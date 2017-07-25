Freedom of Expression Fundraiser

A new event combines creativity with patriotism, challenging people to find their “Freedom of Expression.”

This first wine and canvas event, appropriately titled, “Freedom of Expression,” will be held Thursday, July 27 (5:30 p.m.) and hosted by the Golden Nugget Laughlin. It was created by the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce to benefit are school art programs. The evening is sponsored by Breakthru Beverage and Kendall Jackson Wineries.

The cost is $40 per person and include the artist-led event, a personal canvas, paint and paintbrush, appetizers and of course, wine. The instructor will guide participants along as they complete their personal visions of what freedom means to them.

Part of the cost will go to the instructor with the majority of the ticket price to be split between Clark County School District, Colorado River Union High School District, Bullhead City Elementary School District, Mohave Valley Elementary School District, Mohave Accelerated Learning Centers, Young Scholars and Desert Star charter schools.

This is one of those evening where fun is more important than the final outcome.

So if the only thing holding you back is you, no worries. No talent or experience is necessary. The instructor will guide participants through the process of developing their own personal ideas of freedom, liberty and patriotism. You might find you have more talent than you thought, creating your own work of art— especially with a glass of liquid courage.

Area art students also will be in attendance to show off their own personal works of art, possibly serving as inspiration for those who may not have any idea where to start. Their artwork will be open for auction. Participants will also have the opportunity to include their own masterpieces in the auction as well. All auction proceeds go to the local school districts as well.

Participants are asked to wear their red, white and blue.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call Michelle at the Laughlin Chamber, 702-298-2214.

FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION WINE & CANVAS FUNDRAISER

Golden Nugget

Thursday, July 27. 5:30 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)