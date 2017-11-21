Meet the Manager: Sean Hammond

Aquarius General Manager Sean Hammond is no stranger to the casino industry, or the tri-state area.

He grew up in southern California but finished high school in Bullhead City. He started working at the casinos in Laughlin at age 21. Hammond worked his way up the ladder and was promoted to GM of the Aquarius in January of 2011.

He has won numerous awards, including but not limited to Citizen of the Year and Tourism of the Year from the Community Achievement Awards committee and Elks Citizen of the Year.

In May of 2006 American Casino Entertainment properties purchased the then Flamingo Laughlin from Caesar’s Entertainment. At that time Hammond came on board as vice president of marketing and player development. The name was changed to the Aquarius Casino Resort that November.

His position as GM makes him responsible for the overall operations of the property. He has five vice presidents that report to him and about 900 team members total. He said his main purpose is making sure his guests and his team has a “winning experience.”

“I think it helps that I came up through the ranks,” Hammond said. “I’m not afraid to roll up my sleeves and get right next to them, whether it’s picking up glasses or trash on the casino floor or helping clean rooms.”

He expressed that all of his team members, including management, are guest-driven rather than title-driven, and have helped with any task that needed done, from washing dishes to bussing tables.

The Aquarius has greatly flourished since its switch from the Flamingo. Hammond said the property “needed a little love” in the beginning, so they built up capital with strategic budgeting and started by renovating the rooms and then improved the casino with slots and restaurant renovations.

He said as the Aquarius went through upgrades, he noticed all the casinos making changes to improve their properties which brought more infusion of capital.

“Every property that invests a little bit more down here, helps us all as a whole,” Hammond said.

He said the achievement he is most proud of is being a part of the team that took that depressed property and made it into a leader in the market. He said often times when a property is left in that poor condition the property struggles, but they fought hard to make it the profitable resort it is today.

Next year the Aquarius has plans to renovate two of their restaurants, along with additions to the casino floor including a front entrance renovation.

“As for the future of the Aquarius, I just see it continuing to better improve,” Hammond concluded.