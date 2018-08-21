Route 66 Romp

An hour south of Laughlin, on Route 66 in Topock, Ariz., sits a riverside oasis.

Topock66 is a restaurant and marina tucked away in the desert, straddling the California and Arizona state line. If not from the area, you may never hear about the place, but it is a great day-trip for relaxation and entertainment. Bring a group of friends and get a little rowdy, anything goes at Topock66.

Boasting a huge pool that is free for guests with any purchase from the property, Topock66 is worth the drive.

The pool features a swim-up bar and pool-side servers so guests can keep their drinks full without ever having to leave the water. There are also numerous lounge chairs set up around the pool for guests who want to soak up some rays.

Or, if you prefer the shade, there is a row of covered seats looking out toward the river. These stools are a little “cheeky,” but humor and fun is abundant at Topock66.

Friday through Sunday throughout the summer they feature live local bands on an elevated stage at one end of the pool. Concerts continue through Labor Day. Check out their Facebook page at Topock66 Colorado River for the entertainment schedule.

The Topock66 restaurant is known for its smoked meats and has been featured in an episode of “BBQ Crawl” on the Travel Channel. They sell their tri-tip rub and barbecue sauce in their gift shop on site or online.

The restaurant has a variety of options on the menu, including salads, seafood, steak, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, and serve breakfast daily until 11 a.m.

They also have a Thrifty Ice Cream stand with an assortment of flavors and toppings.

The marina offers nearly 100 courtesy boat slips but does not offer long-term rental. The slips are free to park your boat for the day so guests can enjoy the rest of the marina’s amenities.

The boat launch costs $15 per boat or per trailer for Jet Ski launching. It is $5 to launch a kayak or canoe. They also have a 24/7 fuel dock to refuel your watercraft at any time.

Forget boating or swimming necessities? The Topock66 store has everything from sunglasses and swimsuits to snacks and drinks, as well as novelty souvenir items and Route 66 merchandise. They have a wide selection of beach apparel for men, women and children in the loft upstairs.

Ask at the store about full hook-up RV spaces now available.

This popular party spot is fairly new in its current state. Topock Marina has been around for years, but in 2004 the land was sold to a developer who planned to demolish the current marina and build a private condominium complex in its place. Chet Hitt, a local who grew up vacationing in Topock, didn’t want to see the public lose the marina. So when the developer could not close the deal, Hitt purchased the marina himself, with plans to fix the place up and add more attractions for the public to enjoy.

After a trying few years working with government agencies to receive all of the required building permits, Hitt began construction on his new Topock66 restaurant and marina in 2011.

The current amenities are a hit with locals and tourists, but Hitt isn’t done yet. He has plans to add a hotel to his property, turning Topock66 into a resort and spa.

To read the full story on the journey to becoming the new Topock66, see their website at topock66.com.

Topock66 is open year-round, from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Stop by the “party headquarters” on the Colorado River for a leisurely day of fun in the sun.