Cajun Flair

Doug Kershaw brought Cajun music to the American mainstream when he appeared on the debut of “The Johnny Cash Show” in 1969. He performed “Louisiana Man” his song about the swamps, his papa, mama and little brother Ned on that first show.

The national audience was mesmerized by this raw, earthy, wild-eyed fiddler putting his life story into his song. So much so, he upstaged another guest on that opening show, Bob Dylan.

To most of those catching Kershaw for the first time, it was as if he sprung out of whole cloth, spun in the mangrove forests of the Louisiana bayous. But Kershaw wasn’t an overnight sensation in the true sense of the word. “Louisiana Man” was a Top 10 country hit with over 18 million record sales as far back as 1961.

Kershaw and his brother, Rusty, were performing that song, and another big hit Doug Kershaw wrote, “Diggy Diggy Lo,” to crowds of fans for almost a decade before he “Cashed” in.

The brothers quickly built a solid reputation for their high-energy performances of Cajun two-steps and country ballads. In 1955, they recorded their first single, “So Lovely, Baby.” Released on the Hickory label, the tune became a Top Five country hit in August 1955. Shortly afterward, they were invited to become cast members of the Louisiana Hayride, a popular radio show broadcast from Shreveport, LA. In 1957, they recorded a Top 40 country hit, “Love Me to Pieces.” They became members of the Grand Ole Opry the following year. Despite the demands of his music career, Doug enrolled in McNeese State University and earned an undergraduate degree in mathematics. At the peak of their early career, in 1958, Doug and Rusty decided to simultaneously enlist in the United States Army. They devoted their attention to the military until their dismissal three years later. Picking up where they left off in February 1961, the two brothers recorded “Louisiana Man,” a song Doug had written while in the Army. The song was eventually covered by more than 800 artists. By the time their debut album, Rusty and Doug, was released in July 1964, however, the Kershaw brothers had elected to go their separate ways.

But once mainstream country/pop fans got a taste of solo Doug, he was off and running with a recording career with Warner Bros. Records. The “Ragin’ Cajun” was the darling of the folk/rock scene and made appearances at the prestigious Newport folk festival alongside such artists as Joni Mitchell, Arlo Guthrie, Jerry Jeff Walker and James Taylor. His “Louisiana Man” was so hot, the crew of the Apollo 12 moon mission broadcast it back to earth.

But things came back down to earth for Kershaw during the late ’70s and his career stalled. He rebounded in 1984 with “Hello Woman” and a duet, “Cajun Baby” with Hank Williams Jr. in 1988.

Since then he has recorded various Cajun compilation releases and constantly performed live shows.

His most recent recording venture in 2014 saw him back in the limelight through a team effort with Cajun accordion player Steve Riley, shining a light on the vintage Cajun instruments and the old masters who first introduced their music to the world.

Over the years, Kershaw has been a regular at the Riverside Resort during the winter months. We have interviewed him many times over that interim. Here are some of his insights and highlights.

While Kershaw has Cajun roots, he’s never considered himself or his music one thing or another. He doesn’t subscribe to only one definition.

“I don’t label myself. It might have prevented me from getting a bigger ‘star’ but heck, after you’ve sold 40 million albums and sold out shows, who gives a damn? Cajuns don’t consider me Cajun because I crossed so many fields,” he said. “They don’t think I’m country or Cajun rock either. I’m neither one. I’m a performer and that’s what I’ve always been, a performer.”

He also thinks the reason he’s been around so long is because he is first and foremost all about giving his audiences a good show.

“When people ask me about my longevity, I tell them, ‘I please the people.’ I don’t perform or play for musicians. They don’t pay,” he said. “When I was on TV they’d tell me, ‘don’t look in the camera.’ When I finished, I’d look straight into the lens and it was like I was in their living room. Don’t tell me how to please people. I’ve been doing this so long, there are tricks I’ve learned, because I’ve made mistakes. If it didn’t work, I didn’t do it. If it worked, I made it part of the show. When I didn’t need to wear the velvet suits any more, I quit. They served their purpose.”

How did it happen that Kershaw was on that first Johnny Cash show anyway?

“He was my friend. We knew each other from the ‘Louisiana Hayride’. Remarkable things happened because of that,” he said. “When he called, he never asked me if I was on a label. What a shot that was. I was ballsy too. They said they would either give me seven shows or the premier. I said, ‘hell, give me the premier.’ I thought to myself, if I act big, I can see if I can stand there, because that’s where I want to be. It’s when I come alive. I do not come alive standing in the back.”

Not only was “Louisiana Man” a song about his life, it was also pivotal for Kershaw in accepting his heritage, while introducing it to the world beyond the swamps.

“I was fixing to come out of the Army and was sitting on the stairs and I asked myself, ‘if there’s one thing I could possibly do for myself first thing — whatever it takes — to not be ashamed of being Cajun, what would it be?’ It was time that I figured out who I was, who am I, and accept that I can’t change being Cajun,” he said. “I had to face that fact first — I was not trying to become a star, and I wasn’t about writing a hit song. So the next morning, I wrote a song about my past and recorded it and never looked back.

“It was the story of how my dad made his living…everybody has to work for a living which is why everybody connected with the song. It’s been recorded 1,500 times all over the world because people love it.

“I definitely have my own style. I play rhythm, melody and lead at the same time. I didn’t know I wasn’t supposed to do it that way. I barely remember learning. It seems like it (the fiddle) has always been attached to my arm. I haven’t had any formal schooling in music so I’ve had no rules to go by. I just play hard.”

Appearing on the Johnny Cash show changed everything, but Kershaw wasn’t exactly an overnight success. He cut his teeth in some of the toughest beer joints out there such as the Bucket of Blood Saloon, dodging beer bottles and other things drunk customers loved to toss at musicians, protected only by chicken wire. This son of a gator hunter knew better than to show any fear.

“It was frightening as hell, but I couldn’t let them know that or they wouldn’t let me work. I was a kid, nine years old and sober. At 29, I’d have been the one throwing the bottles,” he joked.

Kershaw was one of the first people to introduce folks to Cajun music, not realizing that’s what he was doing.

“I didn’t know the music I was playing was Cajun. I was just playing music,” he said. “The first question Johnny Carson asked me was, ‘What is Cajun?’ I had a long way to go to introduce people to Cajun. Chef Paul Prudhomme once asked me, ‘how do I make my food popular?’ I told him to forget about trying to make the food popular, you become a star—sell yourself—and the food will follow.

“All kinds of people capitalized on ‘Ragin’ Cajun’—and we know who started that.”

But no matter what people call it, good music is good music, still delivered wild style.

“When I start the show I’m doing the new stuff. But my wife and I know that’s not why people buy tickets, so I’m not gonna fight with my fans,” Kershaw said. “If they want to hear ‘Diggy Diggy Lo’ all night, here it is. I’m easy. I don’t get tired of playing these songs. The thing is, I built my life and my career on those songs and people know me by them.”

