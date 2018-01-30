Sports Betting 101

Aquarius Race and Sports Book Manager Tadeo Montalvo gave us the ins and outs of betting on just about any sports game or race you can imagine, from horse racing to hockey.

When you approach the Aquarius Sports Book, there are racks at the end of the counter that hold the betting sheets for each active sport. After looking at the odds, you would approach the counter and tell the book staff which team number you would like to bet on (this will be next to your team’s name on the betting sheet under “Bet #”), which type of bet you are making, and how much money you would like to wager. There is a $5 minimum on all bets at the Aquarius Sports Book.

If you’re not sure about which team or athlete to put your money on, Montalvo said the book staff is happy to give suggestions. They also have guides explaining the bets and picks from professional sports writers.

After making your bet, you will receive a ticket as a receipt of your wager. If you win, you would return your ticket to the sports book to be paid. If you happen to lose a winning ticket, you may file a claim at the sports book because they have a record of all tickets purchased. However, your claim will not be paid until after 60 days, as they are obligated to pay out the physical ticket, should it be turned in. If after 60 days no one has turned it in, you will receive your winnings. The 60-day waiting period is waved for Aquarius players card members, as their account number is linked to the ticket.

The Aquarius Sports Book gets their numbers from their sister property in Las Vegas, the Stratosphere. The Stratosphere obtains the numbers from a sports writing service, then adjusts them for their linked properties.

See the Aquarius Sports Book Pro Football Championship Game betting sheet on the next page as a reference. This is only a partial section of the sheet, and the numbers (posted Friday, Jan. 26) are subject to change.

POINT SPREAD BETS

The point spread is the difference in score between two teams. For example, at the time of our interview the point spread at the Aquarius Sports Book on the recent AFC championship football game was -9 for the Patriots. This means if you were betting the point spread for the Patriots, they had to win by more than nine points for you to win. If they won by exactly nine, you would get your money back, as would those who bet against the point spread. The Patriots ended up winning by only four, so those that bet for the -9 point spread lost their money. When betting on the point spread, you would have to put up $110 to win $100 (However you are not required to wager this much, you could bet $11 to win $10). The point spread number can be found in a box under the column header, “line.”

Whatever the point spread is at the time you place your bet is what you are locked in at. If you place your bet a week in advance of the game, the spread may change by the day of the game. If you think the spread is going to change in your favor you would want to wait to place your bet. For example if you were planning on betting the Jaguars on the spread, and you thought the spread was going to go up to -10, it would be better to wait because that is one more point the Patriots have to score for you to lose. However, if the spread went down to -8, it would become riskier to bet on the Jaguars.

MONEY LINE BETS

The money line bet is a simple win or lose wager. You are picking which team you think will win, with no regard to how much they win by. This bet will fall under a column header that reads “M/L.” The negative numbers in that box tell you how much money you would have to wager on the favored team to win $100. For example, in the AFC game, the money line for the Patriots was -500. This tells you that you would have to bet $500 to win $100. The Patriots were heavily favored to win the game, making this a somewhat safe bet and therefore you have to risk a lot more money for a smaller payout. However, the money line on the Jaguars winning was +350. Positive numbers tell you how much you would win if you wagered $100 on the underdog. If you had put $100 on the Jaguars and they had won, you would’ve won $350, because it was a riskier bet— equaling a better payout.

OVER/UNDER BETS

Another common bet is the over/under wager. It equals the total number of points scored by both teams, including overtime points. The over/under score for the AFC championship was 47 (This number is also found under the “line” header on the betting sheet. It will not have a + or – sign before it). The final score of that game was 24-20, equaling 44. Therefore if you had bet under you would have won, and an over bet would have lost. Both sides would get their money back if the total score had equaled exactly 47. Like the spread bet, you would have to wager $110 to win $100 on the over/under.

You may also bet the spread and over/under for halftime and the end of each quarter of the game.

PARLAY BETS

You may parlay the aforementioned bets, which means you could group two bets together and they would both have to happen for you to win. If you parlay your bets, the payout is higher, because the risk is higher. For example, you could have bet on the Patriots winning, and the total score being under 47 and you would have won your parlay bet with a payout of 13 to 5 rather than 5.5 to 5. You may parlay up to eight items together at the Aquarius.

PROPOSITION BETS

There are numerous proposition bets you can make in each game as well, including total receiving yards, rushing yards, which team will score first, which players will score, and various others. The sports book will put out lists of the possible bets a few days before a game. You cannot parlay proposition bets.

OTHER GAMES

Basketball betting is the same as football. Baseball betting is similar, but the point spread is called the “run line” and stays at -1.5 for the favored team, meaning that the favored team must win by two or more runs to win the run line. If you bet on the underdog, that team must win the game or lose by only one run to win the bet. The payout varies according to the money line odds assigned to each outcome.

For individual sports, the betting options are more limited. In golf for instance, you may bet on who will win a tournament and who will be the low scorer each day of the tournament.

RACES

The other side of the sports book is race betting, including NASCAR, horse racing and the Indy 500 among others. In NASCAR the bets typically include the overall winner, or head-to-head matchups between two drivers, putting money on who will finish better.

In horse racing, you may bet on any track running in the country each day. Montalvo said the California tracks are most popular in Laughlin. The Aquarius has multiple individual monitors at their sports book so patrons can watch any race in the country they would like.

A few different bets for horse racing include picking the winner, a “place” bet that your horse will come in first or second, or a “show” bet that your horse will be in the top three finishers. There are also a group of bets called “exotics,” the first being an “exacta” which is picking the number one and two horse in order, a “trifecta” is choosing the first three finishers in order, a “superfecta” which is the first four in order, and a “high five” which is the first five in order. You can buy numerous combinations of these exotics. There are many other possible bets in horseracing as well.

PREDICTIONS…

We asked a few Sports Book officials their Super Bowl predictions at the beginning of the season, which printed in our Sept. 6-12, 2017 edition.

Montalvo was the only one who picked even one of the two teams correctly. He predicted the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots would be in the showdown.

Here are his picks for Super Bowl LII— Winner: Philadelphia Eagles; Score: 24-20