.

Food and Beverages: Riverwalk eats will include BBQ-bacon-cheese burgers, oven-roasted pulled-pork sandwiches, raspberry BBQ half chicken plates served with waffle fries, loaded pulled-pork cheese waffle fries and Bananas Foster with ice cream for dessert.

Drinks include wine, beer, premium and call drinks, a special Barbados punch, water, soda and Gatorade. Pint’s Brewery will also serve a selection of their house-crafted brews, including Bodacious Blueberry, Golden Ale and What the Puck IPA.

Food and beverage menus are subject to change.

There is plenty of seating around the Loading Dock stage, but if you would like to sit and dine at the Loading Dock patio, guests must check-in with the hostess at the podium. The Loading Dock will offer their regular menu.

More about Lil’ Elmo & The Cosmos

Lil’ Elmo and the Cosmos frequently play Laughlin and have a loyal following in the area.

The band prides themselves on having a large repertoire and playing any request from the crowd, keeping their shows fresh and fun.

“We play the old stuff, the new stuff and everything in between,” founder Steve Feller said. “Glenn Miller is just as good as Green Day.”

More on the K.K. Martin Band

This isn’t K.K. Martin’s first time on the Loading Dock stage, the band returns with its signature rock and blues blend to celebrate Labor Day in Laughlin.

Martin is originally from Louisiana, but honed his craft in Los Angeles, where he is a regular at the House of Blues.

For a taste of Martin’s original music, check out his Facebook page at K.K.Martin, under the “My Band” tab.

For more on entertainment over the weekend, check out “Showtimes” on pages 4-5.

Holiday Menus

A few of the Laughlin casinos are also offering special menu items for the holiday. The

following are subject to change.

TROPICANA

The Steakhouse

Wednesday-Sunday, Aug. 29-Sept. 2 (4 p.m.-close).

Entrée: Mixed Grill, flame-broiled trio of filet mignon, cilantro lime shrimp, chicken breast, served with asparagus, tomatoes and herbs, and loaded cheddar bacon mashed potatoes. Dessert: Fresh berries with a caramel chantilly cream; $38.

Regular menu also available.

Carnegie’s Café

Friday-Monday, Aug. 31-Sept. 3 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.).

Special: Double bacon cheese burger with French fries; $10.99.

Regular menu available 24/7.

Round House Buffet — Prime Rib and Crab Dinner

Sunday, Sept. 2 (4 p.m.–close).

Seafood Bar: Crab legs, chilled and grilled shrimp, peel-and-eat shrimp, oysters and craw fish.

Gourmet Salad and Fruit Bar: Caesar salad, crisp greens, assorted salad toppings and dressings, marinated vegetable salad, tomato and cucumber salad, country potato salad, pasta salad, three bean salad, assorted muffins and fresh cut seasonal fruit.

Carving Station: Herb-crusted prime rib, roasted turkey and steamed crab legs. American and BBQ: Fried chicken, BBQ chicken and ribs, herb-grilled salmon, fried shrimp, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn on the cob, and buttermilk biscuits.

Asian: Shrimp lo mein, teriyaki chicken wings, Hunan crispy pork chops, and steamed rice.

Italian: Assorted pizza, chicken piccata, sausage and broccoli penne, spaghetti marinara, fettuccini alfredo and garlic bread sticks.

Mexican: Pork carnitas, beef tacos, Spanish rice, refried beans and tortilla chips and salsa bar.

Specialty Dessert and Ice Cream Station: Frozen ice cream, yogurt and toppings, assorted cakes, pastries, bread pudding and fruit cobbler.

Price: $20.69 with green Trop Advantage Card.

Round House Buffet — Holiday Breakfast

Monday, Sept. 3 (7 a.m.–noon).

Chilled Bar: Seasonal cut melons, tropical fruit salad, assorted fruits, strawberry yogurt and assorted cereals.

Carving Station: Honey-baked ham.

Omelet Station: Ham, sausage, assorted vegetables, and jack and cheddar cheeses.

Waffle Bar: Variety of syrups and fruit toppings and whipped cream.

Breakfast Specialties: Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, corned beef hash, country fried potatoes, cinnamon rolls, French toast, strawberry cheese blintzes, chilaquiles, chicken fried steak and country gravy.

Breakfast Pastry Station: Assorted donuts, muffins, danishes, croissants, toast and bagels.

Price: $12.59 with green Trop Advantage Card.

Round House Buffet — Holiday Dinner

Monday, Sept. 3 (4 p.m.–9 p.m.).

Gourmet Salad and Fruit Bar: Caesar salad, crisp greens, assorted salad toppings and dressings, marinated vegetable salad, tomato and cucumber salad, country potato salad, pasta salad, Three Bean Salad, assorted muffins and fresh cut seasonal fruit.

Carving Station: Salt and pepper-crusted roast beef and roasted turkey. American and BBQ: Sirloin tips with mushrooms, fish and chips, fried chicken, BBQ ribs, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn on the cob, herb-roasted potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and buttermilk biscuits.

Holiday Selection: Hamburgers, hot dogs, grilled smokey links, chili-cheese sauce with fries.

Italian: Lemon-herb chicken, spaghetti with meatball marinara, farfalle primavera, garlic bread sticks and assorted pizzas.

Mexican: Chicken macha, beef tacos, Spanish rice, refried beans and tortilla chips and salsa bar.

Specialty Dessert and Ice Cream Station: Ice cream, frozen yogurt and toppings, assorted cakes, pastries, bread pudding and fruit cobbler.

Price: $12.59 with green Trop Advantage Card.

AVI RESORT & CASINO

Moonshadow Grille

Friday-Monday, Aug. 31-Sept. 3; Grille hours: Sunday-Thursday (4 p.m.-9 p.m.), Friday-Saturday (4 p.m.-10 p.m.).

Entrée: Chef Fest Hanger steak — marinated and grilled, served with your choice of house salad or chef’s specialty soup, and sides; $29.99.

Specialty Cocktails: Pink Squirrel, Twisted Harvey Wallbanger, Avi Long Island Iced Tea, Makers Old Fashioned, French or Polished Sidecar; $8 each.

Regular menu also available.

Feathers Café

Friday-Monday, Aug. 31-Sept. 3; Café open 24/7 except from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Entrée: Pastrami Burger — charbroiled beef patty with pastrami, Swiss and cheddar cheese, chef’s fry sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion, served with your choice of sides; $12.99.

Specialty Shakes: Pie shake $6.99 or cake shake $7.99.

Regular menu also available.

GOLDEN NUGGET

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Open Sunday-Thursday (11 a.m.-10 p.m.), Friday-Saturday (11 a.m.-11 p.m.).

Summer Beverages: The following tasty non-alcoholic drinks will be leaving the menu after Labor Day weekend, so grab one while you can. Summer Blue Freeze — Blueberry and mango swirl together with Bubba Gump’s secret frozen lemonade and a touch of Mountain Dew ICEE for a sweet and refreshing treat, in a souvenir Americana projector glass. Sunset Slushie — A citrus and berry blend ICEE that comes with a souvenir color-changing projector glass. Watermelon Lemonade — Watermelon puree, Tropicana lemonade, and Mist Twist in souvenir color-changing projector glass.

Claim Jumper

Open Sunday-Thursday (6 a.m.-10 p.m.), Friday-Saturday (6 a.m.- midnight).

Drink Specials: $6 Bloody Marys and margaritas all weekend.