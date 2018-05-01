The Avi Resort & Casino is giving its Grand Ballroom stage over to a dance-card full of comedians for an evening of fun and laughter from different points of view in its first ever “1st Friday Comedy Show.”

When the mixture includes outspoken veteran and headlining comic Monique Marvez, who is paired with emcee Paul Scally and featured comic Julio Gonzalez, anything can and probably will happen.

The show is Friday, May 4 (7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m.), and tickets start at $15.

MoNIQUE MARVEZ

Marvez’s unique use of on-point humor and her take-no-prisoners honesty coupled with her positivity keep her pretty busy. The versatile “soup to nuts,” “Snoop Dogg to Disney” writer and performer has three Showtime specials to her credit — “The Latin Divas of Comedy,” “Snoop Dogg Presents the Bad Girls of Comedy,” and her own one-hour special “Not Skinny Not Blonde,” based on her soon to be published book and her critically acclaimed one-woman stage show. Marvez is also working as a writer with DisneyToons Studios on a flurry of TV development ideas.

She also has collaborated with John Gray for a stage show, “Mars/Venus LIVE!” When she is not touring or writing, she prepares for “The Monique Marvez Show” on LA’s KFI AM 640 radio which airs live every Saturday night (8-10 p.m. California time). Her sharp stand-up material and unique improvisation are all about living in the moment and becoming one with each audience. Marvez says her inspiration came from legends like Carol Burnett, Lilly Tomlin, George Carlin and Richard Pryor.

“Truth to me is objective, but if you filter it through comedy, you can bend it a little bit and put it in people’s faces and confront them in a non-scary way,” she said. “When it comes to my radio show, I am a big believer in presenting info that doesn’t make people so sad or depressed, so I use humor.”

Though she uses comedy as a filter, Marvez says she doesn’t censor herself or her humor on the air.

“I don’t think about it or let it stymie me in any way,“ she said. “I say un-PC things all the time, and I don’t care. I think in some ways, this whole PC culture has created this ugly backlash of people being racist and horrible; there is only so long some of these people can hold it back, and when they snap they go wacko. But I would rather know where these douche-bags and racists are, forcing them to be out in the open, so they can’t hide behind this PC nonsense.”

She does, however, draw the line on serious topics that just aren’t funny.

“Personally, I won’t ever make bits about anything that creates shame,” she says. “I won’t name names, but I cringe when I see other comics do it.”

JULIO GONZALEZ

Julio Gonzalez was a comedian before he even knew it. He was always the funny guy wherever he went. always trying to make people laugh no matter where he was, be it a backyard party or the grocery store. He was a regular at the comedy clubs not as a comedian but as a fan of comedy. At a company party he sat at a table of all women and had them laughing the entire time. They told him he should be a comedian and he thought, “Hey, now there’s an idea!”

Since then, Gonzalez has built a following with his stage presence, jokes and funny face. His comedy is based on his experiences; from people reminding him he’s fat, to losing 140 pounds, relationships, society, women and just having fun with life.

He has created a fan base in Los Angeles County, Orange County, Ventura County and San Bernardino County as well as in Texas, Arizona and Minnesota and it’s growing. His goal is to make everyone laugh and become “famouser.”

Not only does Gonzalez make people laugh, but he also helps others with his comedy shows, where the admission is a donation — everything from a can of food to T-shirts, pants and socks. The charity shows have helped Community Action Partnership – County of San Bernardino (C.A.P.S.B.C.), MEND Poverty San Fernando Valley, Fullerton College Food Bank and Empower Nepali Girls, which helps at risk children. More than two tons of food has been raised to date, plus more than 1,000 articles of clothes helping homeless and low-income families.

Gonzalez has been committed to becoming the change he wants to see in this world, all while making you laugh.

PAUL SCALLY

Paul Scally is originally from the United Kingdom and is now based in Las Vegas. In just a few years he has become one of the most in-demand comedy hosts and presenters on the Las Vegas Strip.

The British transplant is known for being one of the most likable, versatile, and fastest comics in Vegas. With fresh, sharp, edgy remarks and observational humor, Scally knows how to warm up a crowd and get the comedy party started.

Scally has been seen on VH1 and MTV, and has worked at comedy clubs across America and currently works in some of the biggest rooms in Vegas. He also has worked with some of the top comedians and comedy television writers from the U.K. and the U.S.

1ST FRIDAY COMEDY SHOW

Grand Ballroom within the Avi

Friday, May 4 (7 p.m., doors open 6:30 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for tickets