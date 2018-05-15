Get Your Game On

While you are playing some adult games on the casino floor, the Riverside has a space upstairs especially for the kids! Kid Kastle, on the second floor beside Riverside Lanes bowling alley, is a safe and fun daycare center for children ages 2-12. Shy Ramzan opened the Kastle in 2014, and has been adding more games and activities every year.

You can drop the kids off for a few hours where they will have games, crafts and activities, such as a rock climb wall, Playstation, and Wii, and will be in good hands. The caregivers at Kid Kastle are all CPR certified, are licensed through the state and have taken classes to receive a position at the center.

Children must be able to use the restroom on their own and are required to wear socks while at the center. Socks can be purchased there for $3 a pair.

There is a one-hour minimum, which costs $10, and an additional $2.50 for every 15 minutes after that. The maximum time is five hours.

There are also snacks and drinks for $1 each, including applesauce, pudding, Pop-Tarts, Gatorade, juice and more.

Within Kid Kastle, there are a few other activity rooms that you may want to stick around and enjoy with the kids. There is a two-story laser tag room, which costs $9 per round, with a three-round special price of $23. The rounds last about 10 minutes.

If you haven’t played laser tag before, you may be surprised to find that it is a fun and competitive game for children and adults alike. You wear a vest with sensors that your opponents try to shoot with their laser gun. If you get hit, your gun is temporarily shut down so you must hide for a few seconds before you are back on the attack. There are also special targets on the walls to hit for extra points.

With two levels and many dividers throughout the room, it is a great course that even gives you a little exercise. Take a group of friends and see who is the sharp-shooter of the bunch!

In another room there is a golf simulation screen, with 65 different courses to play. They provide clubs and special golf balls for you to play with. Soon they will have shooting simulation games on the screen as well for some target practice. It costs $30 per hour to rent the room.

The hours for Kid Kastle care center and activity rooms are Monday-Thursday (5 p.m.-10 p.m.), Friday (5 p.m.-midnight), Saturday (noon-midnight), and Sunday (noon-10 p.m.).

Outside of Kid Kastle, Ramzan also owns a plethora of arcade games that are scattered throughout the second floor of the Riverside. There is one room with 13 games by the bowling alley, near the sports book. There are also claw machines around the bowling alley.

There is another large arcade room beside Riverside Cinemas, where you can stop in and play a few games while you wait for your movie to start. The room is packed with all the latest games, including The Walking Dead zombie shooting game, Wheel of Fortune, Deal or No Deal, Baseball Pro, skee ball, and many more.

Guests can conveniently keep track of their tokens and tickets with the hassle-free card system that works at all of the arcade rooms. Your money is loaded onto a card, which you insert into each machine to play a game. Once the game is over, the amount of points you won are loaded back onto your card to be redeemed at the prize counter.

Outside of the room, right by the cinema ticket office, there are even more games including a punching bag challenge, and you can capture the moment with a trip through their green-screen photo booth.

The arcade hours are Sunday-Thursday (9 a.m.-10 p.m.), and Friday-Saturday (9 a.m.-1 a.m.).