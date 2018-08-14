Musically speaking, the 1970s and ’80s were inundated and punctuated by hard rockers and hair bands leaving the back roads to make their mark on the commercially successful mainstream scene.

In addition to the bands that most picture when they hear ’80s rock, there were other musicians who also rode the waves to success, taking a totally different “smooth sailing” approach to rock that some call “yacht rock.”

In these parts we know about “trop rock” because of the Parrotheads who flocked annually to Jimmy Buffet tributes; we know about “swamp rock” because of CCR, both Revival and Revisited; and we also know our way around “crotch rock” through our heavy metal fanbase.

Yacht rock, on the other hand, needed a little more definition and who better to breakdown the nuance than one of the founders of Yachty by Nature, a southern California band who loves the music with a passion and will be bringing the smooth sounds to the Tropicana Laughlin for a one-night show.

“Myself and the bass player, Scotty McYachty, played in an ’80s band called Neon Nation for 12 some odd years, riding the whole ’80s wave,” group founder Captain Carl said.

But after so many years of performing the same sound, the music began to feel tired and Carl felt the drudgery of punching a clock when it came to performing.

“We were playing an industry party in L.A., and this girl comes up to the stage. She was like, ‘do you guys play any yacht rock?’ I nearly buckled over,” Carl said. “I was like, ‘I don’t know what that is, but I’m dying.”

Just like that, sight unseen, Carl was in.

“Who knew, out of all the funky, crazy things throughout my life, there was this common strand of smooth music,” he said. “I went directly home and started digging into that. The more I peeled the onion back, I was like every one of these songs was something that spoke to me in my lifetime and I was in head-over-heels…oh, my gosh, that song, and that song and that song.”

As he worked his way through songs like “Piña Colada” and singers like Toto, Steely Dan, Michael McDonald, and even Bob Segar, Carl found the thread that tied them all together.

“I started infusing a couple of these tunes into the ’80s band, not that they wanted to play them, I just forced them into the set,” Carl laughed.

“As we (the band) were winding down, I was really enjoying the yacht rock, so I looked to Scott. He’s got a great voice and he had a couple of guys interested in seeing what we could do and this thing just kind of jelled together. It’s been magic ever since.”

A unique element to the group—they have not one, but two sax players.

“We’ve been at it about three years now,” Carl said. “We started off a little small and then we had a couple of gigs out in Vegas. Next thing you know, we’re traveling to North Carolina and doing some really cool stuff. You just feel this great energy about it and people digging on yacht rock. I certainly think a big pull for our crowds is they really react to the contagious passion we have for the music. We just love what we do and love playing and I think it gets to be very contagious.”

Those feelings of punching the clock have subsided.

“I tell you what, it’s been crazy fun,” Carl said. “It’s great to see people jump on board and honestly, it hits such a wide swath through the ’70s and ’80s and it’s such an escape. For some people, it’s right in their bloodstream, for others, it’s kind of a new funky throwback, but, awe man, we’re having a blast with it.”

While the music might be fun to play, by no means is it easy music to play. The guys could have jumped ship long ago, but they navigated the musical waters with skill and talent.

“It’s been a hoot and there’s just so much fun…and nautical reference. The puns are endless,” Carl said. “Early on, we thought, ‘oh, my gosh, how are we going to pull this stuff off?’ Because the vocals are huge, the harmonies are big, and any time you’re trying to cover Toto or Steely Dan, they are complicated, very jazzy masterpieces. So we’re real proud that we play it all live.”

Don’t compare Yachty to your average easy listening cover band, Carl said. “We’ve seen other yacht rock bands and they’re using backing tracks, which I hate. They put on a pretty good show, but the music to us, there’s just no other way to do it—just six guys live on stage and we’re real proud of that,” he said. “Even the cadence, the tempo, the vibe of the groove, it’s so tick-tock, tick-tock, tick-tock because it’s on tracks. I love that so many people realize that and say, ‘oh, man, wow, you guys do it live.'”

With names like Captain Carl, Scotty McYachty, Ben Shreddin’, Big Wave Dave, The Doctor, and The RX, you’re pretty much guaranteed humor is front and center.

“It’s a great group of guys,” Carl said. “These guys are great musicians but great people too. The collective of that—our show has really been on fire. This is gonna be a capper for us this summer because we’ve had a ton of great shows all over southern California, and this is gonna be the showstopper of the summer right here.

“We’re super pumped and we’re definitely bringing the big guns to Laughlin.”

The discovery or re-discovery of the music could be attributed to the timelessness of the songs or maybe it’s because groups like Yachty by Nature and radio stations like Sirius XM’s Yacht Rock are keeping it in the public’s consciousness.

“I see a lot of audiences looking at this as such a fresh new genre, even though it’s a throwback,” Carl said. “I mean, when we hit the stage, man, people are just transformed to great times, great music — the rough seas are smoothed out.”

It wasn’t easy for the pioneers of the sound, Carl said. “They were vilified and here they were the best musicians out there, with the most polished songwriting. Then you see the same tide we’re riding and you see a resurgence of so many of those bands. Toto, Steely Dan, the Doobies are touring. Ambrosia is always touring. I look at it as one of the heights of record making.”

But does that explain the re-emergence of the music, of the ability to cross demographic and age barriers?

“I think in the end, great music is great music. This was a time when you had the best artists, the best songwriting, the best musicians playing these very crafty songs and that’s all across the board—from the music to the vocals, to the instruments,” Carl said. “It’s fun music and you can really goof with it a lot, but the music really does speak for itself.”

While Yachty takes the music seriously, giving it the respect it deserves, they have fun with the puns.

“Having fun with it and getting to goof around and get the nautical shtick going, that’s a big part of it too—because so many of those great tunes we’re talking about in that era, the songwriting was nautical,” Carl explained. “‘Ride Like the Wind, ‘Sailing,’ and even the album covers were nautical themed with guys wearing Hawaiian shirts. Just look at those and the yacht rock just comes screaming at you.”

While the Colorado River might not be an ocean, water is still water, a party atmosphere is still a party atmosphere and Yachty by Nature doesn’t see a no wake zone in sight.

“Gosh, we’re so excited to be at the Tropicana,” Carl said. “We have lots of friends and family out that way, so it’s hitting home for sure. Everybody wants to get ‘yachty’ right there on the river. It’s fun, great music and a hilarious show. I always say, ‘it’s gonna be a smooth pleasure cruise.'”

YACHTY BY NATURE

Pavilion Theater within the Tropicana

Saturday, Aug. 18 (8 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for tickets