Andy Nagle brings a whole new perspective to his “battle of the bands” shows. As a producer he typically pits well-known, popular groups against each other that have more in common than they have differences, and the real winners here aren’t necessarily a favorite band, but the people who know their music backwards, forwards and everything in between—who get to relive deep memories associated with all of it.

Harrah’s Laughlin has been the stage the last several years where audiences have seen the Brits go at it in the show “Beatles vs. Stones,” or popular California bands, “Eagles vs. Heartbreakers” take each other on. These shows are a different take on the tribute scene, but this particular approach not only works, it works well because it is the audience who gets the best of both worlds.

This time it’s the “Beatles vs. Elvis” (from Thursday, July 6-Monday, July 17) and for those of us who were around when they first hit the music scene remember them as revolutionary. Elvis took the world by storm, but then so did the Beatles. When they hit American soil, it brought a whole new meaning to the phrase, “the British are coming!” Crowds of fainting, screaming girls were commonplace wherever either act happened to be. It is that excitement that this show captures on stage.

“Our show asks that age-old question, which band is better,” Nagle said. “Who was the real King of rock and roll?

The real answer is, who really cares when all of the music is good and it not only changed the musical landscape, it changed the world.

“All these shows turn out to be the same, whether it’s Beatles and the Stones, which we’ve been touring for a long time and it’s still going big guns,” he said. “But 70 or 80 percent of the people that go to those shows are Beatles fans, but the Stones kind of end up winning those shows because the music is uptempo and danceable. I watch the audience a lot and I really get the feeling that the Beatles fans who show up believe it re-acquaints them with fans, and the fact that they know all the words to the songs so the Stones make a Beatles show a better show with just the injection of Stones music.

“It’s the same with the Eagles,” he added. “I mean the Eagles are far more popular than Tom Petty, and I love the Eagles. But I’m not sure I could sit through the music for two hours. The Tom Petty aspect brings in a harder edge, making for a harder rock show.

“This is the first public show of ‘Beatles vs. Elvis,’” Nagle said. “When we sold it to Harrah’s a year ago, we’d been doing corporate gigs to just kind of tune it up. We didn’t want to go public with it until we made sure it was a good show and the bands jelled and all that stuff. The guys like the show, they like each other, and they say it clicks. Best of all, it’s a fun show.”

The “guys” facing off in this show are Scot Bruce as Elvis and tribute band Abbey Road, consisting of Axel Clarke (Ringo), Nate Bott (John), Chris Paul Overall (Paul), and Zak Schaffer (George).

The bands alternate mini power sets in a “showdown” of hits with the two bands coming together on stage for an encore mash-up finale.

“The guys banter back and forth,” Nagle said. “Early in the Beatles career, they were just infatuated and in awe of Elvis and that’s kind of how our Beatles play it in their first set. Elvis comes on first and then the Beatles and then it’s more of the tongue-in-cheek stuff back and forth in the second part of the show.

“Then they mash up “Can’t Buy Me a Hound Dog.” That’s what the mash-up is—and it’s really a nice back and forth thing.”

He added that the Elvis character doesn’t jump from era to era.

“Scot Bruce just does the young Elvis,” Nagle said. “He says there are plenty of guys in white jumpsuits doing karate chops, we don’t need another one. He’s a thin youthful looking guy, so they do some of the ‘newer’ older songs in the second set like “Suspicious Minds.” But mostly, it’s a young Elvis-type show.

“He’s the only guy of the Elvis guys who does just a young Elvis show and that’s the only way I would do the show,” he added. “The Beatles were done by the time they were 31 or 32, and you need somebody to match up with the early stuff.”

Both Elvis and the Beatles made historical appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” so that fact also gets acknowledged.

“We start the show with a video intro of a young-looking Ed introducing a young Elvis, and we show Elvis obviously, and then in that first set the Beatles play is also Ed doing that kind of certain iconic speech that he gives when the Beatles first hit his stage in 1964.

“It’s a really fun show,” he said. “I’m surprised at how well the show meshes together with the guys and the music. It’s an energetic, upbeat show.”

BEATLES VS ELVIS

Harrah’s Fiesta Showroom

July 6-17, 8 p.m.; doors open 7:40 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)