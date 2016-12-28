Emotional scars often take longer to heal than the physical ones, in some cases leaving marks that never really go away. So when country music’s Ty Herndon took a good long look at his scars, he decided to wear them instead of them wearing him. He saw them as opportunities to do better and be better and it’s a plan that has been working quite well for him, thank you very much.

Despite his success as a Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning, hit making country artist, his personal success involved facing his drug and alcohol demons and defeating them one by one, but his remaining hurdle was the most difficult.

In November 2014, Herndon became the first major male country artist to publicly come out as gay. Shortly after that he made history when he hosted the first-of-its-kind country music event titled “The Concert for Love and Acceptance.” The event, designed to bring attention and support to at-risk youth, received national attention from the Boston Globe, Rolling Stone, “Entertainment Tonight,” People Magazine and more. And through it all, Herndon continues to be a vocally strong musician who still connects to his audiences far beyond his on stage performances.

His passion and commitment to his music has become stronger too, as evidenced by Herndon putting pen to paper more—drawing from his life to create lyrics from a personal place.

With a career spanning two decades, 20 Billboard charted singles and over five million albums sold, Herndon shows no signs of slowing down. Herndon is a survivor. With pain comes insight and inspiration to help himself and others.

In the ’90s, Herndon had a run of hits that included “It Must Be Love,” “What Mattered Most,” “Living in a Moment,” “In a New York Second,” and his signature hit, the sexy, “Steam.”

What Mattered Most” soared to Number One and was named Music Row Song of the Year in 1996. That song began a cavalcade of awards and nominations for Herndon. Between 1995 and 2002, he charted 17 singles including three Number Ones and numerous Top 10 hits, including “I Want My Goodbye Back,” “Loved Too Much,” “A Man Holding On,” and “Hands of a Working Man.”

But things moved quickly for the entire stable of country artists back then and they found themselves without record deals, shaking their heads, wondering just what the heck happened. Labels didn’t care a lick about the hundreds of hits these artists had recorded, or the albums they sold. They were done.

However, Ty Herndon had picked himself up, dusted himself off and discovered a bit of his past that was waiting to be revealed. Before all the chicken wire of the honky tonks and bright lights shining on him as a country singer, he was a young boy simply singing in Alabama churches. It was time to go back to church.

His 2010 contemporary Christian album Journey On, filled with self-penned songs, won a Dove Award for Bluegrass Recorded Song of the Year for the single “When We Fly.” The album also was nominated or a Grammy that same year.

In 2013, Herndon released Lies I Told Myself through a well-publicized Kickstarter campaign that allowed fan investors to be involved both financially and emotionally. The end result was a testimony to Herndon’s affinity for connection; devotees more than doubled the original funding goal.

Coming full circle, Herndon returned to Sony to release his latest and most ambitious album to date in November, House On Fire, a collection of 12 new songs.

We caught up with Ty Herndon via a phone interview last week. Here’s his take on…

Staying busy…

Herndon: I feel more alive and vibrant—I stay busy, and every other day, I feel like I’m 25. I’ve been fortunate and loved and lucky and blessed to still be working in an industry that’s fickle. I have friends who have had hit records that are sitting at home on their butts. I’m glad I’m not one of those people.

New album House on Fire.

Herndon: It’s interesting to be back on the Sony label where I had tons of success. This last album was my biggest release since I left the Sony label. It’s been a tremendous few weeks with this album. You know what, they’re happy, so I’m happy.

The music (on this album) is very authentic, it’s very honest and it’s pretty much gender free. It’s a collection of songs that no matter who you are you can find your life in this record. I say I’m still the same ol’ redneck from Alabama, but I’m a little bit more of a grown-up redneck. Reba said it best. She told me one time, “You’re gonna have to constantly reinvent yourself in this business—just make sure people always see an element of who you are.” So I think the most grown-up version of me is in the music.

How many of the songs did you write?

Herndon: I wrote seven of the 12 out now. But we have some bonus cuts with the new promotions in January and February. We actually have 14 songs in total.

Is there one song in particular that hits the closest to home for you?

Herndon: You know there are two songs that are getting a lot of attention right now—”House on Fire,” which is the title cut, and “The Fighter.”

I got to write about things in my life that scarred me inside but have been resolved and have actually ended up being a good thing. The scars are what turn you into the man or woman you are. Eventually, you grow up enough to realize that. “House on Fire” is the heaviest song on the album, and it was really hard to write, but if you notice, it’s positioned right in the middle, which is right where it should be.

“The Fighter” is at the very end. You know, I’ve been a fighter my whole life with both my scars and victories. Where I am today—where I ended up, not only am I a musician and an artist, I’m also an activist for so many things that matter in this world and I truly find myself being a different kind of fighter.

So those two songs are the meat and potatoes of the record.

It takes a lot of courage to come out, even in a day when being yourself is more accepted, but not necessarily by everyone and to follow that with stronger, more powerful music has to be liberating and scary at the same time.

Herndon: That was a lot to accomplish and to come out. You can only become the best person you can be by being authentic and honest. It took me a long time to figure that out.

When I go and talk to kids today I’ve become that teacher and preacher I always wanted to be when I was traveling around in tent revivals when I was a kid. But I’ve become that guy that sits down with these kids from all walks of life and I tell ‘em, whatever you want to do in this life, you’ve just got to be the best at it and you have to be authentic in your own skin. If you want to be a songwriter, be the best songwriter. If you want to be a dancer, be the best dancer. You have to take that authentic self and let it be a part of you…and you’re going to be constantly growing and changing and moving, and that’s what a healthy person does.

I’m still 100 percent a country artist. I may be different in people’s eyes today, but when I go and do a show, there’s an arena for everything I am. If I’m playing Billy Bob’s in Texas, you’re gonna get the hits and new songs—it’s not time for me to be an activist. But if I’m doing a human rights campaign, or singing or speaking at something I believe in, then I’m the activist.

The Laughlin show

Herndon: I never get to do sit-down gigs any more, so Laughlin is like in my top 10 places to play. I’m looking forward to it. I had to talk my band into it because I never work this time of year. They’re like, “Really? Laughlin?” and I’m like “Yeah, we’re playing Laughlin!”

Anita Cochran will be with me. I don’t know if we’ll have her the whole week, but I think we can count on her for a few surprises.

We’ll throw some hits, we’ll be doing some stuff from the new album, and we’ll be doing some oldies, because I know in Laughlin a lot of times we have people that like the older country stuff.

Your favorite cover song to perform?

Herndon: I’m doing Ronnie Milsap’s “There’s no Getting’ Over Me”. I love Milsap. Then I do an oldies acoustic—about a 15-minute acoustic set in the middle and we let people yell out songs from the crowd. If we know ‘em, we do ‘em. If we don’t know ‘em, we tell ‘em to shut up. I’m kidding. The only time we really tell ‘em to shut up is on “Free Bird.” We don’t do “Free Bird.” I’m pretty much me on the stage the whole time, so it’s pretty fun.

Anything special planned for New Year’s Eve?

Herndon: I’ve got 15 family members coming out that week. I don’t drink any more, but I’ll probably be hosting a little party down in the bar for all of my family and watch them make fools of themselves. It’ll be fun. I’ll be the designated walker to make sure they all get back to their rooms. I have to behave because my mama will be there all week.

TY HERNDON

Riverside Resort, Don’s Celebrity Theatre

Wed-Sun, Dec 28-Jan 1. Wed-Fri, Sun 7 p.m.; Sat, New Year’s Eve 7 p.m. & 10:30 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)