Memorial Day Weekends Fireworks

Memorial Day is reserved for remembering, honoring and appreciating all the heroes who offer up their lives so all Americans can live in a country founded on freedom. While many a person will take to the river, raise a glass or fire up the barbecue grill to celebrate, please also take the time to give thanks and show respect for those who gave all and continue to give all to make that happen. Maybe attending one of two fireworks displays in Laughlin during the long weekend, could be the place to demonstrate that appreciation.

Avi Resort & Casino

SUNDAY, MAY 28

BEGINS AT DUSK

If you are a local, or a regular visitor to Laughlin—especially if your visits are on holiday weekends—you are aware that the Avi Resort & Casino doesn’t simply wait for the Fourth of July to set off a major fireworks display. Nope. Beginning in 1996, and continuing every year since, they have been filling the skies above the Colorado River with the amped-up creations of Zambelli Internationale Fireworks on Memorial Day weekend, the Fourth of July and Labor Day weekend.

Well, Memorial Day Weekend is upon us, and thus, the Zambellis launch rockets during the Avi’s “Thunder in the Sky Fireworks Show” Sunday, May 28 (dusk). These displays are not only a chance for guests to enjoy big time fireworks but a chance for Zambelli to test new pyrotechnics and stretch their creative legs.

In past Memorial Day displays at the Avi, Zambelli has incorporated over 2,000 different pyrotechnic effects in the air, utilizing handmade display shells that include specialty ‘shapes’ in the sky, such as ‘smiling faces,’ ‘hearts,’ ‘Saturn rings,’ among others.

The shells are constructed in Zambelli’s New Castle, Pennsylvania main plant and are created specifically for the Avi show. From start to finish the display takes several months of planning and preparation—from selecting the music to carefully choreographing the shells to fire at the precise moment it is called for in the music.

By using several launch positions, Zambelli creates a wall of pyrotechnics via angled trajectory products such as candles and multi-shot devices. Some examples of the design looks have included ‘crossing tiger tails’, ‘zipper cakes’ that present a back and forth sweeping motion, and ‘angled candle segments’ fired in a chasing pattern from left to right, and vice versa.

In other words, there will be lots of crazy stuff going on in the sky. And all of it set to music.

Because Zambelli sets off the fireworks for the show across the river from the Avi’s beach, the river itself becomes part of the canvas. And because most of Zambelli’s shows incorporate some patriotic theme, that canvas will shine red, white and blue.

Zambelli knows how to make a show to match the occasion. Their pyrotechnics have been televised on “MSNBC Investigates,” the Discovery Channel, The Learning Channel and the BBC—and they have lit up the sky at presidential inaugurations; at Disneyland and Disney World; at Super Bowl games; and at the “Thunder Over Louisville” spectacular at the Kentucky Derby. And more importantly for us, they get to test their skills at the Avi three times a year.

Laughlin’s Memorial Weekend Fireworks

SUNDAY, MAY 28

8:30 P.M.

The Laughlin Tourism Commission’s philosophy of “go big or go home” especially extends to its tradition of having two fireworks shows for the Independence Day weekends. This year is no different, however, for the first time ever, is a fireworks show billed as a “Salute to our Heroes,” for Memorial Day weekend, also on Sunday, May 28 (8:30 p.m.).

The 16-minute show will be simulcast on Murphy Broadcasing stations: KISS FM 101.9 104.9 99.1, KRCY FM 96.7 96.9 103.1, KFAT FM 96.3, KRRK FM 100.7 100.9, and KZUL FM 104.5 95.3 95.9.

“The Laughlin Tourism Commission is proud to add another fireworks show to our summer line-up to celebrate the men and women of our armed services and first responders. ‘Salute to our Heroes’ recognizes the brave men and women who gave all for our freedoms,” said MJ Smith, executive director of the Laughlin Tourism Commission. “The show is choreographed to a mix of summer fun and patriotic music.

“Pyrotecnico has something very special in store for Laughlin and is excited to debut new pyrotechnic product. The epic finale will leave our spectators breathless,” she added.

“This is our opportunity to recognize and celebrate our men and women in the armed forces and our first responders. Memorial Day is more than a summer kick-off, it’s a day for remembering those who gave all for our country. In observance of that sacrifice, we have created a show that celebrates America and its heroes.”

Rocco Vitale, creative director for Pyrotecnico said the show will be different than anything they’ve done before here, and overseeing not only the show for Memorial Day weekend but for the two upcoming shows over the Fourth of July weekend.

“What our company takes a lot of pride in is that all three of the shows are completely customized,” he said. “There’ll be no repeats. We won’t be shooting the same show that we’re doing Memorial Day weekend on Independence Day weekend.

“Phillip Stewart is based in Las Vegas and he’s our lead technician on this show. He’s also the lead designer on this show,” Vitale added. “He works with MJ over at the tourism commission to put together the music track and then he takes that track and comes up with the design and the choreography of what you’ll see in the show for Memorial Day, and for both shows during Independence Day weekend. They are completely customized to the music tracks.

“Phil works very hard with their team to come up with three unique and distinct music tracks for the shows, which in turn we create three unique and distinct fireworks displays as well.

“One thing we can guarantee is these shows will not be the same, they will have a different look and feel to them each time and they will leave you wanting more.”

For any of us who have attended their fireworks shows here in the past for Independence Day know they pack a pretty good punch into each and every show.

Vitale pointed out that Stewart is also a Marine who served his country, creating a show from a veteran’s perspective.

“As far as the music goes and the design for the show, it is for first responders, it is for the military, it’s basically a Memorial Day show, so we’re remembering all those who serve—not just in the armed forces, but in our nation domestically, who actually do put their lives on the line and are also out there helping everyone else,” Stewart said.

“With the music we have put together, it will be, of course, quite moving and I believe also emotional for the people who are watching,” he added. “And of course, the fireworks themselves, people can actually dance to them. What we have brought to Laughlin is a vast inventory of some of our specialty shells. You’ll see different patterned shells that you won’t be able to find anywhere else and people will also be able to identify in the sky…’oh, wow, that looks like a jellyfish, that looks awesome.’ Those are the sorts of things we’ll be able to have in Laughlin, that’s what we’ll be bringing to the show.”

As far as which songs they’ll be including, Stewart was a bit vague, not letting much of the cat out of the bag.

” We do have some of our patriotic favorites that will be in there, but we will wait so it’s not completely given away,” he said. “We want it to be a surprise for our audience who will be out there.”

Vitale said they look forward to bringing this first-time show to town.

“We’re grateful to have an amazing client who put the emplasis on and knows how entertaining fireworks can be,” he said. “We’re grateful for the opportunity.”