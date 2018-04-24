River Run: Riverside

VENDORS

South Parking Lot

Wednesday-Saturday, April 25-28

• Official Laughlin River Run vendor area: Motorcycle related merchandise, displays, and food and beverage booths—Wednesday (noon- 8 p.m.), Thursday-Saturday (10 a.m.-10 p.m.). There’s no charge to browse the vendor area.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON EXPERIENCE

South Parking Lot (along Casino Drive in the Harley-Davidson display and vendor area)

Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys presents the Harley-Davidson Experience at the Riverside Resort, hosted by the SoCal Harley-Davidson Dealers Association.

The “experience” includes a vendor show with Mother Road Harley-Davidson of Kingman, 2018 demo rides, a self-guided poker run, Victor McLaglen Stunt Show, a pancake breakfast, a custom bike show, the Ms. Laughlin River Run Contest and more.

OFFICIAL LAUGHLIN RIVER RUN REGISTRATION

Starview Room

Thursday-Saturday, April 26-28

• The Riverside Resort was the destination resort for the original (lower case) “river run” 36 years ago and so it is the site of the registration for the 36th Dal-Con Promotions’ Laughlin River Run 2018.

Registration is available in the Starview Room located at the top of the escalator near the Losers’ Lounge entrance, on Thursday (9 a.m.-9 p.m.), Friday (8 a.m.-8 p.m.), and Saturday (8 a.m.-2 p.m.). The registration fee is $35 per person and includes the bonuses listed in the introduction to the River Run on page 6. You also can register online at LaughlinRiverRun.com, click on “Event Pass”.

OFFICIAL RIVER RUN EARLY BIRD POKER RUN

Starview Room (registration site)

Thursday-Saturday, April 26-28

• This self-guided event is the official River Run Early Bird Poker Run that starts at the Starview Room in the Riverside Resort, with stops at Pirate Cove Resort in Park Moabi, London Bridge Harley-Davidson, and finishes at the Colorado Belle vendor area. There is $1,500 in cash prizes up for grabs.

This run has a unique format in that participants have the option of making the run at their leisure on any one of three days.

Registration is in the Starview Room at the Riverside Resort, Thursday (9 a.m.-11 a.m.), Friday (8 a.m.-11 a.m.), and Saturday (8 a.m.-10 a.m.).

The last stop is in the vendor area of the Colorado Belle (4 p.m.) with winners posted at the Loading Dock Bar & Grille at the Colorado Belle on Saturday (6 p.m.). See the Starview Room for any changes to the times of this event.

MISS LAUGHLIN RIVER RUN

Bodies Bar & Nightclub in South Parking Lot

Saturday, April 28

• “2018 Miss Laughlin River Run Contest”—Saturday (7 p.m.). This annual contest takes place on the outdoor Riverside Bodies Bar stage with free admission. Contestants must be at least 21 years of age and official registrants of the Laughlin River Run.

The contestants will be judged in three areas of competition: Question and Answer, Dance, and Bathing Suit/Hot Jeans. First place wins $1,000; 2nd-$400; 3rd-$100 cash.

Those wishing to enter the contest must register in the Starview Room within the Riverside Resort, Thursday-Saturday.

ENTERTAINMENT

Bodies Bar & Nightclub in South Parking Lot

• Sin City Bad Kitty Contest, Friday (7 p.m.), cash prizes. Sign up ahead of time at the Sin City Kitty Booth, next to Bodies Bar.

• Sin City Kitty Dunk Tank, all day Thursday-Saturday. Purchase a T-shirt from Sin City Kitty Booth and receive balls to throw and try to dunk a Sin City Kitty, or there is an option to purchase balls and not the T-shirt.

• Recovery drink specials $2.50 Bloody Marys, Screwdrivers (10 a.m.-1 p.m.);

Thursday-Saturday, April 26-28

Pole dancers, bartender babes, live bands everyday (2 p.m.-midnight. Bands include:

• Roxy Gunn Project Thursday-Saturday (2 p.m.-6 p.m.)

• Kendra Daniels Band Thursday-Friday (7 p.m.-midnight)

• Tammy Graham Band Saturday (7 p.m.-midnight)

Losers’ Lounge

• Top 40/dance/rock bands and DJs: Band for the dates of this issue: Powerhouse, Wednesday-Saturday, April 25-28 (8 p.m.-1:30 a.m.); DJ Wednesday-Saturday, April 25-28 (1:30 a.m.-5 a.m.), Sunday, April 29 (8 p.m.-1:30 a.m.).

The Karaoke Dance Club on second floor

• Karaoke with Chris & Susie of Earthbound & Friends: Friday-Sunday (8 p.m.-midnight); Special Guest DJs with karaoke/ dance parties Monday-Thursday (8 p.m.-midnight)

STUNT SHOW

South Parking Lot

Friday-Saturday, April 27-28

• Victor McLaglen Motor Corp Show with uniformed motorcycle riders performing stunts and precision maneuvers (1 p.m. & 4 p.m.) both days.

DEMO RIDES

South Parking Lot

Wednesday-Saturday, April 25-28

• Harley-Davidson demo rides and 2018 Motorcycle Display, Wednesday-Saturday (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

• Honda demo rides, Moto Guzzi demo rides Wednesday (noon- 5 p.m.), Thursday-Saturday (10 a.m.- 5 p.m.)

PANCAKE BREAKFAST

South Parking Lot

Saturday, April 28

• Fundraiser Pancake Breakfast to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River (8 a.m.-11 a.m.), $7 per person includes pancakes, sausage, coffee.

BREAKDOWN: TRIBUTE TO TOM PETTY

About 18 years ago, Scott Blackwell and his guys created Breakdown – Tribute to Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers and collectively recreated a Petty experience with accuracy and respect for the music at the center of everything. You can catch Breakdown at Don’s Celebrity Theatre within the Riverside, Thursday-Sunday, April 26-29 (9 p.m.).

If Blackwell had a nickel for every time someone told him how much he looks like Tom Petty, he probably could afford a couple of guitars from Petty’s private collection, like his beloved Gibson Dove acoustic.

He’s been turning people’s heads for years on and off stage. Even after Petty’s passing last year, people sometimes didn’t believe Blackwell wasn’t Petty. He’d have to pull out his wallet and show his driver’s license to prove it to them.

Petty recorded dozens of hit singles with the Heartbreakers and as a solo artist. In his career, he sold more than 80 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling musical artists of all time. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002, so for the guys of Breakdown, they had a tall order before them, but it was go big or go home, do it right or not at all. It’s been a philosophy that continues to serve them well to this day.

In addition to Blackwell (lead vocals, guitars), the band includes Eric Garcia (guitars, back-up vocals, mandolin, harmonica); Ricky Williams (bass, back-up vocals); Mike Spinelle (drums); and Tim Rovnak (keyboards, accordion).

“We’ve been together 18 years now, the same guys,” Blackwell told the Laughlin entertainer. “I think our keyboard player has been with us eight years now, but the rest of us are all the same guys. We were all pretty much musicians in other bands before this and we just kind of fell into the whole Tom Petty thing. About a year before we were doing a White Zombie/Rob Zombie tribute and at one of our shows, Mike Campbell who plays the part of Rob Zombie was having technical difficulties, so while he was trying to fix them, we decided to play the Tom Petty song ‘Breakdown.’ The crowd was like, ‘keep going, keep going.’ Of course, we were like, ‘no, we’re just killing some time, I don’t think so.

“The next practice session it was like, ‘you know, we should actually try it to see how it goes.’ So we picked three songs just to see how they would go. I think half-way through the first song, the band stopped and they were like, ‘Dude, you gotta do it.’ The crowd was loving it and we were like holy s—!’ That was 18 years ago,” he said. “Reluctantly I agreed and I’m having more fun than I’ve ever had in a band in all my years of playing.”

There was no denying that some things are just meant to be.

“I can’t go a day that a dozen people aren’t going, ‘Hey man, has anybody ever told you that you look like Tom Petty?’ Um, probably a couple thousand or more,” he laughs.

The weird thing is he sounds like him too, even over the phone while conducting this interview, so clearly the vocals weren’t a stretch either.

“I have that same nasal-y twang that he had when he sang. Of course, when you hear your own voice on an answering machine or a recording, you’re like, ‘Really? Ew.’

“But it kind of turned into something, I mean, I can’t get away from it, and it does come naturally to sing like Tom. Over the years of doing this, I’ve reluctantly agreed, well, I guess I do sound like him,” he added. “Throughout the show, I always tell people, ‘hey, I’m not the real Tom and these aren’t the real Heartbreakers, we’re just paying tribute to a great artist and a great band.’ People will still come up and want pictures and stuff. And when I sign my real name on my autograph, they look at me funny or they’ll say, ‘Dude, I saw you back in the ’70s in Chicago.’ I’m like, ‘Wow, I’ve never been to Chicago.’

Sometimes the recognition goes beyond the ridiculous.

“Just recently me and the guitar player were doing a show at a casino up north and we’re sitting at the bar having a drink and talking, and I hear this guy yelling, ‘Tom, Tom, Tom!’ My name is not Tom, so I didn’t respond. I finally turned to him and he says, ‘I knew that was you.’ I said, ‘Tom’s dead.’ The guy didn’t believe me, and says, ‘Okay, I’ll keep your secret.’ I actually had to show him my driver’s license and a picture showing us as a tribute band before he would believe I wasn’t the real Tom Petty.”

Speaking of Petty’s passing, many “tributes” seemed to instantly crop up overnight, some more cheesy than respectful to capitalize on his accomplishments. Groups like Breakdown are mindful of the reason they got together in the first place—to keep the music out there and the legacy alive, while maintaining the utmost respect for the man and his music.

“The guitar player said we’re all there for the same reason, along with the fans, to celebrate Tom’s music. Eighteen years ago when we started this, it was paying tribute to a great singer/songwriter and group of guys, now it’s turned into a celebration of Tom’s life and his music. That’s basically what we’re doing now, it’s a big celebration so we appreciate everybody who comes out to see us and helps us celebrate his legacy. We hope that we do him justice, that it keeps his music going for the people that don’t really know who Tom Petty is. We want to gain more and more fans for his music. That’s why we started doing it because we’re fans of his music.

“For us, Tom’s passing was like losing a family member,” he said. “At first people were calling me, offering their condolences, but it wasn’t like he was my dad or brother or anything like that. But I started thinking, you know, we’ve been doing this for 18 years. So living, breathing, sleeping and doing nothing but Tom Petty, he felt like a family member. Then it kind of hit me, I’d never thought of it that way.

“Putting this much time and effort into it and listening to it all day, every day, like an actor, watching films and all of his videos, you get to know the guy, so he is like a part of the family.”

With the look, the sound and the solid musicianship already in place, their dedication isn’t the only thing that sets Breakdown apart. Veteran players keep their eye on the ball, focusing on what’s important, leaving the egos at the back of the bus.

“Because we’ve been together 18 years, we know each other,” he said. “We don’t really even have to communicate on stage with each other. Everybody pretty much knows what to do, everybody’s got it dialed in.

“The chemistry we have on stage is genuine because we are all friends, we’re all family. Obviously being in a band is like being in a marriage, but we go on camping trips together, we go on fishing trips together, we all hang out, all our wives get along, so we’re not just band mates, we’re family, we’re friends.”

