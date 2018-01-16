Meet the Manager- Matt Laughlin

Matt Laughlin, grandson of Don Laughlin, is the chief operating officer of the Riverside Resort. Don asked Matt to join his team three years ago as an administrative director.

“It was such a great honor,” Matt said. “I always wanted to get involved at some point, because it’s an exciting business.”

Last March Matt received his unrestricted gaming license and was promoted to his current status, working directly under Don. Matt oversees the 20 directors at the Riverside and is heavily involved in the legal and real estate aspects of the business.

Matt was born in Bullhead City, and graduated from Laughlin High School as his class’ valedictorian. He furthered his education at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in finance.

After finishing school, it was a no-brainer that he wanted to move back to his hometown. He worked as an inside salesman for seven years at his parents’ company, L & M Food Services in Bullhead City.

“I hated the big city,” Matt said. “Every weekend almost I was back here, and I was on the river in the summer or out in the desert in the winter. I love this place.”

He has no plans of leaving either. All of his favorite activities can be found right in Laughlin. Matt has been competing in off-road races for years and enjoys working on his vehicles with his family and friends. He attends about six races a year and has placed in several.

With his position at the Riverside he hasn’t had as much time for racing, but the job is totally worth it.

“It’s awesome to get up in the morning and be excited to go to work,” he said. “It’s mainly just because of the team we have here, it’s fun.”

Matt said it’s an “awesome atmosphere” at work because the Riverside isn’t a big corporation, it’s a family business.

“If we come up with a crazy idea it’s literally just a matter of walking into my grandpa’s office and saying ‘what do you think?’ And he usually says, ‘yeah let’s go for it.’”

Matt said his grandfather is still very involved in the day-to-day operations of the Riverside. Both Matt and Don walk the casino floor every day and mingle with their guests. Don also holds the record for the longest running individual gaming license in the world.

“It’s awesome to work side by side with my grandfather every day,” Matt said. “We make decisions together and I look to him for advice. You couldn’t have a better mentor.”

The family feel of the Riverside is what has gained them such a faithful patronage and work force. The Riverside employs 1,650 people, 460 of which have been with the company for 10 or more years.

In August 2016, the Riverside celebrated its 50th anniversary and served cake and toasted champagne with their guests.

“I tell my grandfather every day, ‘you don’t have to worry about anything, I’m here to insure that we’ll have a 100th anniversary, and we’ll still be family-owned,’” Matt said. “And we’ll still do it the way we do it, because it works.”

One challenge is making renovations, while maintaining the theme that Don originated and guests have come to expect, but Matt said they have found ways to modernize without losing the Riverside ambiance.

A big project that is currently under construction is the new pool area overlooking the Colorado River, which includes some renovations to Loser’s Lounge as well. The new pool area will have a resort-style atmosphere with cabanas, food and drinks. Matt said they are shooting to finish construction by Memorial Day weekend.

The Riverside has also been working on a new salon and day spa. Matt’s wife Brittany Laughlin owns Jean Jeffrey The Salon in Bullhead City, and is adding a second location within the Riverside. It is projected to open the beginning of February.

He said his goals for 2018 are to increase efficiency, continue taking great care of the Riverside employees, and remain “the number one resort destination in Laughlin.”