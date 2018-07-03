Fourth of July Festivities

Many of the casinos will be offering special menus for the holiday and through the weekend. The following specials are subject to change.

TROPICANA

Roundhouse Buffet

Holiday Breakfast: Wednesday-Friday, July 4-6 (7 a.m.-noon); $12.59 with green Trop Advantage Card, $13.99 without.

Chilled Bar — Assorted fruits, yogurt and cereals; Carving Station — Honey baked ham; Omelet Station — Cooked to order with a variety of meat and veggie toppings; Waffle Bar — Maple syrup, blueberry syrup, strawberry topping, and whipped cream; Breakfast specialties — Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, corned beef hash, country-fried potatoes, cinnamon rolls, French toast, strawberry cheese blintzes, chilaquiles, oatmeal, chicken fried steak and gravy; Breakfast Pastry Station — Assorted doughnuts, muffins, danishes, croissants, toast and bagels.

Dinner Buffet: Wednesday, July 4 (4 p.m.- close); $12.59 with green Trop Advantage Card, $13.99 without.

Gourmet Salad and Fruit Bar — Caesar salad, marinated vegetable salad, country potato salad, pasta salad, three bean salad, fresh-cut seasonal fruit and assorted muffins; Carving Station — Roasted strip loin of pork; Entrées — Grilled ham steak, beer bratwurst with sauerkraut, fried chicken, BBQ ribs, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn on the cob, potatoes Rissole, macaroni and cheese and buttermilk biscuits; Fourth of July Favorites — Hamburgers, hot dogs, grilled smokey links, chili, baked beans and coleslaw; Italian — Lemon herb chicken, spaghetti and meatballs, penne marinara, fettuccini primavera, stewed squash, garlic breadsticks and assorted pizzas; Mexican — Chicken Machaca, beef tacos, Spanish rice, refried beans and chips and salsa bar; Holiday Dessert Station — Assorted cakes, pastries, bread pudding, fruit cobbler, ice cream, frozen yogurt and sundae toppings.

Carnegie’s Café

Wednesday-Friday, July 4-6 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.).

Special: Smoked BBQ Brisket Sandwich with French fries and coleslaw for $12.99.

The Steakhouse

Wednesday-Sunday, July 4-8 (4 p.m.-close).

Mixed Grill: Petit filet with herb butter, chicken and mushroom brochette, habanero BBQ shrimp, grilled vegetables and steak fries for $38.

AQUARIUS

The Vineyard

Wednesday, July 4 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.).

Special: 24-ounce Porterhouse dinner steak served with soup or salad, plus apple or cherry pie for dessert. $34.20 with a blue, orange, green or red ace|Play card, $38 without card.

Windows on the River Buffet

Special: Prime rib and sauté station including more featured items, plus the regular buffet favorites. $21 with an orange, green or red ace|Play card, $25.20 with a blue ace|Play card and $28 without a card.

AVI

Moonshadow Grille

Tuesday-Sunday, July 3-8 (opens at 4 p.m.).

Special: 12-ounce Chicken fried New York steak with choice of house salad or chef’s soup, sides, chef’s vegetable and bread for $36.99.

Feather’s Café

Tuesday-Sunday, July 3-8 (available around the clock).

Special: Ten firecracker chicken wings with carrots, celery and ranch dressing for $10.99.

Native Harvest Buffet

All-American Buffet: Enjoy a kid’s station, featuring pizza, macaroni and cheese, hot dogs, sliders and more.

Independence Week hours — Wednesday, July 4: Brunch (7 a.m.-1 p.m.); Dinner (3 p.m.-9:30 p.m.); Thursday, July 5: Brunch (7 a.m.- 1 p.m.), Dinner (4 p.m.-9 p.m.); Friday, July 6: Brunch (7 a.m.-1 p.m.), Seafood Buffet (4 p.m.-9 p.m.); Saturday, July 7: Brunch (7 a.m.-2 p.m.), Prime Rib and Shrimp Dinner Buffet (4 p.m.-9 p.m.); Sunday, July 8: Champagne Brunch (8 a.m.-2 p.m.), Dinner (4 p.m.-8 p.m.).

LAUGHLIN RIVER LODGE

The Lodge Buffet

Wednesday-Sunday, July 4-8 (Breakfast 7 a.m.-noon, $9.95; Dinner 4 p.m.-9 p.m., $11.95).

Special: BBQ carving station featuring prime rib, BBQ brisket, ribs, pulled pork and hot links.

Bighorn Café

Wednesday-Sunday, July 4-8 (24/7).

Special: Loaded hot dogs with chips for $9. Varieties include: L.A. Street Dog “Danger Dog”- Bacon wrapped w/peppers and onions, jalapeno slices, mayo & mustard; Chi Town Dog- Poppy seed bun, mustard, relish, fresh diced onions, tomato wedges, and pickle spears; N.Y. Dog- Spicy brown mustard, sauerkraut, onions, and ketchup; Chili Cheese Dog- Chili, Cheese, mustard, and crispy fried onions; Cali Dog- Cucumber, avocado, sprouts, and jalapeno ranch.

ROCKETS OVER THE RIVER

The Laughlin Tourism Commission, along with the Laughlin casinos, is once again sponsoring “Rockets Over the River, ” a display from Pyrotecnico. If you missed their show last Saturday, don’t worry, because the second performance at 9 p.m. Wednesday will be the “main course” according to LTC Executive Director MJ Smith.

Pyrotecnico is representing the U.S. at the world’s leading fireworks competition in Quebec later this month, and will be practicing for their competition routine at Laughlin’s display.

“The 10-inch shells in our show are top of the line,” said show designer Phillip Stewart. “They are the premium in the industry. There isn’t a show in the world with better product than Laughlin. I have never designed a show with so much awesome!”

They will launch nearly 2,300 ground and aerial rockets, including Nishiki Kamuros, 3-D Ghosts, Quad Color Peony and many more, all with a patriotic theme.

“Laughlin’s show is exactly what you think of when you think of Fourth of July,” Stewart said. “It has tried and true, red, white and blue classics and some of the newest most exciting pyrotechnics available. Laughlin sets the precedent for what people should expect from an Independence Day fireworks show.”

Cameron Broadcasting, the LTC’s broadcasting partner for the show, will play the choreographed music on AM 1000 K-Star, AM 1230 KAAA and 1490 KZZZ, Country K-Flag at 95.9 FM and 94.7 FM, Lucky 98 FM, and the Knack at 107.1 FM.

The best seat in the house will be along the Riverwalk, as the rockets will launch from a spot across the river from the Pioneer.

THUNDER IN THE SKY

The Avi Resort & Casino will also be lighting up the sky above the river with a display from Zambelli Internationale, beginning at dusk.

Zambelli has been the pyrotechnic company of choice at the Avi for years, and is well-known across the nation with displays at huge events like the Super Bowl and Kentucky Derby. They know just how to utilize the beautiful location over the river from the Avi Beach to dazzle viewers every year, and they start setting up days before the show to make sure each burst comes off without a hitch, using a “pin board” method.

“Basically, it’s a very large board that has hundreds of small metal pins in rows,” explained John Hagan, West Coast project manager for Zambelli Internationale. “The operator that fires the display will take a pen and touch the pins. This completes a circuit that sends currents out to the fireworks launch area to pop the igniters in the shell. Every shell in the display corresponds to a pin on the board.

“Imagine trying to find the right pin to touch with your pen with hundreds of small pins on a board in the dark while explosions are going off all around you — all the while trying to keep up the pace and tempo of the music. That takes a real professional.”

The show is sure to be another stunner from Zambelli, so bring a blanket or a chair and post up at the Avi Beach Overlook for the best viewing. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

The Avi is also doing a $1,500 cash giveaway after the show. MyAdvantage Club members can swipe their card once at any kiosk on the casino floor from 9 a.m.-9:55 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, for their chance at a piece of the prize. Three $500 winners will be drawn and announced at 10 p.m.