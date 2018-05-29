Great Fun For All

The Avi Resort & Casino always is trying different forms of entertainment to offer more variety to both area residents and visitors who regularly frequent the resort. Most recently the casino has started offering more variety to the Grand Ballroom with a summer comedy series called the “1st Friday Comedy Show” with three comedians hitting the stage the first Friday of every month now through August. Tickets start at $20 each.

The series started on May 4, with a full evening of comedy. The feedback was positive and the crowds were large so on Friday, June 1, audiences will again be treated to three comedians at the mic, emcee Manny Heim, the feature Aiko Tanaka, and headliner Marc Patrick.

More about Marc Patrick…

Marc Patrick is one of the hosts for L.A.’s famous The Comedy Shop. He has appeared on BET’s “Comic View,” NBC’s “Stand Up It’s Thursday Nite,” and “Redskins Late Night.” He also has been to Laughlin several times.

Patrick has headlined at all the major comedy clubs on both coasts and is considered a solid, quick-witted fit wherever he has appeared.

“I didn’t even know I was funny until 1997,” he told the Laughlin entertainer. “I was active duty in the Air Force for 24 years with the last nine spent as a recruiter getting people to join. I would go to classrooms and the kids were doing anything but paying attention — passing notes, sleeping — so I started telling jokes about them and that got their attention. That was the birth. I’ve been doing this professionally now for 19 years.”

His comedic influences weren’t the usual cast of characters one would expect to hear.

“When I first started out it was Tommy Davidson and Cedric the Entertainer,” he said. “Most people say Richard Pryor, but I wasn’t into comedy then. It was with shows like ‘In Living Color,’ when I came on board. As of late, it’s Katt Williams. And I like Brian Regan.”

Because his material is relatable, Patrick finds it easy to connect with audiences everywhere.

“I talk about everyday life, things that people can relate to — struggles with financial issues, weight loss, dating issues, kids. I’m older, so I have a lot of experience to draw upon,” he said. “When I first started I was dirty. I thought you had to go that route to be funny, but I found out differently. Now I’m clean. My material has adult innuendos, but it’s not dirty.”

Then there’s material that makes Patrick unique.

“I had so many issues growing up,” he said. “I’m black but I’m light-skinned. I’m black but I look white, so I had a lot of issues with girlfriends and dating. I had a video out called ‘Mulatto Baby’ about all the frustrations of buying a house and college entry because of my light skin. My social life was horrible.”

Like most comedians Patrick has worked comedy clubs all over the country, but sometimes the unexpected venue is where comedians really earn their stripes.

“The strangest place I ever performed? A strip club,” he confesses. “It was horrible because no one was there to see comedy. It was a side room here in Vegas. It was awful.”

His thoughts on the comedy scene?

“I think comedy is making a comeback, but it will never be the money it once was. There are so many comics — and so many that aren’t very good — so it gets hard to make a certain amount of money, especially when promoters go get comedians who work cheaper.

“For example when I’m asked to do a corporate gig and I ask for a specific amount of money, that takes them by surprise. Yeah, they know they can find someone cheaper, but I don’t want to do it for nothing. So it’s a matter of sticking to your guns,” he added. “I’m retired Air Force, so I have a pension and I’m making a living doing what I love to do. I’m more comfortable than most. I’m happy.”

All of the talent comes from a comedy organization called The Comedy Machine, which has been supplying venues across the country with some of the funniest clean comedians around.

“To be completely candid, the Comedy Machine came into existence in 2004, and the reason was I didn’t like the way the clubs were operating,” said Andy Kern, The Comedy Machine founder and spokesman. “I did a lot of comedy clubs myself, and I just decided, ‘you know what, we don’t need to do things the way comedy clubs do.’ So we decided we wanted to present our own kind of brand to basically keep audiences really happy. I see a lot of people in the clubs and stuff and they just didn’t enjoy themselves. A lot of these comedians are offending people — we try to keep our comedy like really inoffensive, and entertaining at the same time. “That’s pretty much our thing,” he added. “It’s the philosophy in the comedy game that if 80 percent of the people leave a venue happy, you’ve had a successful show. We don’t look at it that way. We want everybody to have a great time. We don’t want anybody to have hurt feelings when they leave a show. If a couple people don’t like it, we’re sorry, but we try to keep the percentages high and also not hurt anybody’s feelings.”

Kern said comedians within their organization adhere to a few “rules.”

“Most definitely we do,” he said. “We like comics that basically care about the audiences. You get a lot of these comedians that all they care about is themselves. They don’t care about the audience. Of course, we want them to bring in their ‘voice’ and do their thing, we want them to keep their artistic form in tact but if they touch upon topics that are offensive toward an audience or maligning to them we ask them, ‘can you change or not?’ If they can’t change we don’t use them.

“One of the rules we have for our comics, is no ‘F’ bombs. I tell them, ‘no disease jokes, no old people jokes, and nothing hurtful to folks.’ No one wants to hear that stuff, nobody wants to think about it. There’s a lot more in the world to talk about — and still be funny.”

Veteran comedian Don Rickles was a master at picking on audience members, but nobody ever left his shows feeling bad about themselves — an ability most comics cannot duplicate.

“Don Rickles was unique,” Kern said. “People came to get picked on, people wanted to sit in the front row. The way he picked on people was a nice way of picking on people. The way he did it was very different. A lot of comics try to instill in their comedy what he did and they can’t do it. They’re offending people, they just can’t do what he did. He was one of the few who could do that.”

“Comedy is the same as food,” Kern said. “If the food is good, people are coming back. If the food’s not good, they’re not coming back. It’s as simple as that and it’s the same thing with comedy.

Kern said part of the success of The Comedy Machine is matching the right people to the right venue.

“We do approximately 300 shows a year and we probably have about 250 comedians across the country that we use in different areas,” he said. “We try to dial in the right person for the right demographic and keep our fingers crossed and hope it works out. I try to watch a lot of our shows, but if I have a show in a different part of the country and I’m not able to watch it, I’m always able to put my tentacles out there and make sure the show went well.

“I always contact the people who had the show, talk to the comedians about the show, and also talk to the people that run the show to see how the show went. We’ve been fortunate to get good results. Once in a while we’ll have a little pooper, but usually we have probably a 90-95 percent re-booking rate, we’ve gotten high reviews and people really like the shows. Do we have a bad show? It happens, but very rarely.

“When we started this whole thing, we thought we had a 50/50 chance the show was going to come out well. But after pretty much grooming the situation and getting the right people in the right spots, everything fell into place,” he added. “It’s like an expansion baseball team — at first it’s terrible, then you make some trades, you get the right people in the right places, then you become successful. That’s kind of what’s happened so far. We’re lucky.

“I like to think the thing we have going for us is we really do try very hard. We really care more than other organizations how our shows are received by the audience. I think that’s what makes us stand apart,” he said.

“We appreciate the Avi for having us at their venue and we’re lucky enough to produce some comedy and magic concerts for them,” Kern said. “Attendance has been quite good and from what I’ve heard, the people have definitely thoroughly enjoyed themselves at these events.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to be in Laughlin,” he said. “We think it’s a hotbed for comedy, a lot of people from all over the world are coming to Laughlin, it’s a great place and it’s going to keep growing I think. I hope we’re there for a while.”

1ST FRIDAY COMEDY SHOW

Grand Ballroom at the Avi

Friday, June 1 (7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for tickets