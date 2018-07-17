Capturing the Cars

With their sleek, mechanical sound inspired by proto-punk, garage rock, and bubblegum pop, the Cars, a Boston-based five-piece, racked up a string of platinum albums and Top 40 singles, becoming the most successful American new wave band of the late ’70s and early ’80s, changing the style of hit music of the time. Being a prominent fixture on both MTV and radio definitely helped their cause.

They had enough rock and roll attitude to cross over to album rock radio, while still being heavily influenced by the art rock of artists like Suicide, the Velvet Underground, and Roxy Music. Their first two albums (1978’s The Cars and 1979’s Candy-O) were new wave classics. Their fifth album, 1984’s Heartbeat City, was considered a modern pop masterpiece fueled by a run of videos that became MTV staples.

Hit songs include “Just What I Needed,” “My Best Friend’s Girl,” “Good Times Roll,” “Let’s Go,” “Shake It Up,” “You Might Think,” “Magic,” “Drive,” “Hello Again,” “Tonight She Comes,” and “You Are the Girl.”

The Cars broke up in 1988, but their music’s popularity and influence never faded.

This continued interest led to the band reuniting twice, in the mid-2000s without founders Ric Ocasek and Ben Orr (who passed away in 2000) and again in 2011 with all the living members involved.

Along the way they sold millions of albums and had 30 hit singles to their credit. There weren’t many bands more successful at the time. Their music was fresh, upbeat, and fun. Their music still gets regular radio airplay and their You Tube videos continue to get millions of hits. There is still a huge audience for the music of the Cars.

The music and its lasting effect on fans inspired the tribute group, Heartbeat City, named for the Cars’ biggest selling album. Faithfully re-creating the look and sound of the Cars, they dress in the period-appropriate ’80s style however it’s their musicianship that is front and center. Their sound is about as close to the real deal as it gets. Heartbeat City is also as close as fans can get to seeing a vintage ’80s Cars concert and hearing the music in a live setting.

The members of Heartbeat City have come together from a few different well-known national level tribute acts, as well as some pretty famous ’80s recording acts. On the tribute scene, various members have worked with Hotel California — a salute to the Eagles, Wild Child ­— a tribute to the Doors, Belladonna — a tribute to Stevie Nicks/Fleetwood Mac, Get Back with the cast of “Beatlemania” (featuring members from the Broadway cast and movie), Blue Order — a tribute to New Order, and many more.

On the recording front, members have come from ’80s recording acts like Mastedon (former Kansas members), Berlin, Survivor, and have recorded on the ’80s classic movie soundtrack St. Elmo’s Fire along with many other movie soundtracks and film and television placements. They also have worked with dozens of other recording acts, too numerous to list. In other words, this band has a solid background in the music business.

Those members include Phil Rowland (founder and drummer), Jamie Rio (lead vocals and guitar), Don E. Sachs (lead guitar and backup vocals), Andy Catt (bass and lead vocals), and Mark Adame (keyboards and backup vocals).

The group was given the opportunity to interpret, arrange and record an unfinished and unreleased song by Cars’ bassist Ben Orr. The song, “Open Your Eyes,” was never completed due to Orr’s passing in 2000.

Producer/songwriter Dave Harris (Rob Thomas, Julian Lennon, Jon Secada, and more) asked the guys to, “Make it sound like the Cars.”

“After several rehearsals to define the sound we were looking for, Heartbeat City went into the studio in early October and laid down the basic tracks,” according to the band’s website.

The song will be released on a benefit album for a rare childhood condition called Kawasaki disease. Harris has co-written all of the songs on this record and there are some big names involved including Vince Gill who has contributed some fine guitar work.

“We are honored and proud to record this song,” the band states. “It was a wonderful opportunity to put our knowledge of the Cars to use and imagine what ‘Open Your Eyes’ might have sounded like had Benjamin Orr had the opportunity to complete the song himself. Keep your eyes and ears open for the release of the benefit album, a behind-the-scenes music video of the recording session for ‘Open Your Eyes,’ and for live performances of this rare song at upcoming Heartbeat City shows.”

