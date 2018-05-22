Memorial Day Celebration

In honor of the men and women who have served our country, the Avi Resort and Casino is once again hosting a fireworks display to commemorate the holiday for all to enjoy.

Sunday, May 27, Zambelli Internationale Fireworks will create a spectacular show in the sky above the Beach Overlook at the Avi, beginning at dusk. As the sky lights up, so will the river below, creating a mirror image of the dazzling bursts.

Zambelli is widely known for its pyrotechnics and have been featured on The Discovery Channel, The Learning Channel and MSNBC, so this is one display you won’t want to miss!

The show is free to view, and spectators are welcome to bring chairs, blankets, and snacks to enjoy during the display.

If you don’t want to pack your own refreshments, local nonprofit organizations will be selling fry bread, snow cones and more. There will also be food available outside at the Aha Cantina. The Knack radio station from Cameron Broadcasting will provide music at the event.

Avi myAdvantage Club card members will also have a chance at their share of $1,500. After the show, three $500 winners will be drawn. To enter the drawing, swipe your myAdvantage card at the kiosk located on the casino floor and select the “Enter here for the $1,500 Memorial” tile. It is free to sign up for the card membership.

MENUS

For those who don’t want to prepare large meals for company or heat up their kitchens unnecessarily, why not take the relatives out for a feast instead? You can spend more time talking and catching up over a meal, than cooking and cleaning up. Two resort casinos are offering a variety of Memorial Weekend Specials in their restaurants during the upcoming three-day, (and if you’re really lucky a four-day) holiday weekend.

Here’s what’s being served…

Avi Resort & Casino

Feathers Café

(regular menu also available)

Memorial Day Weekend Special — Pecan Wood Smoked Shoulder Bacon Burger Basket, served with house BBQ sauce, sautéed onions and choice of cheese, and your choice of regular fries, coleslaw, potato salad or sweet potato fries and a slice of apple pie.

The price is $14.99 per person.

The special is available Friday-Monday, May 25-28.

MoonShadow Grille

Memorial Day Weekend Special — Mesquite Grilled Hanger Steak — a cooked to order Black Angus Choice U.S.D.A. cut, with house steak seasoning and wood fired; served with Avi’s assorted gourmet breads, soup or house salad; choice of baked potato, Yukon gold garlic mashed potatoes, seasoned fries, four cheese macaroni or pecan wild rice with fresh seasonal vegetables; glass of house red or white wine.

The price is $29.99 per person.

The special is available Friday-Monday, May 25-28. Friday & Saturday (5 p.m.-10 p.m.,); Sunday & Monday (5 p.m.-9 p.m.). Reservations suggested. Please call 702-535-5555, ext. 3243.

Native Harvest Buffet

Memorial Day Weekend Special Dinner Buffet — carving station with Baron of Beef and Roasted Turkey Breast; entrées including home style fried chicken, chicken pot pie, chipotle BBQ pork ribs, BBQ beef ribs, jumbo fried shrimp, top sirloin steaks; sides including macaroni and cheese, fresh sautéed vegetables; soup and salad station; kids station —all beef hot dogs, hamburger sliders, homemade chili, steak fries and onion rings; full dessert island and flambé station. Adult beverages available for purchase.

The cost is $19.99 per person

The special is available Sunday, May 27 (4 p.m.-closing).

The Monday, May 29 breakfast buffet is open (7 a.m.-2 p.m.); the dinner buffet is open (4 p.m.-8 p.m.). Fireworks at dusk.

Tropicana Laughlin

The Steakhouse

(Regular menu available)

Memorial Weekend Special of Seared Sea Scallops and herb gnocchi, served with asparagus and two-color tomato emulsion.

The cost is $38 per person.

The special is available Friday-Sunday, May 25-27 (4 p.m.-close). Reservations recommended, call 702-298-4200.

Carnegie’s Café

(Regular menu available)

Memorial Weekend Holiday Special Menu item is Double Bacon BBQ cheeseburger with fries.

The restaurant is open 24 hours, the special is available Saturday-Monday, May 26-28 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Round House Buffet

Memorial Weekend Dinner Buffet

Prime Rib & Crab Legs Dinner

Items to include — carving station with Herb Crusted Prime Rib and Roasted Turkey with steamed crab legs; entrées include fried chicken, BBQ chicken, BBQ ribs, herb grilled salmon, fried shrimp; Asian items —shrimp lo mein, teriyaki chicken wings, Hunan crispy pork chops; Italian items — assorted pizza, chicken piccata, penne with sausage and broccoli, steamed mussels and clams, spaghetti marinara, fettuccine Alfredo; Mexican items — pork carnitas, beef tacos; large variety of side dishes; seafood bar with chilled and grilled shrimp, peel and eat shrimp, oysters and crawfish; gourmet salad and fruit bar; specialty dessert and ice cream station.

The cost is $22.99 per person without a Trop Advantage Card/$20.69 with a Green Trop Advantage Card.

The special is available Friday-Sunday, May 25-27 (4 p.m.-close).

Memorial Day Buffet Brunch

Items to include — carving station with NY Steak and honey baked ham; breakfast specialties — eggs Benedict, Quiche Lorraine, pancake wrapped sausage, scrambled eggs, Western scrambled eggs, sausage patties and links, bacon, country fried potatoes, cinnamon sugar sticks, grits, buttermilk biscuits; waffle and French toast Bar — apple brown Betty, Bananas Foster, Peach Melba with toppings; American Southern entrées include chicken fried steak and country gravy, southern fried chicken, smothered pork chops; Italian items — breakfast pizza and assorted pizza, spinach strata, vegetable frittata, sausage and potato casserole, spaghetti marinara, penne Alfredo with chicken, roasted fish and grilled vegetables; Mexican items — scrambled eggs and chorizo, beef fajita; large variety of side dishes; seafood bar with peel and eat shrimp, and gourmet salad and fruit bar; specialty dessert and ice cream station with cinnamon rolls, assorted cakes, pastries, fruit cobbler and more.

The cost is $17.99 per person without a Trop Advantage Card/$16.19 with a Green Trop Advantage Card.

The special is available Monday, May 28 (7 a.m.-1:30 p.m.)

Memorial Day Cookout

Dinner Buffet

Items to include — carving station of BBQ London Broil and Roasted Turkey; holiday selection — hamburgers, hot dogs, grilled smokey links, chili-cheese sauce, grilled onions, fries; Entrées including American and BBQ — BBQ ribs, BBQ chicken, baked fish with a citrus butter, fried chicken and sides of mashed potatoes and gravy, corn on the cob, herb roasted potatoes, sautéed broccoli and carrots, sautéed vegetable medley, macaroni and cheese, buttermilk biscuits; Italian items — Chicken Angelo, Sicilian baked pasta, spaghetti with clam sauce, penne marinara, sautéed mushrooms, onions & peppers, garlic bread sticks, assorted pizzas; Mexican items — chicken machaca, beef tacos, Spanish rice, refried beans, tortilla chips and salsa bar; gourmet salad and fruit bar; specialty dessert and ice cream station.

The cost is $13.99 per person without a Trop Advantage Card/$12.59 with a Green Trop Advantage Card.

The special is available Monday, May 28 (4 p.m.-close).

Memorial Day at the Riverwalk

Memorial Day, or Decoration Day, is for somber remembrance of American soldiers who died while serving in our country’s armed forces. It also comes at a time when the school year ends and Americans are preparing to celebrate the summer months right around the corner. It is because of those brave men and women that Americans have reason to celebrate. It is a time to respect those who paid the ultimate price as Americans take to the beaches, or in our case, the Colorado River, and fire up the grill for tailgate parties, backyard barbecues and family gatherings.

There are some who just want to relax, enjoy some music, let others tend to the cooking and have a cold beverage or two while hanging with friends.

The Colorado Belle’s “Memorial Weekend Riverwalk BBQ Festival” could very well be the place to do all of that with one of the biggest barbecues on the river with plenty of food, drinks and free live music provided by Sweet Home Alabama (best of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Southern and classic rock) and Aces & Eights (southern rock, hard rock, classic rock and country) who will perform on the Loading Dock Stage on a rotating basis.

The three-day festival takes place Friday-Sunday, May 25-27 (3 p.m.-11 p.m.).

In all of that consuming and partying, consider hoisting a pint or a beverage of your choice in honor of those who won’t be attending, offering up a toast and a thank you for a job well done.

Food selections will include a quarter rack of St. Louis style BBQ ribs; hot dog with BBQ beans; brisket burnt ends with waffle fries; BBQ chicken sandwich with coleslaw; cheeseburger; loaded waffle fries with diced bacon; and sides of BBQ baked beans and coleslaw.

Beverages include hand-crafted draft beer, Golden Ale and a Raspberry Pilsner from Pints, the Colorado Belle brew pub; spiked blackberry lemonade (Moonshine); Budweiser, Bud light, Bud Light Lime and Estrella beers; wine, premium and call drinks; special souvenir “legs” and “boats” that can be refilled. There’s also an assortment of soft drinks, Gatorade and water.

Food and beverages are ala carte and range in price, and menu items are subject to change.

The Loading Dock Bar & Grille patio is a hot spot to claim a table to listen to the music and watch the crowds, however, you must check in with the podium inside the restaurant to get a table on the patio. The food and drinks served here are not the same as the items available at the booths on the Riverwalk (Loading Dock menu only).