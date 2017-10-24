Do Ya Think I’m Stewart?

A lot of guys have thrown their spiky hair into the musical pot as Rod Stewart impersonators, but only a few have the distinction of being among the best out there for the simple reason — they’ve earned their place.

In the world of tributes, being good at this particular art form requires more than looking the part. Artists have to study the character and be able to deliver spot-on vocals exactly the way fans expect them to sound. So when a guy is paying tribute to one of the best selling artists of all time, he has to realize you either do it right, or hang up the mic and go home.

When John Anthony decided he wanted to be a musical performer, he gave it everything he had. Having been trained in saxophone and guitar, Anthony knew since grade school that he wanted a life filled with music. While he drew his musical inspiration from the likes of the Rolling Stones, the Beatles and the band Chicago, it was watching his cousin’s band rehearse that ultimately gave him the impetus to go for it himself.

By teaching himself to sing, combined with the fact that he looks exactly like Rod Stewart, Anthony soon found himself on the cover of Las Vegas magazines as one of the area’s best tribute artists.

His career as a tribute artist began shortly after the huge success of MTV’s “Rod Stewart Unplugged and Seated” concert. This seemingly came about as Anthony’s natural look resembles Stewart so much that he is constantly mistaken for the legendary man himself. While covering a few Rod Stewart songs in his Boston-based band years ago, Anthony discovered the ability to emulate Stewart’s voice and mannerisms. His fan base continued to grow as he covered more and more requests for Rod Stewart songs; it became apparent that a tribute profession was imminent. The result is now a polished, spot-on recreation of an authentic Rod Stewart concert.

Since then, he has been acknowledged as one of the best impersonators in the business, covering his entire songbook, from the early songs like “Maggie May” to hits from his latest album, Another Country, giving all those songs the same energy and excitement as the British rock superstar.

Now, direct from Las Vegas, John Anthony’s tribute to Rod Stewart is one of those exceptional few. For many years Anthony has been one of the mainstays with the world famous “Legends in Concert” shows.

He has toured America, Canada, Europe and Japan. He has also performed in several casinos, corporate events, and for numerous fundraisers.

Anthony stars in the show “Tonight’s the Night: A Tribute to Rod Stewart” coming to Don’s Celebrity Theatre within the Riverside Resort for the first time Wednesday, Oct. 25-Sunday, Oct. 29.

Anthony’s passion for performing is evident when he tackles some of Stewart’s best known songs like “Maggie May,” “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” “Forever Young,” “Young Turks,” “You’re in My Heart, “Tonight’s the Night,” “This Old Heart of Mine,” “Rhythm of My Heart,” “Reason to Believe, “Hot Legs,” and more.

As part of the family of shows from Brown Productions, “Tonight’s the Night” showcases Anthony’s talents as an accomplished performer, musician and entertainer who continues to surprise audiences with his dead-on raspy vocals, looks and mannerisms.

TONIGHT’S THE NIGHT

DON’S CELEBRITY THEATRE within the RIVERSIDE

Wed-Sun, October 25-29 (8 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for tickets