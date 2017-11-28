Down & Dirty

Speeding through the sand, soaring over jumps, and climbing a 4,000-foot mountain to find an outstanding view of Lake Mohave, are just a few of the highlights that come as part of the “Oui Experience.”

Whether you are experienced with utility vehicles or not, husband and wife duo Jake Benz and Ani Kataroyan are prepared to give you a desert adventure like no other.

The couple moved from Minnesota to Arizona in May to pursue their dream of opening a UTV attraction in a desert playground for adults.

“We enjoy the beauty of the desert, and just want to share our love of nature with others in a UTV tour,” Kataroyan said.

Jake has been driving UTVs for years and is the perfect instructor for newbies or veteran drivers, allowing guests to go as fast or slow as they please.

He will pick up guests from their hotel or meeting place and bring them to the property near Dolan Springs, Arizona, to start the experience on a specially designed racetrack.

After a lap with Jake, he lets you take the wheel. Guests can drive the track as many times as they’d like while a drone records their time.

If you have a competitive spirit, you’ll love taking on your friends to see who is the real speed demon of the group!

There are a couple of jumps in the track for those who’d like an extra rush, and Ani is right there with a camera to catch you mid-air. There’s an alternate route to bypass the jumps for those who aren’t comfortable.

All the videos and pictures Ani takes are complimentary with your tour as well!

After around an hour on the track, it is time to hit the trails. Jake will guide you through the desert, up a mountain range to take in the beautiful view from a 4,000-foot peak. Stop and take in the serenity while gazing out over Lake Mohave, before climbing back in the driver’s seat to head down to the lake.

You may also get an up-close and personal view of some wildlife along the trails, such as free-range cattle, burros, coyotes and more.

Once you reach the lake, Ani will have lunch all set up for you to enjoy while you take a breather. Peering out at the sparkling water, you’ll almost forget you’re in the middle of the desert and not by the coast. In the summer months, you can bring along a swimsuit and take a dip in the water if you’d like!

After lunch, Jake will guide you back to the camp and take you home.

The experience truly is one-of-a-kind. After around three hours on the trails, your total time to play in the desert is about four hours. It’s an adrenaline rush that is not offered anywhere else in the area.

Jake and Ani take every precaution to ensure their guests have a fun, yet safe time. They are prepared with everything you will need for the day, from cleansing wipes to rub the dust off your face, water to stay hydrated, and first-aid supplies.

Their vehicles are licensed and insured, and the couple are both first aid certified.

They offer different packages that are very affordable for the time and experience you will leave with. It is a great option for bachelor/bachelorette parties, birthday parties, business team builders, or just a fun day with friends.

They can accommodate a maximum of ten guests at a time. Drivers must be 18 years or older. To book a trip visit www.ouiexperience.com, or call 763-218-8422.

Tips for your trip

1. Wear comfortable clothing that you don’t mind getting dirty. You will be coated with dust from head to toe by the end of your excursion, so don’t plan to wear your finest threads for the day.

2. Wear tennis shoes or boots. You will want closed-toe shoes that won’t slip when you are driving, and to walk around a bit in desert terrain during stops along the trails.

3. Use the restroom before you depart. You will not have a chance to use the restroom until you reach the lake for lunch.

4. If the forecast is sunny, don’t forget to apply sunscreen because you will be out in the open for at least four hours.

5. Take the transportation option. The location can be a little tricky to find on your own and the terrain is not suitable for every car, so we suggest having Jake pick you up in their van. It will be an air-conditioned ride, and it will give you time to fill out the paperwork so you can jump right into the action as soon as you arrive.