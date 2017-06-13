Father’s Day Dining

Mother’s Day became an official nationally recognized day of honor in 1914. Father’s Day got its cap and gown and was signed into officialdom in 1972. It seems dads were a bunch of Rodney Dangerfields, who for more than half a century “couldn’t get no respect”.

Well, fathers have been getting a lot of ties and BBQ forks over the last 40 years to make up for it.

Actually, the delay in giving fathers their day is more than likely due to the fact the politicians of the early part of the last century were almost exclusively men—and fathers—and they just felt silly setting aside a day that said, “aren’t we great.” It was a woman senator (Margaret Chase Smith of Maine) who actually got the ball rolling in the late ‘50s to put Father’s Day on the map.

Some of the “macho” sentiment still rings true and many a dad out there doesn’t want any undue attention. But almost all dads will take you up on buying them a meal. That is why a few of the Laughlin casinos are offering special Father’s Day menu items and buffets with a slightly “meat and potatoes” bent.

These pages contain a list of the Father’s Day specials at Laughlin casino restaurants on Sun, June 18, of which we are aware. For a complete list of all the dining options at the Laughlin casinos, whether they have a special or not, see Dining Guide.

TROPICANA LAUGHLIN

•The Steakhouse

In addition to the regular menu there will be Father’s Day special of:

Steakhouse BBQ Smoked Beef Short Ribs, finished with Chef’s signature sauce, bacon cheddar potato croquettes paired with your choice of one of their craft beers

Price/When $39—Sun, June 18 (5 p.m.-close). Reservations recommended, call 702-298-4200.



•Carnegie’s Café

In addition to the regular menu there will be Father’s Day special of:

New York Steak Sandwich, steak fries, and a Bud Light Draught filled football mug.

Price/When: $13.99—Sun, June 18 (special available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; the restaurant is open 24 hours)

•Roundhouse

Father’s Day Sunday Brunch includes a carving station with New York steak, honey baked ham; Peel & Eat Shrimp, Gourmet Salad and fruit bar; Waffle and French toast bar with apple brown betty, strawberries, bananas Foster, peach Melba; Breakfast specialties such as eggs Benedict, quiche Lorraine, pancake wrapped sausage, western scrambled eggs, scrambled eggs, country fried potatoes, cinnamon sugar sticks, buttermilk biscuits, cheddar biscuits, oatmeal; American Southern selections including chicken fried steak and country gravy, southern fried chicken, smothered pork chops, bourbon glazed bread pudding, succotash, mashed potatoes and gravy; Italian selections including spinach strata, vegetable frittata, sausage and potato casserole, sauteed broccoli and garlic, spaghetti marinara, penne Alfredo with chicken, roasted fish with grilled vegetables, breakfast pizza, assorted pizza; Mexican selections of scrambled eggs & chorizo, beef fajitas, sauteed pepper, onion & mushrooms, Spanish rice, refired beans, chips and salsa bar; Specialty dessert and ice cream station with warm cinnamon rolls, cakes, pastries and more.

Price/When: $17.99—Sun, June 18 (7 a.m.1:30 p.m.)

Father’s Day Dinner Buffet includes a carving station with salt & pepper crusted beef, roasted turkey; Gourmet Salad and Fruit bar; American & BBQ selections including pot roast with vegetables, baked fish with a citrus butter, fried chicken, BBQ ribs, mashed potatoes and gravy, herb roasted potatoes, sauteed broccoli and carrots, Texas chili mac, buttered corn, macaroni and cheese, buttermilk biscuits; Asian selections of sweet & sour pork, pot stickers, stir fry vegetables, fried rice, steamed rice; Italian selections including Chicken Angelo, Sicilian baked pasta, spaghetti with clam sauce, penne marinara, sauteed mushrooms, onions and peppers, garlic bread sticks, assorted pizzas; Mexican selections of chicken machaca, beef tacos with Spanish rice and refired beans, chips and salsa bar; Specialty dessert and ice cream station with assorted cakes, pastries, bread pudding, fruit cobbler, frozen yogurt and more.

Price/When: $13.99—Sun, June 18 (4 p.m.-close)

PIONEER

•Bumbleberry Flats

Father’s Day Champagne Sunday Brunch includes a carving station with roasted prime rib, baked coffee cinnamon glazed ham and Cajun turkey; cold station with crab legs, shrimp cocktail, smoked salmon; a hot line with such entrees meat lasagna, roasted pork loin with apricot sauce, stuffed baked cod with champagne sauce, stuffed chicken breast, garlic mashed potatoes, country potatoes, California steamed mixed veggies, turkey gravy, crab mac and cheese, biscuits & country gravy, bacon and sausage; omelet station with made to order omelets; wide variety of side dishes; a salad station to include crab salad, Hawaiian salad and fresh fruit bowl, among others; a dessert station to include Bananas Foster, Cherries Jubilee, mini cupcakes, Danish and assorted mini desserts.

Champagne is included.

Price/When: $25.95 ($10.95 for ages 6 and under)—Sun, June 18 (brunch available from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; restaurant open 24 hours); parties of five or more please call 800-634-3469 for reservations.

RIVERSIDE RESORT

•Riverside Buffet

The Riverside Buffet offers a special Father’s Day champagne brunch and special dinner buffet.

Sunday Champagne Brunch

Featuring action station with omelets and Belgian waffles cooked to order; carving station with roast beef, ham and brisket of beef; entrées to include Eggs Benedict, Quiche Lorraine, chorizo and eggs, shrimp scampi, BBQ ribs, old fashioned pot roast; Chicken Cordon Bleu, salmon picatta, Beef Stroganoff, baked Italian ziti, bratwurst and more; also a variety of side dishes, salads and desserts at the dessert station, including soft-serve ice cream

Price/When: $16.99 ($8.99 ages 4-12)—Sun, June 18 (7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.)

•Riverview Restaurant

In addition to the regular menu, this 24 hour restaurant will be offering two specials for Father’s Day, June 18. These are:

(1) Half rack (lightly smoked) BBQ ribs with shrimp scampi served with potatoes and vegetable; choice of soup or salad with pie-a-la-mode for dessert; or (2) salmon with shrimp scampi, served with potatoes and vegetable; choice of soup or salad with pie-a-la-mode for dessert

Price/When: $14.99 for either special—Sun, June 18 (specials available from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; the restaurant is open 24 hours

HARRAH’S LAUGHLIN

•Fresh Market Square Buffet

In addition to the extensive salad station, Mexican station, Asian Wok station, pizza and calzones, ice cream bar, bagel and lox, and cheese tray, the special items added to this buffet include:

•Carving station •soups • seafood •entrées, variety of traditional breakfast items; •desserts and much more.

When: Sun, June 18 (7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.)

AQUARIUS CASINO RESORT

•The Vineyard Ristorante

In addition to the regular menu there will be Father’s Day special of:

18 oz. Mesquite Smoked Prime Rib or Chicken Florentine, served with tri-colored cauliflower, au gratin potatoes and chocolate lava cake for dessert.Price/Time: $29.70 with ace|PLAY card/$33 without card—Sun, June 18 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.); reservations recommended, call 702-298-5111, ext. 420

• Windows on the River Buffet

The buffet offers a special Father’s Day buffet.

Featured items include prime rib, hot crab legs, beef brisket, and smoked salmon plus regular buffet favorites.

Price/Time: $17.99 with orange, green or red ace|PLAY card; $21.59 with a blue ace|PLAY card; $23.99 without a card—Sun, June 18 (7 a.m.-3 p.m.). Fathers dine half off.