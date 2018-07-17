Punk Pioneers

If you’re into reliving the punk rock era of the ’90s, the Tropicana Laughlin has you covered with two tribute groups performing in one concert for a night filled with alt-rock music.

The groups performing are Weezerton: A Tribute to Weezer and The-182s performing the music of Blink-182.

More about Weezerton…

Weezerton was formed in 2014 when musicians in Yuma, Ariz. got together to further a cause, that of bringing the music of Weezer to their relentless fans all over the Southwest.

The guys have been fortunate enough to play with some of the industry’s top tribute acts including the Red Not Chili Peppers, Slaves Against The Machine, Blink 180 True, Green Today, Nirvanish, and much more. Weezerton loves to recreate those shows you might have missed in the ’90s or dream concerts that may have never happened.

The guys include Dominic Antonelli (guitar and lead vocals), Ian Reed (lead guitar and backup vocals ), Hector Badilla (bass and backup vocals) and Doug Feasel (drums).

Weezer was formed in L.A. in 1992, consisting of Rivers Cuomo (lead vocals, lead guitar, keyboards), Patrick Wilson (drums), Brian Bell (rhythm guitar, backing vocals, keyboards), and Scott Shriner (bass, backing vocals).

After signing to Geffen Records in 1993, Weezer released its debut self-titled album, also known as the Blue Album, in 1994. Backed by successful music videos for the singles “Buddy Holly,” “Undone – The Sweater Song” and “Say It Ain’t So,” the Blue Album became a quadruple-platinum success. Their second album, Pinkerton (1996), featured a darker, more abrasive sound. While it was a commercial failure and initially received mixed reviews, it achieved cult status and critical acclaim years later. Both the Blue Album and Pinkerton are now frequently cited among the best albums of the 1990s.

They followed that up with the more pop sounding, commercially successful Green Album containing the singles “Hash Pipe,” and “Island in the Sun.” A subsequent single “Beverly Hills” released in 2005, became the band’s first to top the Modern Rock Tracks chart and become a top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Their lead single “Pork and Beans” from the Red Album, became the band’s third song to top the Modern Rock Tracks chart, backed by a successful YouTube video.

During their career, they recorded 11 albums and sold 9.2 million albums in the U.S. and more than 17 million worldwide.

More on The-182s…

The-182s formed in early 2014 with the sole intention of creating the most authentic Blink-182 tribute possible. With Matt Henderson (Mark Hoppus) on bass, Justin Schubel (Travis Barker) on drums and Matt Almanza (Tom Delonge) on guitar, they’ve successfully accomplished this for all those fans who still can’t get enough of the music.

From their signature clothing, down to the instruments they play, The-182s pay attention to every detail and deliver a high energy performance with a set list spanning every Blink album to hit a stereo. Combining dedication, talent and an unforgettable on-stage presence, The-182s are second only to Blink-182 themselves.

In addition to the look and the southern California punk sound, The-182s also recreate the live show experience, complete with the band’s irreverent lyrical bathroom humor and juvenile antics.

Blink-182 achieved commercial success probably because of their potty humor. Two of the group’s releases, Enema of the State (1999) and Take Off Your Pants and Jacket (2001), were enormous successes because of the strength of radio and MTV airplay.

Blink-182 is considered a key influential group in the development of pop punk. The band’s combination of pop music melodies and fast-paced punk rock contained a more radio-friendly accessibility than those of bands on the scene before them.

The trio has sold over 13 million albums in the U.S., and more than 50 million worldwide.

WEEZERTON & THE-182S

The Pavilion Theater at the Tropicana

Saturday, July 21 (8 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for tickets