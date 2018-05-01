Spanish Spitfire

Charo has always danced to her own tune, physically, stylistically, philosophically, metaphorically and literally. Her biggest asset isn’t the over-the-top character she has created for herself, but the fact that she’s never stopped dancing, performing or making people laugh throughout her extensive career.

She has never been about fads, rules, fashion, or following any particular crowd or trend. She found out a long time ago, the only way to be is herself, a move — along with her “cuchi cuchi” — that she admits, “showed her the way to the bank.”

Charo is all about the unexpected and having as much fun as possible along the way. People don’t expect the guise of a ditzy blonde to be anything more than a pretty face, a generous chest, killer legs and a tiny waist that fits well inside a form-fitting dress. But all that is to get your attention.

Because when she breaks out that well-worn flamenco guitar, that’s where her real talent springs forth and all her teachings from maestro Andres Segovia are ever-present in every note and string she expertly dances her tiny fingers across.

There’s nothing fake about Charo. What you see is what you get. Her candor with us in our numerous interviews and her infectious energy are real. She’s one of those rare people who is up front with everyone she meets and everything she does. Her passion isn’t something she packs away in a case, like her guitar when she leaves the stage.

So whether she is entertaining a crowd, playing her guitar, or simply conducting an interview, she taps into that passion and energy to give people a peek into a spirit that refuses to give into anything negative. She maintains an energy that is as refreshing and fun as Charo herself, and if she creates a little controversy along the way, she’s fine with that, too.

Her short time on Season 24 of “Dancing With the Stars,” was memorable and received some of the show’s highest ratings because of her honesty, her humor and her “feud” with judge Bruno Tonioli. Even when she and partner Keo Motsepe were eliminated after only her third week of “Dancing with the Stars,” she was always upbeat, focusing on the positive, and “in reality,” her departure was her idea. “I feel like I’ve got a million dollars right now in my wallet,” Charo told E! News after she was eliminated. “I enjoy, very much, the show. I enjoyed learning the famous f—ktrot. I made a beautiful friend and I got connected with Keo. This is not a job, this is an incredible experience and I recommend this to everybody.”

Charo has made it with longevity in a business that spits ’em out as quick as it can build ’em. She had to overcome skeptics who thought she was simply a “blonde” bombshell who created a cute Desi Arnaz-like Spanglish caricature.

But her amazing guitar playing, her perseverance, and her knowledge of what audiences want, has overcome the skeptics as she continues to work, record and gain new fans to this day.

“I’m running,” she told us in a phone interview last week. “This is America. You cannot even sit down or have a good lunch because everybody is always running. I don’t know why people are fighting to come to this country, because once they’re here, they cannot have lunch, or siesta — it’s run, run, run.

“But, I’m happy, it’s exciting because you know I love this kind of life. Never again will I be adjusted to the slow pace of Spain or siesta or mañana, I don’t think so. But I’m very busy and excited.”

So what does she have in store for audiences on her return trip to Laughlin?

“I love the place, I love very much the Riverside, because Don Laughlin’s place has given me great memories. I’m gonna bring the same show that I brought to the Hollywood Bowl. It was a sensation. I mean, every time I was invited to do the Hollywood Bowl I know that each production number or guitar solo was a hit, because I had plenty of time to test it with audiences around the United States.

“I was grateful I did the Hollywood Bowl, it was the biggest moment that I will remember as an entertainer for the rest of my life, it was beautiful.”

While people are watching less TV or different TV, they still love live entertainment and veterans like Charo who know how to tap into her audiences no matter who they are.

“The thing I noticed with every single production I presented at the Hollywood Bowl, the show got great reviews and there were over 18,000 people. They had to put big cameras outside for the people who were not able to come in — the fire department did not allow it — so they were watching the show from the outside.

“So I’m bringing the same thing but with different costumes, of course,” she adds. “When I perform, the rhinestones, no matter how well I dried the costumes and take care of them, after four or five performances, they don’t shine any more. It costs more money to replace the rhinestones, so I think, OK, let’s make it again. So the costumes are beautiful and I’m so happy when I perform.

“My best place anywhere is not any more on the ocean, or eating pizza. Believe it or not, it’s on the stage with the audience. I find myself safe and at home.”

One of the reasons Charo is running, running, running is her latest recording project.

“Today I just finished and I’m celebrating with pizza and champagne, the new album called Guitar on Fire. I finished the last song, and I am happy to tell you it’s on the air, on CD Baby, Pandora, Amazon, and other places,” she said. “You don’t get a lot of money like you do when you sell the CD, but you get a little money from the songs they download, and when you sell a lot, then that day you can eat pizza. I’m not kidding you.

“Coming back into Laughlin and coming back to the Riverside, I’m going to do something very beautiful, and introduce people to Guitar on Fire, but I’m very happy to go back and very happy there are five days of just entertaining the audience and no care in this world.”

Adapting to the way people receive and listen to music in these digital download days helps Charo understand her audiences even more.

“Music now is practically for free, but my downloads on Amazon and places like CD Baby and Pandora, they did very good. They also tell you who is the person and the age that downloads certain songs and it tells you what they prefer. That is how you know which audience you’re going to please or play for.

“The biggest surprise is no matter what I play, people like ‘Malagueña’ because it is international and it’s popularity is growing,” she added. “My surprise, the most downloaded songs by people including young, young people, and young millennials is ‘Concierto De Aranjuez’ and ‘Malagueña.’ That keeps me in shape to know who is my audience.”

More about her stint on “Dancing With the Stars”… “I’m good friends with the producer, they are beautiful people and I owed them a big favor because I wanted desperately at some point to get kicked out because I was on tour. I needed to leave early so I could do my shows. Although I did my best, I did something funny. I know the judges and they are nice, but they’re so boring and everything is so boring, clear and so much drama. So I went there and said, ‘OK, I’m gonna shake up all the s—. I am not going to follow the rules of a 30-year-old show, and I want you to take me out before the jitterbug, because I suck in jitterbug, in rock and roll, and music I don’t like. But, I’m very good in salsa and I’m very good in flamenco, so before you kick me out, give me the one that I know,” she says as she laughs. “They said they’ve never done things like that, but I said I make a lot of money doing ‘Malagueña,’ and if I fall on my ass and I break the wrist, this is it. It’s a year with a cast and perhaps I never play the guitar again.

“So I have a little fun with little Bruno, and the ratings were the biggest they had but that’s what people wanted, cute entertainment and cute controversy.

Charo’s next adventure involves a reality show for CBS, with a working title, “Charo and the Next Generation,” one, she says, isn’t exactly what she’s going for.

“I bring big ratings and after all that— they’ve been putting on TV for years, people are sick and tired of the stupidity. They like the older shows like ‘Murphy Brown’ and ‘Will & Grace.’ If there’s a girl on my show, I want her to be real, seriously. I want to get out of Hollywood and travel and see real girls who aren’t crying when the fingernail is breaking. It’s going to be honest, intelligent, very funny, very terrific.”

She also wants to incorporate life lessons into the show.

“I want to share natural ways to make the body work better,” she said. “If you take care of yourself, and people see you, people will want to know, ‘what the hell are you doing?’ You can change with the right therapy, the right exercise, the right nutrition, the right herbal spice, everything. Don’t take too many pills, just listen to your body and respect your body.”

CHARO

Don’s Celebrity Theatre within the Riverside

Wednesday-Sunday, May 2-6 (8 p.m.)

