Country music up-and-comer Lucas Hoge has had to be as clever about how he gets his music to the public as he is about creating memorable words and melodies. He was bound and determined to be taken seriously as an artist from the get-go because he’s known all along thousands of other guys have those very same dreams of bathing themselves in success. He knows good songs can easily be relegated to a dusty shelf somewhere so it’s been important to him do more than shop his songs to record labels.

The small-town Nebraska native hit the ground running once he moved to Nashville, pouncing on any opportunity he could, and it wasn’t long before people began to take notice. His hard work and tenacity are starting to pay off.

Warner Bros. featured his song “If I Only Could,” on the hit TV show “Smallville.” After that he began racking up more and more TV, film and commercial credits. He scored a 13-episode series for HBO, wrote a jingle for Lipton Tea and appeared with Faith Hill in the TV campaign for Sunday Night Football. He wrote the title song and starred in the Animal Planet TV show “Last Chance Highway,” a reality show focused on rescuing dogs and transporting them to their forever homes. He also penned the theme song “Give a Damn,” for the GAC TV show “Tom’s Wild Life.”

Although appreciative of the chance to place his songs in numerous TV shows, recording his own albums and touring continues to be Hoge’s primary focus. He’s performed in clubs all over the country and recently he’s been recording with Rebel Engine Entertainment, releasing songs that reveal his passion for storytelling and a talent for connecting with people.

Whether he’s delivering a breezy summer anthem like “Flip Flops,” the poignant ballad “Who’s Gonna Be There,” penned for a hometown friend who died too young, or his fun love song “Boom Boom,” Hoge engages listeners with his warm vocals and emotional honesty. “Boom Boom” spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the CMT 12.

Teaming with writer/producer Matt McClure, Hoge has created a new EP that shows his playful side on such tunes as “Halabamalujah” and “Shoofly Pie,” while also revealing his ability to deliver the angst of a failed relationship in “Holding On.”

He made his Ryman Auditorium debut in 2011, opening for George Jones, and he’s shared the stage with Rascal Flatts, Rodney Atkins, Craig Morgan, Hank Williams Jr. and others. Hoge is also part of the Armed Forces Entertainment: Wrangler National Patriot Tour and wrote the powerful “Medal of Honor,” which was chosen as their official theme song.

We talked with Hoge about his music, his career and the show he brings to Laughlin for the very first time as part of the Pioneer’s Rockin’ Country Concert Series. Here’s his take…

There’s a playfulness and an intensity in your style. Was that intentional or just an evolution?

Hoge: Life gets so serious, I like to keep things happy as much as possible. So if people don’t sit there and tap their foot or sway back and forth or get into the music, then I figure I need to start over and do something different.

“Boom Boom” is a cute, fun song—and you had success with that. Any new projects in the works?

Hoge: The new single that’s gonna come out shortly is called “Dirty South.” It’s kind of a real swampy, real sexy country tune that I wrote with good friends, Troy Johnson and Jack Williams. It’s just about havin’ fun out in the summer, and going swimmin’ in the creek and stuff like that. It’s just a fun good feelin’ song.

Is an album on the horizon?

Hoge: Yeah, absolutely. It’s gonna be released early summer this year, finally. It’s been a long way in the making. I’m so excited to get everybody this new project, because it’s been a collection of songs like the “Flip Flop” song that did really well out there, then “Boom, Boom” and “Dirty South,”—to be able to put the rest of it all together and share it with everybody it’s the best project I’ve done to date. It just has everything I wanted to put out there, you know—tributes to artists that I grew up performing with and thinking about, and life story songs that really touch my heart and touch the lives of people around me. So it’s great to put them all into a full album and get it out there for everybody.

How would you describe your brand of country music?

Hoge: I’d say it’s new country with a traditional feel. It’s so hard to put a thumbprint on it. I like to put that traditional vein throughout everything, but you want to stay competitive with what’s out there now as well. We try to give it that new age kind of twist to some things that ride the line between pop and country a little bit.

There’s also that fine line of also being true to yourself.

Hoge: That’s why I love writing about life stories, what’s happened to me, that people across the country can relate to—whether it’s hanging out on your front porch, or whatever—you find the country wherever you are. No matter whether you’re living—in the city or not—there’s somebody’s podunk right in the middle of town, you know.

Do you feel like you’re starting to see light at the end of your musical tunnel?

Hoge: Absolutely. These last couple of years it’s just been taking huge leaps every year into that next level. Everybody says there’s that glass ceiling you’re trying to break through, then finally you’re making big cracks in it and one day it’s, “hey, we made it through.” We’ve got some pretty big cracks in that glass ceiling right now.

How nervous were you when you made your debut performance at the Ryman with George Jones?

Hoge: I was so nervous, ’cause I was still playing the honkytonks on Broadway and playing clubs all over the country. To be able to make that literally 10′ move from the backstage of Tootsie’s to the main stage at the Ryman, oh, man, it was huge for me.

So how did it happen?

Hoge: The only thing that separates Tootsie’s backstage from the Ryman is 10′ worth of alley. A lot of times when the Opry is going on at the Ryman, a lot of people will come over to Tootsie’s and have a drink before it’s their time to go on because the backstage door is right there. We were playing Tootsie’s one night and this older gentleman walks in with these Harry Carey looking glasses and he heard me singing this song that a buddy of mine let me put on my record called “When it Rains, He Pours.” As soon as I was done with that song, he walks up to the stage and he says, “Son, how would you like to sing that song at the Opry someday?” I said, “God, I’d love to. I’d be honored.” He was like, “How about in two weeks? How would you like to open for George Jones?” I said, “You’re kidding me, you’re putting me on.” “No sir,” he says, “I’m his agent.” I was floored. It was so exciting. One of the greatest things about it, too, was the fact that I’d been in town for a few years and a lot of my buddies play for a lot of big name bands. They’d always invite me backstage during the Opry or during the Ryman performances. They’d say, “hey, man, why don’t you come out and get your picture taken in the circle in front of the mike?” I always said, “No thanks, guys. I want to wait until I’m invited to sing on the stage before I do that.” I’m so glad I did, too, because that was my first time stepping on that stage and it was pretty amazing.

How much of your music do you write? When do you know somebody else’s song was meant for you?

Hoge: I probably write about 85-90 percent of everything I put on a project. So I’ve got tons of great friends that are huge hit songwriters so I feel like I would be doing a huge injustice to myself if I didn’t ask for some good songs from these guys, too, so most of my stuff I’ve written or co-written with these guys. And there’s always that song that you hear that you’re just like, “Holy cow, man, I wish I would have written that,” but you don’t want to let it go.

Why go the TV and film route and what kind of an impact did you see?

Hoge: I think it’s huge, I mean when you first get to town, it’s hard to break into that writing circle, and people trying to take you seriously as a writer. A lot of times, there’s two thousand people a month moving to Nashville to be in the business at some point. Most of them just end up giving up and going out. So if you can make someone stand up and listen right off the bat, then you’re doing something pretty good. The first stuff I ever did, and recorded on WB, and everybody in town was trying to get stuff on TV and this punk kid comes in with already stuff on TV, they’re like, “yeah, we’ll write with you.” It was very effective.

Your song “Medal of Honor” chosen as the Wrangler National Patriot official theme song had to be pretty cool?

Hoge: It is. And that’s still going strong. They’ve asked me to come back every year so this will be my ninth year going overseas with Wrangler to support our troops and entertain them. The cool thing about the Wrangler National Patriot program is the fact that I’m the only entertainer that gets to go, so we bring myself, and we then we bring two rodeo cowboys and a couple rodeo cowgirls as well, one’s a world champion mounted shooter and the other one is Miss Rodeo America. A new member this year, is a world champion bull rider. We don’t bring a big full band and stage and lights or nothing like that, I put a guitar on my back and we get in Blackhawks and we fob-hop to all these little guard shacks and forward operating bases that don’t get to see the entertainment at the big hubs, so we take it out to them and give them a little love.

Talk about the show you’re bringing to Laughlin.

Hoge: I’m excited. It’s a lot of this new stuff off the EP new project, and some of the older stuff too. I’m excited to get out there. I’ve never been to Laughlin before, so I’m excited to see it, meet people and share some music with them. Get out there and support your favorite entertainers because that’s what we need. We need the fans. If not for the fans we don’t have a career. It’s a good time and a big love fest and we just want to keep everybody on the train.

LUCAS HOGE

Pioneer Front Parking Lot

Saturday, March 25. Opening act 7 p.m.; main performance 8 p.m.; gates open 6 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)