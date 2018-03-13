Irish eyes are smiling on Laughlin and its many parties, celebrations and the flow of libations that are a nod of the flat cap to St. Patrick’s Day. Sure those first thoughts are of corned beef and cabbage and green beer, but here, it also calls for music and many a drinking song to go with all the flavors of Ireland.

So no matter what you’re looking for — a pint, a meal, some music or all of the above, many of the casino resorts will have specials to mark the day, or the whole weekend.

This is what’s happening at the Laughlin casinos for St. Patrick’s Day, on Saturday, March 17, and the weekend.

TROPICANA LAUGHLIN

The Tropicana hosts a series of outdoor Down Home BBQ Block Parties just about every weekend and that continues over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend with plenty of food and libations that are served picnic or take-out style in Victory Plaza, located right in front of the casino along Casino Drive.

Recently renovated, Victory Plaza has been expanded to include more outdoor entertainment and dining space in addition to the Trellis Bar.

The Down Home BBQ menu includes favorites like BBQ ribs, brisket, chicken, pulled pork, sausage and sides (4 p.m.-close). See the posted menu there for pricing. Cash bar.

Parties continue through Saturday, May 19 (excluding April 27-28 and May 4-5). Must be 21 or older to attend.

Barbecue might be served outside, but St. Patrick’s specials are offered inside the Tropicana in many of their restaurants and casino bars.

Casino bars will offer a 16 oz. green beer for $2.50 on St. Patrick’s Day only, Saturday, March 17.

• Poolside Café

St. Patrick’s Day specials are offered all month long, now through Saturday, March 31. They include Irish Cream Cheesecake Latte; Irish Panini, The O’Brien Sandwich as well as sweets and treats (soda bread pudding, Irish cream pie, Irish crème brulee and more.

• Carnegie’s Café

In addition to regular menu items, a traditional Irish dinner of corned beef and cabbage will be offered —Thursday, March 17 only (special available noon-10 p.m.; restaurant open 24 hours), $10.99.

• Round House Buffet

In addition to a carving station with herb crusted roast beef and roasted turkey and steamed crab legs, special St. Patrick’s Day dinner items added to the buffet include Irish lamb stew, corned beef and cabbage, oysters, crawfish, along with a variety of side dishes, specialty salads, fruit and dessert bar—Saturday, March 17 (special Irish items available 4 p.m. to closing), $20.69 with the Trop Advantage Green Card.

• Tango’s Lounge

A variety of entertainment options await those looking for a cool place to relax, listen to music and have a little fun.

Starting Wednesday, March 14, Bob Gulley performs (6 p.m.); Dry Heat performs Thursday, March 15 (6 p.m.); Friday, March 16 and Saturday, March 17 (4:30 p.m.); Hollywood Blonde performs Friday, March 16 and Saturday, March 17 (9 p.m.); Big Music finishes the weekend on Sunday, March 18 (6 p.m.).

COLORADO BELLE & EDGEWATER

• Riverwalk and The Loading Dock Stage

An Irish festival with food, beverages and live entertainment called “Shamrocks and Shenanigans” gets a reboot on the Riverwalk at the Colorado Belle on Friday-Saturday, March 16-17 (2 p.m.-10 p.m.), Sunday, March 18 (noon-7 p.m.).

For more on this festival, see pages 22-23.

AQUARIUS

• Cafe Aquarius

A traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner with choice of soup or house salad will be available—Saturday, March 17 (special available from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; restaurant open 24 hours), $16.20 with ace|PLAY card, $18 without card.

• Windows on the River Buffet

Items added to the extensive regular buffet include Irish corned beef and cabbage— plus regular buffet favorites. Saturday, March 17 (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) and (4 p.m.-10 p.m.), $18 with orange/green/red ace|PLAY card; $21.60 with blue ace|PLAY card; $24 without card. Includes one free Irish coffee per person.

RIVERSIDE RESORT

• Riverview Restaurant

This restaurant is offering a corned beef and cabbage special with choice of Celtic Caesar salad or broccoli cheddar soup; and Bailey’s Irish Cream cheesecake —Saturday, March 17 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.), $14.99.

• Riverside Buffet

The buffet is also adding Irish specialties to its lunch and dinner menus on its Saturday Night International Buffet, which also happens to be on St. Patrick’s Day.

GOLDEN NUGGET

Gold Diggers nightclub celebrates St. Patrick’s Day, with a party Saturday night (9 p.m.-close), with DJ Joey Mazzola and $6 Guinness and Jameson Cask Mates as well as $3 Nitro Merlins by Firestone Walker.

AVI RESORT & CASINO

• Feathers Café

In addition to its regular menu, Feathers will offer a St. Patrick’s Day special of hand-carved corned beef and cabbage or lamb stew. The special will be served (11 a.m.-10 p.m.). $15.99 per person. Restaurant is open 24 hours.

• Native Harvest Buffet

Carved prime rib and corned beef will be added to the already extensive buffet offerings of entrees, side dishes, salads and desserts, with several sugar-free options. Served (4 p.m.-9 p.m.) $21.99 per person.

• MoonShadow Grille

In addition to its regular menu, the restaurant will offer a St. Patrick’s Day special of Lamb Osso Bucco for $29.99 per person. Served from (4 p.m.-10 p.m.). Their 2 for $50 menu special will not be available.