Casino Cookbook: The Vineyard

Your first thought for entrée options when hosting a dinner party may not be veal, but cooked correctly, this specialty can really wow your guests. Veal is a very flavorful and tender cut of meat, and Aquarius assistant executive chef Gregory Fradette showed us how to cook a delectable osso bucco step by step, so you can learn too!

Osso bucco is an Italian specialty originating from Milan. The name means bone with a hole in Italian, referring to the marrow hole in the center of a cross-cut veal shank. The dish has been adapted over the years into varying recipes, but all hold true to the basic component of braising the veal shank in a wine sauce until soft as butter.

Fradette gave us his version of the recipe, which is served at The Vineyard Ristorante within the Aquarius.

Fradette opened the Flamingo Hilton (now the Aquarius) in 1990, then went to Vegas and Tucson to work for 13 years. However, he returned to Laughlin for the easy-going environment and has been at the Aquarius for the past nine years.

Fradette started the osso bucco by making a sauce for the meat to cook in. (Note: This recipe will serve three.)

First you will need to dice eight ounces each of onions, celery, and carrots, two ounces of thyme, and four ounces each of garlic and shallots. Next, melt one pound of butter and add the onions, celery and carrots to sauté in a hot skillet for one minute. Next, add the garlic, shallots, thyme and a sprinkle of crushed black pepper.

Sauté the vegetables until they are translucent, then add one ounce of tomato paste to the sauce to thicken it and bring out a little acidity. Next, add 12 ounces of red wine to the mix to give it more flavor, and reduce it to half. The final ingredient to the sauce is a gallon of beef stock. Add the stock and bring the mixture to a rolling boil, then take your pan off the heat.

Next Fradette prepped the meat. He used a thick 10-ounce veal shank, a nice sized cut of meat, but also with a large bone through the center. (You can cook three shanks with this recipe.)

He coated the shank in flour then seared each side to a golden brown in a hot skillet. After searing, he stuck the shank in a deep pan with the sauce, making sure it was submerged to cook evenly. He covered the pan with tin foil and put it in the oven to bake at 350 degrees for five hours. The slow roast makes the meat especially soft and tender.

If you’ve never cooked veal before, don’t let this osso bucco intimidate you. Vice president of food and beverage Tim Abrams said anyone could learn to make the dish.

“It’s all about preparation,” Abrams said. “Once you get it in the pan, the oven will do all the work.”

Once the shank has cooked, let it cool slightly and strain the stock. To plate the dish, Fradette poured a little of the sauce back over the shank, and topped it with a handful of fried leeks and a sprinkle of chopped tri-colored peppers.

The meat was extremely juicy and flavorful, and nearly falling off the bone. For taste and presentation, this dish will surely be a hit at your next get-together!