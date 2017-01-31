Here’s that ole’ “acorn not fallin’ far from the tree” thing in action. Waylon Albright “Shooter” Jennings is definitely his father’s son. He doesn’t play by anybody else’s rules when it comes to his music; his roots-based tunes and his psychedelic rock songs are cut and dried in authenticity; and his taste in what and with whom he chooses to record is as eclectic as it gets, purposely raising a few eyebrows in the process. Sound familiar?

Waylon Jennings was all about doing things his way—to the point Nashville pegged him an “outlaw.” He returned the favor by extending a proud middle digit to the movers and shakers of Music City and stuck to his guns about recording his music his way. It was the smartest thing he could have done because it proved to be the right move, earning him the first platinum album ever awarded in country music.

Most importantly, Jennings the father, was about making honest music, complete with flaws and off-key notes rather than the slick, polished production line of “countrypolitan” cookie cutter music that was in full force at the time. But in true, contrary style, Waylon Jennings got fed up with the whole “outlaw” thing, too, realizing it was more of a marketing tool than a symbol of authenticity, if songs he wrote like “Don’t You Think This Outlaw Bit’s Done Got Outta Hand?” and “Outlaw Sh—”, were any indication.

Well, young Shooter was paying attention to all of that as he grew up on his parents’ tour bus, surrounded by his dad’s friends like Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson. If that isn’t a bonafide enough list of influences for the younger Jennings, try on his long time friend and mentor George Jones for size. By age five, he was playing drums; at age eight he began taking piano lessons; and by 14 he started playing guitar. On occasion he’d play percussion in his father’s band.

He respected his father’s organic approach to music, adopting the philosophy that his own musical truth had to be at the core of every project he has undertaken. He could sing his own self-crafted songs, he could indulge his own musical experiments in whatever genre he chose to record— and he could sing his father’s songs without people expecting him to fill his father’s boots.

Like his father, he also doesn’t like repeating himself and he sure as hell doesn’t like labels. He’s recorded with various group configurations; he’s dabbled with solo projects; and he’s produced, shared tracks and performed with a variety of artists—from his father to Jamey Johnson; from Marilyn Manson to Doug Kershaw; from Deana Carter to The Oak Ridge Boys (who will perform in the same Riverside theater a couple of days after Jennings departs it; see page 16).

Shooter has also taken up roles from in front of the mic by producing albums for his father, his mother Jessi Colter, and a variety of artists including country veteran Wanda Jackson. He regularly contributes music and sound tracks for films, and recently, teamed up with Willie Nelson’s son Lukas to perform “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys” as the theme song for the Netflix original series, “The Ranch.” Jennings and Nelson recorded an album together in 2012, A Civilized Hell.

He’s also tested the waters as an actor portraying his father in the Johnny Cash biopic “Walk the Line” alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon. His rendition of Waylon’s “Long Way From Home” was featured on the film’s soundtrack. And Jennings premiered the song “Wild & Lonesome” featuring Patti Griffin, on the fourth season of the FX original series “Sons of Anarchy.”

Signed to Universal South Records, Jennings made his debut with the single “4th Of July,” on his 2005 album Put the “O” Back in Country, which peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard country charts. The album version of this song features a cameo appearance by George Jones, who sings the chorus to his signature song, “He Stopped Loving Her Today” at the end; this guest appearance was removed from the song’s radio edited version.

Shooter Jennings has since followed with six more full-length studio albums— Electric Rodeo (2006), The Wolf (2007), Black Ribbons (2009), Family Man (2012), The Other Life (2013) and Countach (For Giorgio) (2016), in addition to a live album, a compilation, and numerous EPs.

Shooter’s mom is the subject of Jessi Colter Live at Cain’s Ballroom, her first live album which was recorded in 2013, at a gig in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Shooter produced the album and joined her for a few songs at that gig and appears on the album.

Having given a musical nod to his mom, Shooter Jennings followed up that 2013 project with a nod to his dad with the 2014 release of an album he and his father recorded together back in 1996. They called it Fenixon, a play on the words “Phoenix” and “sun,” but couldn’t find a label to distribute it. Some of the material was re-mastered and used for the album Waylon Forever. The full recording was released on Jennings’ label Black Country Rock.

Since 2005, he has hosted “Shooter Jennings’ Electric Rodeo” on Sirius XM Outlaw Country channel. The show airs on Saturday night (6-8 p.m. EST) with a replay on Sunday (10 p.m.-midnight).

Jennings continues to evolve, bringing his underground following along for the ride. We write “underground” because, well, Shooter Jennings is not your mainstream country, or otherwise, singer.

If you need evidence of this “different” approach to a musical career, Shooter Jennings’ recent collaboration with fellow modern-day outlaw Jamey Johnson and Marilyn Manson bassist Twiggy Ramirez will do just fine. You see, they took the old, old chestnut, ‘You Are My Sunshine,’ and backed it with ‘There Is No Sunshine,’ for a 13-minute sound collage that, in linear notes says, “takes the listener on a dark ride into the subconscious, using many methods of sub sonic sound synthesis”.

Jennings also frequently collaborates on The Angry Grandpa YouTube Channel and in 2015, he released “From Here to Eternity,” a BBS door game that draws inspiration and references from movies, cartoons and retro video games. In 2016, he released his second BBS door game “Freedom Train.”

When he makes his first appearance in Laughlin, Jennings will perform with his most intriguing band configuration yet—a first time gig with his father’s legendary band, Waymore’s Outlaws. These guys backed Waylon Jennings for both live shows and in the studio. This contributed to Jennings’ “outlaw” reputation because not using designated studio musicians at the time was just not done.

Ah…”just not done”….that could be a t-shirt for Shooter Jennings…as long as the back of it said. “Hell yes it can!”

SHOOTER JENNINGS & WAYMORE’S OUTLAWS

Riverside Resort, Don’s Celebrity Theatre

Thursday-Saturday, February 2-4. 7 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)