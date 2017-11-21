Flavors of the Season

Thanksgiving done up casino style

NOTE: PRICES LISTED ON THESE PAGES ARE PER PERSON AND DON’T INCLUDE TAX UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED; IF NO RESERVATION NUMBER IS LISTED THAT MEANS RESERVATIONS AREN’T TAKEN FOR THAT PARTICULAR RESTAURANT

AVI

MoonShadow Grille

Specials: A menu featuring a choice of Thanksgiving specials with all the trimmings and desserts.

Price/Time: Entrées start at $35—Thursday, Nov. 23 (2 p.m.-10 p.m.); reservations suggested, call 1-702-535-5555.

Feathers Cafe

Regular menu available plus:

Special: Traditional Thanksgiving dinner with the trimmings including dessert.

Price/Time: $12.99—Thursday, Nov. 23 (special available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; restaurant open 24 hours)

Native Harvest Buffet

Two-for-one discounts will be honored for breakfast; Two-for-one discounts will not count toward Thanksgiving Dinner. myAdvantage Signature and Exclusive card holders comp vouchers will be accepted; regular breakfast buffet is available from 7 a.m.-10 a.m.

Special Thanksgiving Buffet: Holiday items to be offered include: carving station—a variety of entrées—sliced dark and white turkey meat; variety of traditional sides, soups; variety of salads; assorted desserts—including pumpkin and pecan pies, action stations.

Price/Time: $21.99—Thursday, Nov. 23 (11 a.m.-closing)

EDGEWATER

Hickory Pit Steakhouse + Bar

Regular menu available plus:

Specials: Choice of pumpkin bisque with hazelnut cream or Autumn chopped salad with apples, pears, bacon, walnuts and raspberry vinaigrette; entrée choice of herb roasted turkey with sage stuffing, giblet gravy or maple glazed double pork chop with cornbread stuffing.

Each dinner comes with Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, candied yams with toasted marshmallows, cranberry orange relish; desserts of assorted holiday pies with vanilla ice cream

Price/Time: $28.99 for either entrée—Thursday, Nov. 23 (2 p.m.-9 p.m.); for reservations, call 702-298-2453 and ask for the Hickory Pit Steakhouse.

Grand Buffet

Special: Holiday items will be added to the already extensive list of items at the multi-station buffet; these include: carving station with roasted prime rib, and honey baked ham; entrées—(American) tom turkey with dressing, Cornish game hen, fried catfish, steamed clams, black mussels, pork chops, chicken al carbon, baked salmon; (Mexican) beef fajitas, enchiladas; (Italian) chicken breast piccata, linguini with calamari and scallops, penne pasta with shrimp, fettuccine Alfredo, pumpkin ravioli; (Asian) Mongolian beef, shrimp pad Thai Kung Pao chicken; variety of traditional side dishes; soups; variety of salads; assorted fresh fruits; wide variety of desserts including traditional pies, cakes and more

Price/Time: $17.99—Thursday, Nov. 23 (11 a.m.-9 p.m.)

Menus are subject to change or cancellation.

PIONEER

Bumbleberry Flats

Special: Thanksgiving Day menuitems include: carving station—slow roasted turkey, herb roasted prime rib, herb roasted pork loin with apple glaze, bone-in ham, and seafood stuffed salmon; variety of cold items—chilled shrimp and crab legs; smoked salmon with traditional garnish; variety of traditional sides; variety of salads—including crab salad, Waldorf, carrot, roasted asparagus, cranberry, mixed salad greens; traditional side dishes—savory cornbread stuffing, buttered roasted sweet potato, butternut squash, sour cream and chives mashed Yukon Gold potatoes, meat lasagna, green bean casserole, rainbow glazed carrots; dessert station—with assorted pies, pumpkin cheesecake mousse, fresh fruit, berries other desserts.

Price/Time: $24.95; $10.95 ages 6 and under—Thursday, Nov. 23 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.); reservations recommended for parties of five or more, call 800-634-3469

GOLDEN NUGGET

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Regular menu available plus:

Special: Traditional turkey dinner with all the favorite trimmings.

Price/Time: $16.95—Thursday, Nov. 23 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Claim Jumper

Regular menu available plus:

Special: Turkey dinner with turkey breast, traditional stuffing, mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, orange cranberry relish, turkey gravy and dessert of pumpkin cream cheese pie.

Price/Time: $17.99—Thursday, Nov. 23 (9 a.m.-8 p.m.)

Saltgrass Steak House

Regular menu available plus:

Special: Rodney Strong Symmetry Meritage wine limited offer. It is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and four other robust style grapes. Limited time offer, $65 a bottle (regularly $130).

The restaurant will be open Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 23 (noon-9 p.m.)

TROPICANA

The Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Special: Complete dinner with choice of butternut squash soup or fall salad; entrée of traditional oven roasted turkey (white and dark meat) with sausage herb stuffing, giblet gravy, sautéed yellow and green squash, red-skin garlic mashed potatoes, sweet potato soufflé, whole cranberry sauce; dessert choice of pumpkin or apple pie with cinnamon caramel chantilly cream

Price/Time: $31—Thursday, Nov. 23 (2 p.m.-9 p.m.); reservations recommended, call 702-298-4200 or 888-888-8695

Carnegie’s Café

Regular menu available plus:

Specials: Choice of traditional roasted turkey with green bean amandine; herb stuffing; giblet gravy; mashed potatoes; marshmallow baked yams; whole cranberry sauce; or honey and bourbon-glazed country ham with green bean amandine; herb stuffing; bourbon fruit glaze; mashed potatoes; marshmallow baked yams; whole cranberry sauce.

Either entrée comes with garden salad and dessert choice of pumpkin or apple pie with whipped cream

Price/Time: $14.99 for either entrée—Thursday, Nov. 23 (specials available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; restaurant open 24 hours)

Roundhouse Buffet

Special: Holiday items include: carving station with herb-crusted roast beef and honey glazed baked ham; variety of entrées—including traditional roast turkey, BBQ ribs, baked white fish in lemon butter with toasted almonds, fried chicken, assorted pizzas, chicken cacciatore; variety of sides—including traditional sides plus cheese ravioli ala marinara, mac & cheese, yellow and green squash with tomatoes and more; a gourmet salad and fruit bar; soup is butternut squash; desserts—including pumpkin, apple, cherry and pecan pies, assorted cakes and pastries, bread pudding

Price/Time: $19.99—Thursday, Nov. 23 (11 a.m.-9 p.m.)

HARRAH’S

The Range

Regular menu available plus:

Special: Complete dinner with entrée of glazed white and dark meat turkey, accompanied by traditional sausage stuffing, hari-covert green beans, Yukon Gold garlic mashed potatoes, turkey giblet gravy, and a cranberry conserve; dessert of Brulee’d pumpkin cheesecake with a gingersnap candied walnut crust.

Price/Time: $45—Thursday, Nov. 23 (5 p.m.-9 p.m.)

Beach Cafe

Regular menu available plus:

Specials: Choice of (1) roast turkey and dressing with slow-roasted turkey on top of traditional sage dressing, accompanied with garlic mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, pecan green beans, comes with Hawaiian sweet bread and choice of soup or salad; or (2) honey- glazed ham served with pecan green beans, marshmallow baked yams, comes with Hawaiian sweet bread and choice of soup or salad.

Both include your choice of pumpkin or pecan pie.

Price/Time: $16.99 for either special—Thursday, Nov. 23 (special available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; restaurant open 24 hours)

Fresh Market Square Buffet

Special: The buffet’s salad station, soup bar, Asian wok station, Italian station, sushi bar, pizza and ice cream bar and dessert display will be complemented by the following special Thanksgiving items:

•carving station with slow-roasted tom turkey (white and dark), slow-roasted prime rib au jus, and cherry-glazed bone-in ham; special entrees—include Southern style fried chicken, roasted pork loin with fennel-orange sauce, merlot braised pork spare ribs, turkey primavera; seafood­—includes salmon with piccata sauce, shrimp scampi, catfish filet with seafood sauce, crab cakes with roasted red pepper sauce; cold seafood offering of orange ginger peel-and-eat shrimp; salads­—include crab salad, Asian chicken salad, Ambrosia, more; soups—butternut squash, New England clam chowder, chicken noodle; side dishes—traditional white bread stuffing, cranberry sausage cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, red mashed potatoes, candied sweet potatoes, Ambrosia orzo; wide assortment of desserts including Bananas Foster and Cherries Jubilee, holiday pies and much more.

Price/Time: $19.99 with Total Rewards card/$21.99 without card—Thursday, Nov. 23 (8 a.m.-closing)

REGENCY

Daniel’s Restaurant

Regular menu available plus:

Special: Traditional meal with choice of turkey or ham dinner; choice of soup or salad; comes with dressing and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans and cranberry sauce; choice of pie

Price/Time: $16.99—Thursday, Nov. 23 (11 a.m.-9 p.m.); Reservations are recommended, call 702-299-1220

AQUARIUS

The Vineyard Ristorante

Regular menu available plus:

Specials: Choice of (1) Traditional turkey (with white and dark meat); or (2) smoked pork loin

Each entrée comes with fresh cranberry sauce; choice of soup or mixed greens salad; choice of sweet potatoes or garlic mashed potatoes; dessert choice of pecan pie, white chocolate pumpkin cheesecake or pumpkin pie; complimentary glass of white or red wine for diners 21 and over

Price/Time: $33.30 with acelPLAY card/$36.99 without card—Thursday, Nov. 23 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.). Reservations recommended, call 702-298-5111, ext. 420.

Windows-on-the-River Buffet

Special: Holiday items include: carving station with Virginia baked ham with mandarin honey glaze, roast turkey (dark and white meat) with giblet gravy; entrée—lemon herb sea bass; side dishes include traditional stuffing, buttered mashed potatoes, candied yams, broccoli with cheese sauce, green bean casserole; a variety of salads and assorted desserts including pumpkin and apple pie. Also includes two free drinks, your choice of beer, wine or margaritas.

Price/Time: $16.49 with red, green or orange acelPLAY card/$19.99 with blue ace|PLAY card; $21.99 without card—Thursday, Nov. 23 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Cafe Aquarius

Regular menu available plus:

Specials: Choice of roast tom turkey dinner or honey baked ham; each comes with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans with pumpkin pie for dessert

Price/Time: $14.39 with acelPLAY card/$15.88 without card—Thursday, Nov. 23 (specials available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; restaurant open 24 hours)

COLORADO BELLE

The Loading Dock

Special: Holiday items to be offered at the Loading Dock buffet include: carving station—oven-roasted honey- baked ham, prime rib, carved salmon; special entrees—roast turkey and dressing, fried chicken, roasted pork loin, Thai pineapple curry pork; seafood—crablegs, cocktail shrimp; soup roasted butternut squash; variety of traditional sides; Yukon Gold whipped potatoes, maple sweet yams, green bean casserole; variety of salads including Blue Moon Waldorf, artichoke & shrimp, berry ambrosia, red bliss potato salad; and calamari salad; assorted desserts including mini pastries, sweet rolls, pumpkin pie, mincemeat pie.

Price/Time: $20.99—Thursday, Nov. 23 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.)

RIVERSIDE

The Gourmet Room

Specials: In place of the regular menu, Chef Richard has prepared a special menu featuring traditional roasted tom turkey with all the trimmings. There will also be additional entrées available; price TBD—Thursday, Nov. 23 (2 p.m.-10 p.m.); reservations recommended, call 702-298-2535; 928-763-7070; or 1-800-227-3849, extension 5850.

Riverview Restaurant

Regular menu available plus:

Special: Pilgrim Combo Platter—turkey and ham platter served with all the trimmings, soup or salad and choice of pumpkin or pecan pie

Price/Time: $16.49—Thursday, Nov. 23 (special available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; regular menu available 24 hours)

Prime Rib Room on the River

Traditional room menu of prime rib and Chicken Cordon Bleu available plus: Special: Turkey and Ham carved table-side served with all the trimmings and salad bar including shrimp and crab salad, potato bar and dessert bar

Price/Time: $18.49—Thursday, Nov. 23 (2 p.m.-9 p.m.)

Riverside Buffet

Special: Holiday items include: carved roast beef, ham and lamb; variety of entrées—salmon in lobster sauce, pork with Dijon mustard sauce, chicken poblano, pot roast, shrimp primavera, turkey and all the trimmings, chicken scampi, veal marsala, peel-and-eat shrimp and more; a variety of traditional side dishes; variety of salads—including Waldorf, shrimp and crab salad, Ambrosia, antipasto; desserts—including assorted cakes and pies

Price/Time: $18.49—Thursday, Nov. 23 (11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.).

LAUGHLIN RIVER LODGE

Lodge Buffet

Special: Holiday items include: carving station with whole roasted turkey, prime rib and glazed bone-in ham; sides such as homemade dressing, country green beans, mashed potatoes with turkey gravy, candied yams topped with marshmallow; soups—French onion and cream of mushroom; fresh fruit; salad bar with pasta salad, potato salad, cucumber salad, fruit salad; assorted rolls; desserts including chocolate mousse cake, pumpkin pie, and apple pie.

Price/Time: $11.95—Thursday, Nov. 23 (1 p.m.-9 p.m.).

Bighorn Cafe

Special Dinner: Bighorn mixed green salad and holiday French onion soup; entrée—herb roasted turkey with cranberry sauce or honey glazed baked ham; sides—homemade stuffing, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes with turkey gravy, candied yam, sauteed veggie medley, macaroni and cheese; dessert—choice of pumpkin, pecan or apple pie.

Price/Time: $14.95—Thursday, Nov. 23 (11 a.m.-9 p.m.).