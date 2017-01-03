Don Rose is once again in the building making sure Elvis keeps having suspicious minds and rocking the jailhouse. Since the “King of Rock and Roll” has been gone almost 40 years, there is quite a swath of potential audience members who only know of Presley through his films and documentaries, and even then that is highly unlikely due to the plethora of viewing options available in the palm of their hands.

But Elvis was worth catching as a stage act. He captured an essential and raw human element that doesn’t translate to electronic devices.

This is where impersonators, and tribute artists like Don Rose, come in. They give a glimpse of the kind of stage presence and entertainment power Elvis possessed. That is why “getting it right” is important to Rose, who just happens to be one of the biggest Elvis fans out there, whether he was making a living with the connection or not. While some tributes focus on sideburns and jumpsuits, Rose has something many of them do not—the voice to make it all work. His voice is as close to the original as most of us will ever experience.

The building Rose is entering is the Riverside Resort, and more specifically Don’s Celebrity Theatre, for yet another run, Wed-Sun, Jan 4-8.

Rose plays Laughlin around two important dates in the Elvis story—Presley’s birth in January and his death in August. Well, it’s January and…you guessed it….”Happy Birthday to the King” takes the Riverside Resort stage for another run. These regular performance dates mean Rose’s portrayal resonates with fans, time and time again, because of one important element—his passion for his craft.

Sharing in that passion for the music is Rose’s band of players who include Hal Hays (drums), Pam Hays (keyboards), John Morrison (bass), John Scott (guitar); and Mike Hardin (keyboards).

Rose can do many different styles of Elvis shows. He can go Hawaiian, early, films, the latter years… So we wanted to know what he’s emphasizing for his current run.

“The show this year will concentrate on Elvis’ concerts,” he said. “The first part of the show will be his Vegas shows, the second half will feature songs he performed in his concerts on the road.

“The concert years speak for themselves and they’re probably his most recognizable era,” explains Rose. “As I get older and more seasoned, I worry less about how much I can gyrate and find myself bringing more substance to the material… I still discover new songs that say so much on a continual basis.”

Rose is fully aware of the double-edged sword he brandishes. That is, impersonators try to recreate the Elvis experience yet have contributed to a caricature of the original.

“It is unfortunate that with Elvis having been gone so long now, that some people know more about impersonators than the real deal,” Rose said. “This has lead to much interpretation of what Elvis was all about as an entertainer. I will continue to strive to deliver the product that is as close as I can generate to what a real Elvis experience was all about.

“Having seen him live—and since I still watch him—I feel I am very in tune to his true personalities and stage mannerisms.

“And the voice is something I feel really confident about. No one sounds exactly like Elvis—all impersonators have certain inflections of his sound—but I just make sure I go all the way on the re-creation of the Elvis experience.”

While some Elvis tribute shows try to capture different eras through a multitude of costume changes, Rose spends more time on stage remembering those eras with more songs instead of scurrying backstage for a different suit.

“I do some costume changes but it’s still mostly music and very little video,” he explains.

“A feather in our cap is that we’ve always been able to do so many songs and change directions at the drop of a hat…from the gospel music to the big hits.”

What probably sets Rose apart is his constant study of a character from which he continues to learn.

“I have all the concerts, all the music, all the movies, and all the bootleg stuff,” Rose said. “I’ve watched it all so many times. I picked up the movements and mannerisms by watching them. The only thing I’ve had any training on or practiced was my voice. Everything else is just embedded in my head. When I’m on stage doing Elvis, I see Elvis.”

While he works to keep the voice strong, the body is a different story.

“As I get older, keeping the voice in shape is a lot easier than keeping the body in shape,” he states. “That’s why I focus more on the song, than moving around too much. It takes longer for me to recover than it used to.”

When Rose comes to Laughlin, he has a built in fan base thanks to his numerous appearances here.

“We’ve been working on some different things, rehearsals have been going great, so we can’t wait to come back to Laughlin,” he added. “We always have great crowds and I always come out after the show to shake hands, take pictures and sign autographs. We always have a great time when we’re there so we’re excited to be coming back. We hope to see everybody there.”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE KING

Riverside Resort, Don’s Celebrity Theatre

Wednesday-Sunday, January 4-8. 7 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)