Laughlin Laugh Fest 2017

It only stands to reason that a town with “laugh” as part of its name wouldn’t go unnoticed in the world of comedy. We’ve been lucky in that department over the years when various casinos have brought some of the best comics in the business here on many occasions—some everyone has heard of, and some who should be more well-known than they are and just about every one of them different and worth a listen.

This coincidence wasn’t lost on Barry Neal, a veteran comic and comedy show promoter with Entertainmentmax who has produced the “Comedy on the Edge” shows at the Edgewater for the past several years. Neal decided to go all in with the laugh/Laughlin connection, and along with the Laughlin Tourism Commission (LTC), created the inaugural “Laughlin Laugh Fest” a few years ago. The idea was to get the casinos involved in a town wide event with many facets, all of which relate to comedy.

Years past have seen Dana Carvey and Larry the Cable Guy headline things. Last time it was Gabriel Iglesias, Frank Caliendo and Sinbad. Audiences, participants and the casinos had a good time of it and the ‘Laughlin Laugh Fest” proved viable.

Thus, it returns for another year, Friday August 4-Sunday, August 6, with the format of top-name headliners, comedy shows within various casinos, a $10,000 comedy contest, a seminar, and Q&A sessions, and an overall fun time to be had by all. Headlining acts this year include Anjelah Johnson, Jay Leno in the Edgewater’s E Center, and Rita Rudner in the Aquarius Pavilion Theater, all in separate shows.

What’s happenin’ and headliner tickets…

Here’s the good news. With the exception of the three headliner shows, all the other shows and events are free for the general public.

Tickets to the Anjelah Johnson, Jay Leno and Rita Rudner shows can be purchased at www.laughlinlaughs.com through Ticketmaster. Tickets for Johnson and Leno (ranging from $15-$80) also can be purchased from the Edgewater’s website or by calling the Edgewater box office by calling 877-344-1187. Tickets for Rudner’s show (ranging from $15 to $35) can be purchased at the Aquarius, by calling 1-800-435-8469, 702-298-5028, or 702-298-5111.

The Schedule

Headliners (see above for tickets)

•Fri, Aug.4—Anjelah Johnson in the Edgewater’s E Center (9 p.m.);

•Sat, Aug. 5— Jay Leno in the Edgewater’s E Center (9 p.m.); and

• Sun, Aug. 6—Rita Rudner in the Aquarius Pavilion Theater (7 p.m.).

Day by Day Events (free)

Friday, August 4

• (noon) Registration in Gold Diggers Lounge within the Golden Nugget Laughlin—This is for comedians and participants in the shows.

• (3 p.m.) New Faces comedy show in Gold Diggers Lounge within the Golden Nugget—This show features comics who are headliners at comedy clubs across the country as well as up and coming comics who will be those to watch for in 2017. The host of the show is Debbie Praver, a regular at the Improv, Comedy Store and the Friars Club in Los Angeles and veteran of overseas comedy tours. She has written for, and appeared on, “Desperate Housewives.”

• (5 p.m.) Round 1 of the $10,000 Knights of Comedy Tournament in Gold Diggers at the Golden Nugget hosted by Dat Phan, the first winner of “Last Comic Standing.

The contest has 40 pre-selected comics broken up into four shows of 10 contestants. The top three finishers of each quarter final round will advance (12 total). The semis will have two shows of six comics each doing 10 minutes. The top three of each will advance to the finals. The finals will have the six comics each doing 10 minutes. The top three share in the money. First place wins $7,500, second place wins $1,500 and third place wins $1,000;

• (11:30-1 a.m.) Late Night Comedy in the Edgewater’s Edge Lounge is hosted by Sean McBride;

Saturday, August 5

• (11 a.m.) Business Seminar with a panel of comedians and comedy show producers in the Santa Fe Room (near the buffet) within the Tropicana;

• (1 p.m.) Round 2 and (3 p.m.) Round 3 of the $10,000 Knights of Comedy Tournament hosted by Dat Phan with both rounds held in Tango’s within the Tropicana;

• (6 p.m.) Wild Women of Comedy hosted by Kira Soltanovich in Tango’s within the Tropicana—This show features some of the top female comics in the country. The show’s host, Kira Soltanovich is best known for her work on prank-oriented reality shows such as Oxygen Network”s “Girls Behaving Badly, TV Guide Network’s “Trapped by TV Guide,” and Tru TV’s “How To Be a Grown Up.”

• (11:30-1 a.m.) Round 4 of the $10,000 Knights of Comedy Tournament, Edgewater’s Edge Lounge.

Sunday, August 6

• (11 a.m.) Panel Q&A in Splash within the Aquarius;

• (1 p.m.) Semi-Finals of the $10,000 Knights of Comedy Tournament in Splash within the Aquarius;

• (3 p.m.) Semi-Finals of the $10,000 Knights of Comedy Tournament in Splash with the Aquarius;

• (9:30 p.m.) Finals of the $10,000 Knights of Comedy Tournament in Tango’s within the Tropicana.