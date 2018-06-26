Sticking Together

You might be thinking, “who is Sister Hazel and why would I attend their beach concert at Harrah’s Laughlin?” The thing is, you probably do know who they are and you probably know all the words to at least one of their songs because you sang along whenever it came on the radio during the summer of 1997 — and it was on the radio a lot because it unexpectedly blew up the music charts with its popularity. Does “All For You” ring any bells? The song’s success propelled their album to platinum status.

Even if you’re still clueless, just know these guys have been putting out good music for more than 20 years and they know how to keep the party hopping no matter where they are.

This alternative rocking five-man crew of seasoned musicians hails from the same place as Tom Petty, Gainsville, Fla. So armed with a guitar case full of songs and a well-spring of talent, Ken Block (lead vocals, acoustic guitar); Jett Beres (bass, harmony vocals); Andrew Copeland (rhythm guitar, vocals); Ryan Newell (lead and slide guitar, harmony vocals) and Mark Trojanowski (drums) have been placing quality music on Billboard charts, earning the notoriety of being one of the Top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years, because it’s that good. Keyboard player Dave LaGrande joined up in 2012 and has been touring with them ever since.

Sister Hazel formed in 1993 and was named for Sister Hazel Williams, a local missionary who ran a homeless shelter. The group released its self-titled debut album in 1994, through its independent record label Croakin’ Poets.

The band’s second album, …Somewhere More Familiar was released in 1997 and sold approximately 30,000 copies through its initial pressing, prompting Universal Records to sign the band. The album was re-released in late 1997, when the single, “All For You” hit No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remains the band’s most successful single.

Their style mixes elements of pop, folk rock, classic rock and Southern rock. Their music is characterized by highly melodic tunes and strong acapella harmonies amidst shifts in electric and acoustic guitar riff trade-offs between the players.

In their first showing on the country music charts they made a strong debut with “Lighter In The Dark” at No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and No. 6 on Billboard’s Independent Albums chart. The band landed on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart again in 2016 with a CD/DVD Unplugged From Daryl’s House Club at No. 75. Their most recent release Water, a six-track EP, is Volume I of a collectible compilation series titled, Elements, and includes a bonus seventh track that will continue throughout the series. Water debuted at No. 4 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart and No. 2 on Billboard’s Independent Albums chart.

Despite success on music charts, Sister Hazel is all about the fans, hosting annual events like the “Hazelnut Hang,” focusing on fan involvement and was a pioneer in themed cruise experiences by creating “The Rock Boat,” a cruise featuring nonstop opportunities for fan/artist interaction. Sister Hazel has been equally attentive to connecting with their audience through social media. They have since made their Grand Ole Opry debut and shared the stages with country music superstars at The CMA Festival and Tortuga Music Festival, among others.

These guys are among the most rare in the musical landscape in that all of the original guys are still together, and they are still out there doing their thing, recording new material and constantly touring personally bringing their music to their fans. The cool thing is they’re bringing their music to Harrah’s Laughlin for the first time on Saturday, June 30.

“You know, it’s been crazy because we’ve been a band for 25 years,” said Copeland, guitarist, vocalist and band spokesman. “So over the past couple of years, we’ve kind of seen a resurgence to some degree. I’m not sure everybody in the band feels this way, but I still kind of have that feeling when we pull into a town, is anybody gonna show up? You know what I mean? And people keep showing up. It’s awesome, ’cause I’m thinking, I’ve gotta gig for another night.”

The fact that they’ve survived the pitfalls like egos and creative differences that plague other groups is nothing short of monumental.

“We’re really thankful for that,” he added. “It’s been an incredible ride. We were mentioned in an article not too long ago about platinum-selling artists that have the same band members for over 20 years and we were one of like 11 bands that have done that. It’s good, man, things are great. We’re very blessed, no doubt.

“The cool thing at this point for the five original guys — and then David LaGrande our keyboard player that’s been with us now about six years — it really is a family. I mean that in every sense of the word.”

Their latest musical project is a departure from the album in the traditional sense.

“The musical landscape has changed and how people buy music, their attention span and everything else has changed,” Copeland said. “We are still very old school in that even up to the last two years, we put out records that we could barely narrow down to 14 songs, much less anything less than that. But that’s just not the way people are buying music anymore.

“For the most part, they don’t care about sequencing, ’cause they’re gonna get it on iTunes, or whatever format, and they’re gonna shuffle it however they see fit,” he said. “We’re still a band that labors over the sequence of a record to make sure if somebody buys a disc, they’re going to listen from front to back and they’re gonna kind of go on a journey. As we were discussing some of these landscape changes, there were some ideas about trying to mix things up, make it a little fresh, maybe do something different.

“We’ve always been proud of being on the leading edge of some different things and so in this way we were — I know people were already putting out EPs and digital releases — but our bass player came up with a really cool idea about doing kind of a package thing. We’re gonna put out more music quicker. We’re going to put out small discs.

“So this collection of discs will have six songs and the last song is a one-minute song and the goal will be — when we finish the four records — you’ll take that last one-minute song and combine it with all the other one-minute songs and it makes one awesome Transformer song, you know what I mean, that connects and becomes this giant robot or whatever,” he explained. “It was a really good idea.

“The first one is Water, the second one is Earth, all the records have that elements thing — we call the whole thing Elements. They’ll combine and they’ll be stand-alone releases but it has us putting out more music quicker. That was the idea behind it and people have really gravitated toward it, so it’s been really nice so far.”

The guys usually stick to writing their own material, but occasionally venture out of their tight creative circle when the right song comes along.

“There are very few outside writers on our records,” Copeland said. “There are more recently than there ever have been. I started going up to Nashville in 2004, and I got a couple of writing deals while I was up there, and I just got into a group of incredibly talented songwriters — and that town is just overflowing with super-talented writers. You can’t out-write that town, and it’s not just a country town. It’s not just country writers and so because of that, we’ve just been way more open to collaborations and listening to outside songs.

“If there are people who come in that we trust and we respect their opinion, and they go, ‘hey guys, this is a song you need to take a look at,’ then we do that, and if we feel we want to cut it, we do. There are more opportunities for that to happen than there have been, but a majority of the songs on these records are written by the band.”

So what is the story behind “All For You?”

“Ken wrote that song back in ’91 and that was five or six years before it became a radio hit,” Copeland said. “In fact, Ken wrote that one when he and I were still an acoustic duo. He wrote that song by himself in his old dirty apartment here in Gainsville a million years ago, and that song has just been so incredible for us.

“People ask all the time, ‘Are you tired of playing that song?’ I always respond, ‘No, I’ll play it 10 times a night if people want to hear it,’ because it opened so many doors for us. It’s a song that connected with so many people and every time we play it, they’re still singing back every word and I’m very thankful for that song.”

Speaking of Tom Petty, Sister Hazel posted an impressive video of their acoustic rendition of Petty’s song “Rebels,” giving the song its proper due, in what looks like one of several impromptu sessions of covers.

“Look, I was born and raised in Gainsville, Florida, and, if you’re my age or even around my age within 20 years, and you’re a Gainsville guy, you loved the Heartbreakers,” Copeland explained. “I know they moved out to L.A., and I know Tom lived in California for most of his adult life, but he will always be a Gainsville guy to us. And so we’re very proud of that, and the influence he had on the music scene specifically in Gainsville.

“I’ll tell you what the bummer is, it was a bucket list thing to get to play with Tom at some point. I don’t care if we were the third opening act on a bill with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, it was something we really wanted to do, and sadly we’ll never get that chance. Tom and the Heartbreakers were a huge influence for us.”

So will “Rebels” be on the set list when the band hits Harrah’s beach?

“You know, we may pull out a Petty song, for sure,” he said. “That’s a party atmosphere, and those are all great party songs, so that is something we definitely might pull out.

They regularly change up their show based on the crowd and the venue.

“We absolutely change up the show, in fact, every night, a different band member is responsible for the set list,” he added. “So our shows are constantly changing. But we definitely pay attention to the venue we’re going into, what the time of day the show is, and what kind of mindset the crowd is going to be in. Is it an intimate show, is it an outside big show, a rowdy show? With this show, I’m sure we’re gonna rev it up a little bit. It’s gonna be a high-energy show.

“We have a collection of songs of ours that have been on radio and been in movies and things like that and they’re kind of a show staple,” Copeland said. “If we forget to put those in the set list, people walk away disappointed, if not angry. So those have to make the list. We’ll mix in new stuff, and we’ll mix in some covers, and really 25 years later when we pull into town, the party’s in town. We try to make sure that everybody that decided to invest their evening and their money and come see us, they walk away having a good time and feeling a little bit better than when they got there.”

To find out more about the band, the music, their tour schedule and The Rock Boat cruises, visit their website at SisterHazel.com.

SISTER HAZEL

The Beach at Harrah’s

Saturday, June 30 (10 p.m., doors open 8 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for tickets