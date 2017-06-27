Our area of the Colorado River celebrates Independence Day in a way much bigger than the population base would indicate was possible. Of course there are the family gatherings with backyard barbecues and pool parties. There is also the annual Oatman Sidewalk Egg Fry at “high noon” which has gained national notoriety (see page 16). And because fireworks are legal in Arizona there are fire cones, sparklers and pinwheels going off in profusion at backyard parties.

But the real Fourth of July celebrations belong to the sky above the river. We write “celebrations” because there are multiple, big-league displays taking place both upstream at the Laughlin casinos called “Rockets Over the River” and downstream at the Avi Resort & Casino.

Because the Fourth of July falls on a Tuesday this year, and Laughlin is strong on the weekend visitor mode, there will be an additional fireworks show on Sat, July 1, making for three grand displays for the Fourth of July holiday. And there are no losing choices as to which display or displays you wish to see because they are all spectacular.

Here’s more on the “Rockets Over the River” shows at the Laughlin casinos and the show at the Avi:

ROCKETS OVER THE RIVER

SATURDAY, JULY 1

& TUESDAY, JULY 4

(9 p.m.)

Both of these displays are produced by Pyrotecnico and sponsored by the Laughlin Tourism Commission (LTC). The displays will launch from a site directly across the river from the Pioneer with vantage points all along the Riverwalk as well as from Harrah’s Laughlin and Victory Plaza at the Tropicana Laughlin.

Both shows will be choreographed to patriotic music played on speakers along the Riverwalk and will be simulcast on the Murphy Broadcasing stations: KISS FM 101.9 104.9 99.1, KRCY FM 96.7 96.9 103.1, KFAT FM 96.3, KRRK FM 100.7 100.9, and KZUL FM 104.5 95.3 95.9.

It was almost two decades ago that the Laughlin casinos decided to become known for holding exceptional Fourth of July fireworks shows. They then banded together, pooled their resources and staged the first “Rockets Over the River.” The setting of the river with Riverwalk viewing spots at the various casinos proved a natural for staging big time displays. A tradition was born and a tradition continues.

“Laughlin has become the premier fireworks destination in the Southwest and that’s a reputation we are proud of,” states MJ Smith executive director of the LTC. “A good fireworks show averages 400 devices and 15 racks. ‘Rockets Over the River’ has more than 1,680 devices and 57 racks.

“Every year our show gets bigger and better, and with one of the most respected names in pyrotechnics, Pyrotecnico, at the helm, we know our guests will be awed and amazed by both Saturday’s and Tuesday’s fireworks displays.”

Pyrotecnico is a family owned pyrotechnical company out of New Castle, Pennsylvania, with many credits to its resume, including the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show, the Democratic National Convention, Kings of Leon music videos and the Baltimore New Year’s Eve Spectacular.

For the Laughlin show they will utilize competition quality shells from Spain as well as China, two countries known for producing top tier pyrotechnics.

“The Spanish product is the Prada of pyro,” said Pyrotecnico creative designer Rocco Vitale. “The colors are more brilliant and they pack a larger effect into each shell. When designers are talking about product, Spain is as high end as you can get.”

Laughlin audiences will view more than 50,000 shots during the two nights of displays by Pyrotecnico.

“What we love about Laughlin, from a design perspective, is the sheer scope of the show,” Vitale said. “In production possibilities, we are limited only by our imagination—one thing Pyrotecnico prides itself on is innovation.”

Blue Jellyfish, Spanish Lightning, Ghost Shells, Nishiki Shells and Umbrella Shells are just some of the names of the effects in the shows, designed to be viewed from all along the river, from the Riverside Resort to Harrah’s Laughlin.

“Celebrating Independence Day isn’t something Laughlin takes lightly,” Smith said. “This is our gift to the Tri-state and we want to continue our momentum as the fireworks capital of the Southwest.”

The fact there will be two “Rockets Over the River” installments this year is sure to help keep that momentum going

AVI’S THUNDER IN THE SKY FIREWORKS

TUESDAY, JULY 4

(8 p.m.)

Thanks to the Avi Resort & Casino and the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe our area gets double the fireworks on the Fourth of July. There are three shows due to the “Rockets Over the River” adding the Saturday show, but on the Fourth, the lights will be going off up and downriver with both shows full-blown-A-list fireworks stand-alone events in and of themselves.

The viewing of the Avi’s “Thunder in the Sky” display is best from their Beach Overlook directly across the river from the launch site. Many hotel guests like to sit in the lagoon pool and watch the display from one of the coolest vantage points in the area. While the pool is for guests only, the beach area will be open to the general public.

For decades, the Avi has utilized the talents of Zambelli Internationale pyrotechnic company to put on their shows. And not just the Fourth of July shows but additional fireworks displays on Memorial Day to kick off summer and on Labor Day to end summer. Thus, the Zambelli’s are well acquainted with their “canvas” and know best how to take advantage of it.

Zambelli likes to take advantage of the unique viewing location and use the reflective quality of the water to best advantage. The openness of the surrounding area and proximity of the Beach Overlook to the launch site makes for an immersion into the show like few other sites can offer.

“Our vertical fronts, such as ‘comet’ and ‘star mine’ firings, require several launch positions, creating a wall of pyrotechnics,” states John Hagan, West Coast project manager for Zambelli Internationale. “Angled trajectory products such as candles and multi-shot devices, will be used strategically in our display design. Some examples of the design looks that we intend to highlight are ‘crossing tiger tails’, ‘zipper cakes’ that present a back and forth sweeping motion, and ‘angled candle segments’ fired in a chasing pattern from left to right, and vice versa.”

In other words, there will be lots of crazy stuff going on in the sky—and some of it at eye-level, too.

The show will feature what are called stationary “set pieces,” that is, images made out of hundreds of small flares called “lances,” tediously attached to a large metal frame to create an image in fire.

While the “set pieces” are a bonus at the Avi display, they aren’t the part of the show that brings down the house. That belongs to another Avi show trademark—the “Zambelli Finale.”

“We launch almost as many shells during the one-minute finale as we do for the entire rest of the display,” explained Hagan. “They begin working at least five days ahead of time to put that display together. It’s a labor of love for them. Just don’t ask them how much they love it when its 112 degrees outside.

The Avi display also utilizes a tried and true method of firing off the rockets called a “pin board.”

“Basically, it’s a very large board that has hundreds of small metal pins in rows,” explains Hagan. “The operator that fires the display will take a ‘pen’ and touch the pins. This completes a circuit that sends currents out to the fireworks launch area to ‘pop’ the igniters in the shell. Every shell in the display corresponds to a pin on the board.

“Imagine trying to find the right pin to touch with your pen with hundreds of small pins on a board in the dark while explosions are going off all around you—all the while trying to keep up the pace and tempo of the music. That takes a real professional.”

Zambelli Internationale is all of that, with a tradition that stretches back over 100 years to the center of American pyrotechnics, Pennsylvannia. Known as “The First Family of Fireworks,” Zambelli has worked all the biggies, from the Super Bowl to the Kentucky Derby to Presidential Inaugurations. The coming together of the Avi and the Zambellis has worked well for both parties. These displays are not only a chance for guests to enjoy big time fireworks but a chance for Zambelli to test new pyrotechnics and stretch their creative legs.

FIREWORKS CRUISES for LAUGHLIN SHOWS

Most viewers will watch the “Rockets Over the River” fireworks display at the Laughlin casinos from dry land on both sides of the river. However, there are a couple of options of taking in these shows while floating on the river. These include:

•Riverside Resort

Fireworks Cruise

The Riverside Resort continues its long tradition of offering a special “seat” to view the “Rockets Over the River” fireworks display on Tuesday, July 4, via its cruise aboard their tour boat, the USS Riverside (boarding at 6:45 p.m.; cruise starts 7 p.m.). The cruise goes from the Riverside dock to the foot of Davis Dam and then returns past casino row to a site near the fireworks launch site. Accepting reservations until the day of the cruise or until it is sold out.

The cost of the cruise is $40 per person and includes gift bag, pre-packaged snack and bottled water. Seating is limited. Call 702-298-2535, ext 5770; or 928-763-7070, ext 5770; 1-800-227-3849, ext 5770.

•The Celebration

Two Fireworks

Cocktail Cruises

Saturday, July 1 and Monday, July 4—cruises on the Colorado River aboard the Celebration tour boat are geared to provide some of the best views of the “Rockets Over the River” displays. It leaves from the Aquarius Dock on the Riverwalk at the Aquarius Casino Resort (boarding at 7:45 p.m.; cruise from 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.). The cost is $50 and includes hors d’ouvres and a DJ providing dancing music. Cash bar.

For more information or to book a reservation on these cruises, see the information/ticket booth on the Riverwalk at the Aquarius docks (open daily 10 a.m.-3 p.m.); or call 800-228-9825 or 702-298-1047; or visit laughlinrivertours.com