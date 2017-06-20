Laughlin Hideaway Bars

Laughlin boasts nightclubs a plenty for people who want to blow off some steam dancing and listening to music bursting with energy until the wee hours of the morning. But for those who prefer quiet conversations over cocktails in an intimate setting, or playing a little pool while just hanging out in a fun bar without all the other distractions, the Laughlin casinos can accommodate them as well.

These little “sweet spots” are tucked in and around every casino, and are great alternatives for those who seek out these jewels—nice little hideaways for enjoying a beverage while waiting for friends to gather for dinner, or for reconnecting with friends and actually hear the conversation. Some places even offer happy hours with a sampling of hors d’oeuvres that are both tasty and economical.

We’ve compiled a list of options for those looking to give these places a try.

RIVERSIDE RESORT

Several of the resort’s bars will be undergoing some changes in the coming months so look to this publication for when they finally take shape. The South Tower Bar is currently being upgraded and should re-open July 1. The North Tower Bar will be the next to be remodeled and is projected to be finished by fall or winter of this year.

In the meantime, one of the best kept secrets in town is the appropriately named Hideaway, located next to the Gourmet Room where people can sip a cocktail while listening to music played on a jukebox.

For those who like to enjoy a beverage while keeping track of their favorite teams, the Hall of Fame Bar, next to the Race & Sports Book, has TVs all around the bar so no one misses any of the action.

AQUARIUS CASINO RESORT

The Cove Bar & Lounge is a fun rendezvous spot located at the south end of the casino adjacent to the Race & Sports Book and the Riverwalk.

This area is actually a three-pronged option—(1) table seating in the area adjacent to the bar with the Race & Sports Book as a backdrop; (2) the bar itself with multi-screen monitors showing sporting events; and (3) a lower level room with both table and lounge seating that opens up to expansive views of the river.

And all of it is non-smoking.

This hidden gem offers an ideal place for an extended happy hour or simply a spot to watch the sunset over the Arizona skyline.

It also offers some interesting food and drink in the form of custom prepared Bloody Marys, mojitos, margaritas and martinis and an appetizer menu that ranges from calamari and brushcetta to shrimp and meat skewers—even pizza.

EDGEWATER

The River Bar not only has a great view of the Colorado River, it serves handcrafted beer from around the world and it’s open 24 hours a day.

The Sports Bar, tucked away downstairs near the buffet, was recently remodeled.

The Embers Lounge, also downstairs and adjacent to the Hickory Pit, is also newly remodeled, offering an intimate, cozy setting.

COLORADO BELLE

The Shooter Bar, on the casino floor, is also a popular place to gather.

Pints, is a very popular dining spot where people come to enjoy food, conversation, and keep their eye on their favorite sports games, and it can get a little noisy, but it’s also where people love to sit, eat and drink at the bar.

PIONEER HOTEL & GAMBLING HALL

Sassy Sue’s Saloon offers a great view of the river, a quiet place to play your favorite video poker games, enjoy cocktails and specialty draft beers, listen or dance to music on the jukebox, catch the game, or play a game of pool or beer pong.

GOLDEN NUGGET LAUGHLIN

The Sand Bar, tucked into the Nugget between the Claim Jumper restaurant and the Race & Sports Book, is an institution as well as a nice spot to hang with the guys or the girls, while being relatively close to the gaming action.

SALTGRASS STEAKHOUSE

If being close to the gaming action isn’t your thing, head down the escalator to the Saltgrass Steakhouse. Their recently remodeled and enlarged bar is a fun spot to enjoy Happy Hour specialty drinks, beer and hors d’oeuvres at reduced prices from

Sunday-Thursday (4 p.m.-6 p.m.)

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. also has an intimate bar within the restaurant also offering

Happy Hour specialty drinks, beer and appetizers at reduced prices, Monday-Friday (3 p.m.-7 p.m.)

TROPICANA LAUGHLIN

Tango’s Lounge is a quiet place to hang out, chat, enjoy a beverage and play bar top games, and it has the sports lounge feel with multiple TV

screens to watch the games. But in the evenings the lounge becomes a nightclub and all bets are off when the variety of live entertainment hits the stage from late afternoons to late evenings.

Another option is the Eclipse Bar, at the south-end of the casino, near the buffet. It’s strictly a bar with bar top games, and TV screens, so check it out during the afternoons and evenings.

LAUGHLIN RIVER LODGE

The relatively new Bourbon Street section of the Laughlin River Lodge, located just to the right as you enter the main entrance offers a cacophony of color, bling, lights, sexy mannequins outfitted in boas and lace, sports insignias, beads, and 57 TV screens around a large area whose center is the opening to the lower floor.

It combines a smattering of traditional slot machines in non-traditional form, then blends them with carnival and arcade games and giant TV screens popping up at every angle and spot—and then there’s a comfortable lounge with overstuffed chairs and tables.

Behind the lounge is a huge area with pool tables, more arcade games and more gambling machines. Food and drink is available 24 hours.

HARRAH’S LAUGHLIN

The Range Bar tucked in near the entrance to the Range Steakhouse offers a casual, intimate place to grab a cocktail or a beer and relax for a bit.

AVI RESORT & CASINO

While the ArrowWeed Lounge is a lively place during the evenings on weekends with it’s variety of live music and Happy Hour specials, it’s also a room that is partially closed off from all the gaming action on the casino floor the rest of the time. So if you’re looking for a quiet place to hang with friends before grabbing a bite or heading to the movies, there is plenty of comfortable seating.