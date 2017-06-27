It’s the road one takes that holds the stories they tell, and Sam Riddle has chosen his own path. It’s not by accident a one-time basketball star is one of the best new performers to step on the country music scene.

Musical talent also happens to run in Riddle’s family. Young Sam was exposed to a wide variety of music and culture. His father was a founding member of Montana’s well-known Mission Mountain Wood Band. Riddle’s uncle was an accomplished world-class Broadway composer who started teaching Riddle the piano at age 2. From the word go, Riddle lived the musician’s life, eating and breathing music, learning the nuances of showmanship that would one day be his saving grace.

After spending his youth playing music and living in New York City, his father relocated the family back to their home state of Montana. Sports quickly took over Sam’s youth, but he continued to use music as his outlet. The rugged country that is Montana served as Riddle’s playground and inspiration in everything that he did. From the Mission Mountains to the plains of eastern Montana on the family farm, it was a magical place to grow up with music seeping out of everything to serve as a soundtrack to his life.

Riddle used that energy to quickly become the best basketball player in the state. After three years at the University of Montana, Riddle went on to play professionally overseas. All the while, through adversity and success, the piano was Riddle’s escape and solace—his first love.

While visiting a friend one winter in Omaha, just weeks before the start of a new pro basketball season, Riddle crept up to a dusty piano at the back of a casino bar to play a song as part of his friend’s dare. As he always has, Riddle drew a crowd in no time. The manager of that bar knew a good thing when he saw it, and offered the handsome stranger a full-time gig on the spot. Riddle finally succumbed to his love of music.

Realizing he was on to something, Riddle drove to Las Vegas. After a week of walking around the Strip and handing out demos, he landed an audition at the Las Vegas Hilton. Riddle nailed it and started playing six nights a week. From there he went on to play in almost every major hotel on the Strip in piano bars and upscale lounges.

After two years, his natural talent was ready to take the next step, and fate intervened when Riddle met producer, Stoll Vaughan, who recognized an untapped talent in the young man. He immediately brought Riddle in to the studio, but not to record—not at first, anyway; Vaughan wanted the country artist to write.

What emerged taps into his varied influences, blending Montana country roots with New York showmanship. Riddle calls on all that he’s experienced on the road, on the court, on stages from coast-to-coast, and recounts everything from emotional highs to desperate lows to create music that lays his soul bare.

The result of all that was his first self-produced album Chip Off the Ol’ Block, served as an Riddle’s introduction to the world of country music as this young singer/songwriter sheds light on everything from growing up in the country, floatin’ the river, falling in love, and rollin’ in the hay.

We talked with Riddle about his career, his music and the show he brings to Splash inside the Aquarius Casino Resort. Here’s his take…

You’ve been building a solid career for yourself, choosing to be in Vegas, are you comfortable with where you’re headed at this point?

Riddle: I’m very grateful for where I am and where I’m headed. Each step along the way has been a blessing, and the road ahead is exciting.

You are but a handful of country artist to play piano. There hasn’t been a piano player in country since maybe Phil Vassar, Charlie Rich or Ronnie Milsap.

Riddle: Playing the piano is the first thing I ever remember doing—been playing since I was a baby, literally. It was always an escape for me, and something I could just do. I knew it would be one of the things that set me apart. I always hear that people wish I would play more piano at my shows, but I try to get back there to it as much as I can. Sometimes I forget because I’m interacting with the crowd so much and when I’m out there on stage, I have a hard time being still. The energy in the room is powerful.

There are so many ways to reach people with music these days. Talk about the advantages and maybe the disadvantages of the Internet and social media as ways to get your music heard.

Riddle: My biggest problem is that I’m not a “selfie” guy. Off stage, I’m very private by nature. So social media has always been tough for me to grasp completely. However, you do have the world right in the palm of your hand. Now that’s something I hope to take advantage of in some way. For me, though, nothing matches seeing the faces and touching their reached out hands. I didn’t get in this to sing into my phone.

Why not go the Nashville route?

Riddle: Like I said earlier, Vegas provides big stages and people from all over the world each night, all while making a great living and sleeping in my own bed. Not to mention a quick cheap Allegiant flight home to Montana whenever I want. I’ve also been able to develop myself without any pressure of conforming. Finding my own voice, my own sound, my own message, and look… it’s all been a journey that Vegas has been a huge part of.

Talk about how you went about finding your own sound.

Riddle: It’s been a process, but my current sound has come from shedding any pressures of going with what was hot on the radio and being completely honest. It was hard. It was nerve-racking—breaking all the way down to the core and building back up. Everything now truly represents me, my message, and my audience. I have many musical influences but this music is influenced by my experiences and my feelings.

Give us five words to describe your music.

Riddle: Honest, uplifting, positive, new, real.

Is there a most personal song to date or one that is the most autobiographical?

Riddle: “Take it All In” is very autobiographical, but honestly they all are. My story is very relatable. All my songs are personal and for the most part autobiographical.

You are shirtless in some of your photos and the “Hey You” video? Is there a reason?

Riddle: Taking my shirt off in the video was something I wasn’t prepared for and a last-minute decision by the director, but I tend to lose my shirt often at shows. Sometimes I feel a little restricted. Honestly it represents a lot though. My new music bares it all. This is who I am. Yes, I’ve been hearing the screams for years to take it off, but I truly don’t do it for all that. I’m not hiding behind anything any more. This is who I am. My shows are an experience. I give it all each night. Clothes sometimes get in the way. If it makes some people uncomfortable, I think that’s a good thing—plus we’re not curing cancer over here. It’s rock and roll, baby!

Talk about the new music you’ve released like “Meet You in the Middle,” “Hey You,” “Take It All in.”

Riddle: Those songs are on my new EP entitled Take It All In. It’s available on Spotify, Apple Music and ITunes—everywhere now. Those are songs off my upcoming album that will be out sometime this coming year, 2017. This EP and upcoming album are t he most honest I’ve been with my music to date. All the time spent over the last couple years developing my own sound, message and direction, have cranked out hundreds of songs. Narrowing them down was extremely tough but, I’m so proud of these and crazy excited for what’s coming.

Do albums still help artists these days when a lot of times people are interested in singles only?

Riddle: I still believe in albums. Yes, it’s a singles-driven business, but again, I’m not here to go with trends. I’ll push singles and put out EPs to promote the album, but for me, it’s about the full experience and feel of where the artist is at that point in time. This EP and upcoming album represent me at this time.

Talk about the show you’re bringing back to the Aquarius.

Riddle: I have fallen in love with Laughlin. The people, the hotel, the staff, and just the whole vibe. I feel at home in Laughlin. The patriotism and true love for not only our country but the respect for veterans is strong. That’s huge with me. And the fact that I’ll have the honor of performing at the Aquarius on the Fourth of July in such a town is a huge blessing. There’s nowhere else I’d rather perform and celebrate the birth of this great nation. No matter what night, we give it all we got. The guys in my band and I are extremely grateful each night to bring an experience like no other. I’m looking forward to making memories with everyone there that’ll last a lifetime.

Please include anything else you’d like people to know about you. Do you miss basketball?

Riddle: I don’t really miss basketball. I’m still a huge fan. I gave my all to the game for so long that I now I’m at peace knowing that I’m doing exactly what I’m supposed to be doing. So download the new EP, Take It All In. Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat, and let’s celebrate America’s freedom together in a big way.

SAM RIDDLE

Aquarius Splash

Thursday-Tuesday, June 29-July 4. 8 p.m.-1 a.m., free