Takin’ It Easy

It’s a rude awakening when the time comes to admit to ourselves we are not as bulletproof as we thought, and getting older is a reality, not to be entirely ignored.

Desperado founder and musician Aaron Broering was reminded of that fact very recently when he underwent surgery to repair his Achilles tendon after a sports injury grounded this Eagles’ tribute artist.

Simple things, like working the pedal board, have become challenging and will continue to be so over the next few months, but as every musician knows, the show must go on, and luckily his vocal ability and musicianship has remained unscathed.

Desperado fans know the guys are all about the human connection to the music when it comes to delivering it the way it was intended. In return, the guys are very aware of how much Eagles fans love the music and how it should be performed note for note as close to the original ’70s versions as possible. Despite his injury, Broering plans to give the fans just that.

“It was totally unforeseen and just unfortunate,” he added. “We take a lot for granted, man, just being able to walk or go up and down in an elevator — like that whole week coming to Laughlin — of getting up and down the stage and stuff, getting dressed, getting in a shower, everything, that’s gonna be challenging.”

The hardest part for Broering was to sit down to perform the songs.

“We did a gig the other night and it was like, ‘oh, man, this is so weird,’ but we’re going to have to get the songs done anyway and just do our best. I have to pass off a couple of songs and do what we have to, but I’m going to do the best I can under the circumstances.”

Desperado band mates are not only top-notch players, egos are checked at the door. Everybody pitches in and takes up the slack when life doesn’t go according to plan.

“We’re working around my injury, that’s a part we cannot do anything about,” he said. “We just do our best, but it was really tough to sit down. I know the music still sounded damn good, at least for most people listening and that’s the good thing about it. You just do what you do, but other than that, we’re still the same old wrecking crew doing it.”

In addition to Broering on guitar, keyboards and lead vocals, Desperado is Kerry Chester (guitar/keyboards); Kevin O’Connell (drums); Ricky Lewis (guitar); and Chris Farmer (bass) — and they all take turns singing lead vocals and playing multiple instruments.

Known throughout the land as the Premier Eagles Tribute Band, Desperado has earned the distinction of playing in showrooms all across the country. Their strong five-part harmonies and instrumentally rich players easily nail all those songs and the sometimes changing Eagles’ sound.

Age has been an issue for this band all along. Desperado is singing music first recorded in the 1970s, by young men with beautiful falsetto voices that blended together to create an altogether different “California” sound than that of the other California guys, the Beach Boys.

But everyone knows time is brutal on the vocal chords, and to replicate music that is more than 40 years old speaks volumes of what these guys continue to deliver. It is music that deserves to be heard because it’s that good. It changed the entire musical landscape forever and continues to be popular with fans of all ages.

The band is good enough to have built a solid fan base all their own, to the point they have become staples in the Riverside Resort’s Don’s Celebrity Theatre over the years.

Desperado performs the songs in their original keys, the way they were first recorded and the way fans of the music of the Eagles remember them. With the passing of Glenn Frey a couple of years ago, the band realized the only way the public was ever going to hear those original harmonies again was with tributes like theirs.

“We’re very grateful that there’s still demand and relevance for us and we’re grateful that we had a very successful run last year at the Riverside,” Broering said. “Whatever they did with getting the word out or with the scheduling made it successful for us. It will be nothing less this summer when we’re there over Memorial Weekend. That’s why we’re really looking forward to it because of the crowds — a lot of people love to go out there for the river.

“We still take a lot of pride in what we do and I know that with the Eagles now currently out there doing it again, we still have to make sure we’re doing our best,” he added. “We are still receiving the nice compliments that this is the finest and closest representation to the real thing. And, to be honest with you, especially for those who have seen them recently, we are still presenting the music in its most beautiful and purest form to their recordings of the mid ’70s, which is what we’re going for, always. We’re trying to play the arrangements, and the sounds exactly the way we wanted to do them. That’s what we take pride in.

“We make sure we keep on delivering the goods because that’s what keeps the demand going for us and we’ve still got the guys in the band to do that. We do our best to give people what they want.

“I’d like to believe if we weren’t any good at it, there would be no demand for what we’re doing, there wouldn’t be any kind of repeat business in the places we are receiving it in,” he said. “We’re so grateful to be relevant, to be desired, for having a built-in audience who wants to hear the material delivered in its finest and closest form. That’s exactly why we’re grateful.”

DESPERADO

Don’s Celebrity Theatre within the Riverside

Wednesday-Sunday, May 23-27 (8 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for tickets