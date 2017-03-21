The last time Rare Earth was in town, there was also another concert in town­—a bigger name in a bigger venue, but for our money Rare Earth was the show to see. It could have been 1974 all over again with the raw energy and sheer musicianship captured on that one stage in one night. It was a thing of beauty and that wall of incredible sound was evident no matter where in the Avi Resort & Casino’s Ballroom a person was sitting. After witnessing such a show, we here at the Laughlin entertainer, knew we’d made the right call that night.

For all its ground-breaking accomplishments and “firsts,” Rare Earth could very well be the most underappreciated band in music history.

They were the first white band to have success at Motown Records. They were the first band to have a Number One radio hit longer than the “allowed” three minutes, when their 21-minute cover jam of “Get Ready” broke the mold. It took up the whole side of their debut album, (and it also did better in sales than the original recorded by Motown staples, the Temptations). It was a huge hit selling millions of records and remained on the charts for almost three years.

Rare Earth also performed on the very first “Midnight Special” where they set the precedent in performing live instead of lip syncing to a record like TV shows of the day were typically produced.

Their memorable performance in front of 200,000 people at the California Jam in 1974, broadcast across the nation, cemented their reputation as the “people’s band” with that “in your face” full-bodied sound. While the hit records were nice, and they had several in their back pocket, playing live was what Rare Earth was all about. Some things have never changed.

Rare Earth, was rare indeed.

Most people in the beginning thought Rare Earth to be black, much like the country music audience once thought Charlie Pride was white—he didn’t sound “white,” and Rare Earth didn’t either.

In the ‘60s, working the club scene around Detroit, R&B was the music people were listening to, it was the music people wanted to hear and it was the music Rare Earth gravitated toward. The band had been playing the song “Get Ready” in the clubs for about a year or two prior to recording it. The song started out as a 3-minute performance until one member took a solo and then everyone wanted a solo, so over time the song got longer and longer. It became the band’s closing song each night and people liked it so much they would stay just to hear it.

Some of Rare Earth’s other hits from 1969 to 1974 were songs such as “Big Brother,” “Born to Wander,” “Tobacco Road,” “Losin You,” and “I Just Want To Celebrate.”

Out of the nine albums released by Rare Earth, two have gone double platinum (Get Ready and Rare Earth in Concert); one platinum (One World) and three gold (Ecology, Willie Remembers, and Ma) along with several million selling singles. The group tours Europe annually with rave reviews. In 1994 they released their first studio recorded album in 17 years called Different World on the Koch Int. label.

Rare Earth started out with Gil Bridges (saxophone, flute and vocals), Peter Hoorelbeke (lead vocals and drums), John Persh (bass guitar, trombone and vocals), Rod Richards (guitar, vocals) and Kenny James (keyboards). In late 1969 Edward “Eddie” Guzman (congas and assorted percussive instruments) was added to the group.

Today Rare Earth is Bridges, Ray Monette (guitar and vocals), Floyd Stokes Jr., (lead vocals and drums), Randy Burghdoff (bass and vocals), and Mike Bruner (keyboards).

Rare Earth has performed over 3,000 concerts with performances on the “Ed Sullivan Show,” “The David Frost Show,” Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand” and Don Kirshner’s “Rock Concert.”

They have performed with Jimi Hendrix, Sly and the Family Stone, and Ike and Tina Turner.

These days Rare Earth continues to tour, doing what they have always done, bring their music to the people the way it was intended to be heard, loud and live, so “get ready” when they once again hit the stage at the Avi Grand Ballroom on Saturday, March 25.

We talked with Gil Bridges about Rare Earth last time they were here. Here’s his take…

On Motown…

Bridges: We actually started in ‘58, 10 years before playing high school dances and moved to bars and dance clubs in ‘68. Motown approached us about signing with the label and we were hesitant because some of our white musician friends who had signed with them didn’t have any success due to the fact that Motown was totally geared for the R&B market.

It was a black label, with a black promotion staff, black producers, black writers, black musicians, promoting to black radio stations. Any white act in that era had no luck.

During that time in the early ‘60s until we signed, we were playing clubs performing R&B songs by Motown groups. Motown controlled the radio and Motown songs were what people wanted to hear because that’s what they were listening to, so our roots came from Motown.

After we recorded “Get Ready,” people thought we were black until they saw our pictures. When Motown approached us, they said, “before you decline, we’re taking a different approach, we’re organizing a new white division for Motown, going for master groups from England and the U.S. and we want you to be the first.” They also said, “we haven’t named the division,” and we jokingly said, “what about ‘Rare Earth.’ Once they heard the name, they went for it and that was it for us.

We knew if they were serious about the name they would get behind us. We knew it would be a different ball game, and it was. When we first recorded “Get Ready” in ‘69, it didn’t do anything for 16 months, and we thought, “boy, oh, boy, it’s a bomber.” Then a DJ in Washington D.C. played our album—stations were just starting to play albums—and we got our shot. They played “Get Ready,” the 21-minute version, it was a hit in Washington and it took off like wildfire and climbed the charts and it was an instant hit. “What do we do now?” we thought. It scared the heck out of us. The record was so big, we thought it would be downhill from there. But we had quite a bit of success for five years.

On playing the California Jam in 1974…

Bridges: It was the biggest room we ever played. Groups had to be flown in because we couldn’t get in. We couldn’t drive in. They put us up in a Holiday Inn that was miles away, so to get into that from the hotel to backstage, they transported us. They had two railroad flatcars for stages.

While one group played, the next group’s equipment was being set up on the other stage, so there was hardly any delay time. It was the most well run concert I’ve ever been a part of. It was amazing.

On Rare Earth’s success…

Bridges: It’s been unbelievable. If somebody told me back in the day I’d still be doing this 40 years later, I would have said, “no way, you’re crazy.” We had an accountant who told us that we’d better do good things with the money we were making then because it was only going to be a three-year deal. We were all scared. I thought, “what am I gonna do? This is all I know how to do.”

It was scary, but here we are 40 years later, still playing and they still play our music on the radio, on certain stations. It’s unbelievable that “Celebrate” has turned out to be such a fantastic song for us on stage. Add to that, TV commercials and movies that use that song. We receive good royalties from those. It’s been used by AT&T, Ford and Gatorade, also in a lot of movies. It’s a great song, and it’s sure to go on being a great song. It’s the finale to our show and it never fails to get people on their feet.

On recording a song that wasn’t right…

Bridges: The BeeGees wrote a song, that got kicked back to us. It had only appeared on a 45 and it was called “Warm Ride.” It wasn’t a bad song, but unfortunately our producer at the time, John Ryan, who also produced them, made us sound like the Bee Gees and that was a mistake—a huge mistake. We were saying, “We don’t need to do that, and it’s out of line by doing that.” We had to do the falsetto voice thing and it just sounded like a copy of the Bee Gees, and not a good copy.

On their favorite producer…

Bridges: They put several different producers on us, and on our second record, Ecology, it was Norman Whitfield, who wrote “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” “I Heard it Through the Grapevine,” “War,” “Just My Imagination,” and on and on. They also had Tom Baird producing Ecology, who was also a musician for many great stage shows for Motown. He also was a great writer. He was producing “Born to Wander,” and things were going great. We got pretty much into the album, it was almost finished and Motown said, “where’s the long song like ‘Get Ready?’” We were like, yeah, you’re right, we are missing a long song with jamming, yeah! Here comes Motown to the rescue.

They brought in Norman to produce with Tom. We flipped. He laid “I’m Losing You” on us. I loved everything he wrote. I felt priviledged just to work with him. I was around every minute at every session to learn all I could from him, to pick up anything I could from him. We were to record “Losing You,” and we were in the studio waiting for him because he was always late. We were rehearsing “Losing You,” and he walks in. “What are you doing?” he asks We told him and he was like, “no, no, no, nothing like that.” So he rolls up his sleeves, puts a towel around his neck and started walking around each one of us. If he wanted you to do a solo, he’d walk up to you and point, that was your signal to solo and he did that while we were playing for 48 minutes.

He would be sweating, which is why he wore the towel around his neck. He was amazing to watch. He edited it to 13.5 minutes and we had a smash hit with that album cut and the single was phenomenal. He was a great writer, a great editor and a great producer. I’m sad to say he passed away several years ago.

RARE EARTH

Avi Grand Ballroom

