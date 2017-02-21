When “The Man in Black” show starring Shawn Barker first played Laughlin about nine years ago, the cast included a link to the original “Man in Black” when Johnny Cash’s Tennessee Three drummer, W.S. Holland, shared the stage with Barker. That was a testimonial to end testimonials. If Holland thought enough of Barker’s portrayal of his dear departed friend to agree to do these few special shows then who was anyone else to argue.

Barker took Holland’s complement to heart and kept-on-keeping-on with his portrayal of Johnny Cash ever since. In the process, Barker has created a circle of his own fans who embrace his take on one of American music’s biggest icons. That take is a retro peek at Cash—that is, Barker prefers to deliver the music as a young Johnny Cash would deliver it—an ironic move considering his tribute artist career started with his portrayal of Elvis Presley. But his cosmic arrow seemed to be pointing him in the Cash direction long before he even considered the idea.

Like any young person his age, Shawn was a big fan of the rock music, popular in the early ’80s and ’90s, but also loved the early music he heard his parents listening to. Bands like Jay and the Americans, Buddy Holly and the Crickets, acts like Roy Orbison, and of course Johnny Cash, and Elvis were favorites on the long drives to Arkansas for a family vacation.

His take on Johnny Cash has proven so compelling, he made two trips to the Riverside last year alone, so it’s no surprise he returns once again for another set of shows that pay tribute to The Man in Black.

We have talked with Barker in the past about his show and background. Here are some highlights from those conversations…

From Elvis to Cash…

Barker: One year, on a whim, I decided to dress like Elvis for Halloween. People at work were taken aback. Based on their reaction, I entered an Elvis impersonator contest and won. That led to an Elvis tribute I did for five years.

I then answered a casting call for a Broadway play about “The Million Dollar Quartet” and the famous jam session at Sun Records (with Elvis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis). They were casting Elvis and wanted me to audition for the role, but they also wanted me to try out as each person in the play to see what my range was. They surprised me when they wanted to cast me as Johnny Cash.

From that, I started making calls asking if I could make a living as Johnny Cash. I didn’t know anybody my age who was performing as a young Johnny Cash. My manager, Kurt Brown, started making calls. Within 10 minutes he was booking what are now “The Man in Black Shows.” It grew from that, turning it into what it is now. I think it’s the biggest tribute to Johnny Cash out there.

Staying in young Cash mode…

Barker: We’ll cover all of Johnny’s music—from the beginning of his career to the later stuff he did with producer Rick Rubin. But we’re doing the later songs the way Johnny might have performed them in his prime—when he was about 30 years old. We include the last song he recorded, “Hurt”—but we don’t try to age me or change my look. I don’t change costumes. It’s what it was like to see Johnny live. This show is different from any tribute show—it’s really more like seeing a concert.

One of the things people always mention is how it brings back memories to a lot of people who had the opportunity to see Johnny Cash in person when he was younger. That is what a tribute show is all about.

Johnny Cash/June Carter duets…

Barker: I have two backup female singers. No one actually portrays June Carter. The two ladies perform for songs like “Jackson” and other songs Johnny Cash and June Carter performed together.

The band…

Barker: I really, really have the top musicians I could find. The band is so great—it’s one of the big things in my show—people are always talking about the band and how good they are. We’ve never, ever done a track show. You don’t get the feel for what it was like if everything is on tracks. There’s no energy behind a track show. It’s not cheap to do a band show, but I think this is one of the best tribute bands out there.

Challenges…

Barker: Picking and choosing which songs to play and which ones to cut. We spend hours trying to decide. He had so many great songs. We’d like to do them all but it would take all night. We always miss hitting something—there’s always that one person who says, “you didn’t sing ‘Tennessee Flat-Top Box.” He recorded a little over 1,500 songs and everybody’s got their favorites.

The details…

Barker: Everything is important in the show, from the look, the sound—we cover every detail. For example, my lead guitar player has dedicated his life to copying Johnny Cash’s style of music, down to using the same vintage guitar, amp and guitar picks to get that sound just right.

Getting a PhD in “Cash”

Barker: Vocally it came pretty naturally. The tones and other things were easy for me. Everything else took time—his look, his expressions, the way he worked himself on stage—took hours and hours of character study. I watched a lot of video, and listened to a lot of his music to study the way he said this and the inflection in his voice. That was a long study for me. It’s no different than what Joaquin Phoenix had to do for the film “Walk the Line”. I’m doing a character study.

The Cash connection…

Barker: The biggest thing about him that appealed to me was he was so different than anything else out there. There was an honesty about him that never changed. I‘ve been a real big rockabilly fan, forever. I’ve looked the way I do way before high school.

Playing Laughlin…

Barker: The Riverside has that cool nostalgic atmosphere and it’s fun to play there. Everybody in the band likes being there—and there’s always the Losers’ Lounge after the show. We all have a good time there.

Favorite Cash song to sing…

Barker: “Cocaine Blues” is one of my favorites.

NOTE: Shawn Barker is not just about all things Johnny Cash. He is also a singer/songwriter with his own brand of music who recently completed his first solo CD, Where I Am. In addition to originals, the song includes covers by artists he enjoys or served as an inspiration for him.

As you would expect, there is a lot of rockabilly influence to his songs. After a brief listen, a question automatically arises: Why isn’t Shawn Barker a major country star on his own merit? His voice fits the music and the music fits the voice…and his interpretation of Chuck Berry’s “Brown Eyed Handsome Man” reveals him to have an artistic bent as well as musical.

So, if you want to check the album out, go to shawnbarker.com/music

THE MAN IN BLACK starring SHAWN BARKER

Riverside Resort, Don’s Celebrity Theatre

Wednesday-Sunday, February 22-26. 7 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)