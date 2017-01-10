The Edgewater presents stand-up comedy in the Edgewater Showroom with the name “Comedy on the Edge” (the room is then transformed into “The Inferno” for late night clubbers). Two different stand-up comics take the stage each Friday through Sunday nights with a “headliner/opening act” format (doors open 6:30 p.m.; show at 7 p.m.; $15 plus tax).

There is a way to get a free ticket to the comedy if you are an ACCESS Players Club member and earn 500 base points on your card, Friday through Sunday, the weekend of the shows (see casino services for details); U.S. Veterans get a $2 discount on the ticket price on Sundays when they show their military ID.

Headlining, Fri-Sun, Jan 13-15, is John Cheny with Deric Poston as opening act. Here’s a closer look at John Cheny…

A DIFFERENT TAKE..

Jason Cheny traveled a different path than those traveled by most stand-up comics. For one, he needed a passport. You see, he was born and raised in Taiwan with a residency in Canada thrown in before coming to the U.S. So his perspective on how things work, and how things are funny, is not what most comics bring to the stage.

One thing he shares with many a comic is his background of being a class clown. He always liked the sound of laughter—as he was escorted out of class and into the principle’s office.

As you would expect, Cheny has performed on stages throughout Eastern Asia as well as Canada and America. Everywhere he’s gone (except one instance he describes in the interview that follows), he’s accomplished his goal of creating laughter. He was a finalist on The World Series of Comedy and has recently appeared on “Laughs” on Fox TV. The following is from an interview we conducted via phone with Cheny last week. Here’s his take on…

Background…

Cheny: The first time I ever saw stand-up comedy was when I came to America about 12 or 13 years ago and saw Russell Peters on YouTube. I didn’t know anything about stand-up. It was nonexistent when I was in Taiwan. But I never thought of doing it. About six years ago, I didn’t have a direction in life but I always loved watching stand-up. I just never had the “cojones” to do it. One day I wrote down some things I wanted to do before I die and one of them was to get my motorcycle license. I failed the written test, so I was like, “Screw it. I’ll just do stand-up”.

So, about six years ago, I went to an open mic at the Comedy Store in San Diego and I just started then.

Influences…

Cheny: In addition to Russell Peters, I love Sebastian Maniscalco. If you’re not seriously into stand-up, you probably haven’t heard of him. The second person I ever saw on YouTube was Kevin Hart and I loved his stand-up from just small clips. I thought it was hilarious and I’ve followed him since—and he’s so big now.

It’s amazing to know how much undiscovered talent there is out there in the comedy world. You never know why one guy gets discovered and another one doesn’t.

Cheny: I’m really appreciate that you said that because that can’t be more true. Some people just know somebody (in the business) and they get famous. But there’s so many great comedians that I love who are just working and grinding the road.

His style…

Cheny: Energetic, contagious—I try to always connect with my audience. And because I grew up in Asia, I want to bring the Asian culture to the stage….talk about my family and what it’s like to grow up in Asia compared to the U.S.—kind of bridge the culture gap.

My show is really light-hearted, and goofy. It’s basically an intimate gathering-party

Worst experience as a comic…

Cheny: I don’t think I’ve had any bad experiences at a comedy club because it’s set up to do comedy. But I have plenty of experiences in places doing independent shows, like in a bar that’s not run very well.

Like this one coffee house where the host says, “Jason, you have 8 minutes. The guy before me went up and did this ukulele act for about 15 minutes so when I went up everyone was talking super loud. I was trying to do crowd work and bring people in. It’s a coffee shop so there’s no stage.

The host is like, “Jason, you gotta start doing your act.” I don’t think people understand I can’t just talk to a chair. That’s not how comedy works. But in short order, the owner of the coffee shop said, “sir, you went way over your time. You need to wrap it up now.” I looked at my phone—I had done three minutes. It was terrible. I just apologized to everyone, and I ran out of the coffee shop.

It was much worse than how I described it now. If you were there, you would have been like, “you need to keep your day job.” I’ll never forget that.

Who makes him laugh…

Cheny: Family is always funny and they’re not trying to be funny—they just do ridiculous things.

Plus of being a comic…

Cheny: One—I’m a minimalist, and I hate bringing stuff anywhere, so going to (regular) work I always hated bringing a bunch of stuff. With comedy, I don’t need to bring anything to work.

Two—I love connecting with people. People who are laughing and happy make me happy. I know it sounds cheesy, but I really appreciate when people are enjoying their time around me—so I love that.

Negative of being a comic…

Cheny: One—it’s not guaranteed every month you’ll get enough work to eat or survive. Two—the traveling and being on the road too long and being alone. Your psyche gets a little weird. I need an anchor and that’s my family.

Today’s comedy scene…

Cheny: The Internet is so convenient…..there are a lot of Instagram and YouTube stars that get a lot of followers. They don’t have to be really funny on stage as long as they sell out a place. Clubs and some casinos don’t care as long as they sell tickets and people want to see you.

I think comedy will get better because other entertainment options, like movies or stage shows, go for more explosions and noise to the point people go, “hey, comedy is a live show and they’re saying something real and we can connect with that more than a crazy movie”.

His ideal sit-com…

Cheny: I’d like to bridge the culture gap. It would be one Latino guy, one black guy and a couple of white guys and just us having dialogue, then coming over to the family’s house.

How do you handle hecklers?

Cheny: There are times when I don’t care if you heckle. I’ll just make it fun because I’m enjoying it. I’ll play with them a little bit and then shut ‘em down. Usually, that’s what I do if they’re not mean-spirited and just think they’re adding to a show, I will play with them and have a goofy insult so hopefully they’ll stop talking.

Some days, however, they’ll just be mean-spirited hecklers who are super drunk. I really don’t enjoy that, so I let the staff know. There are so many other people trying to enjoy the show I don’t want to ruin the show for everybody else.

The Inferno Nightclub goes it a bit different when they begin booking live bands after the comedians are done. The nightclub used to feature DJs but that changes with the first of a series of bands taking the newly remodeled room on Fri-Sun, Jan 13-15 (9 p.m.-2 a.m.). The band debuting the new format is Dynasty who delivers a wide variety of Top 40 dance tunes and classic rock and country. There is no charge for Inferno after the comedians.

