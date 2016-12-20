There has always been a divide in musical tastes between generations. When the music of, say The Diamonds, came along with its nonsensical lyrics filled with “do-wah watties,” the kids ate it up. The parents meanwhile were a bit suspect about this stuff called “rock ‘n’ roll” and were already missing the sounds of Perry Como and Vaughn Monroe.

The same thing happened in the parent/kid musical gap scenario a few years later with the long haired Beatles and psychedelic sounds replacing the “doo wah ditties”.

But over the past few decades, the divides have become even wider than ever with a more cynical, nasty, and even violent form, pitted against anything resembling sentimentality or harmony. The fracturing of the audiences via the alternative musical outlets replacing the once all-powerful radio waves has helped widen this divide, giving the impression that the dark side of music is mainstream.

But there are still audiences in great number who find music by ensembles like Pentatonix and Home Free much to their liking, as evidenced by those groups racking up multi-million views on You Tube and selling out arenas on multi-city tours.

And it’s comforting to many fans of such music to know that the precursors to these harmony powerhouse groups are continuing to deliver their original brand of music that holds up in a way non-melodic and dark tunes of today never will.

Which takes us full circle to The Diamonds, playing Don’s Celebrity Theatre in the Riverside Resort on Wed-Sat, Dec 21-24.

It was The Diamonds who recorded what has been dubbed, “the national anthem to rock ‘n’ roll” in the song, “Little Darlin’.” Though it copied strains of earlier songs (the bass talking refrain is right out of the Ink Spots’ well, and the “doo watta watties” are pure doo wop), the song was, in turn, copied. It became so synonymous with the ’50s scene that if you start thinking about malt shops and craving a Mel’s Diner burger at the song’s first notes you can be forgiven.

The Diamonds, however, were no one-hit wonders. They took their polished harmonies and elements borrowed from doo wop and created other monster hits including “The Stroll” and “Silhouettes.”

But all that was so long ago. How does it all hold up in a musical world filled with a lot of flash, crudeness, discordance and technological wizardry that hides vocal flaws?

It fits in fine, thank you very much—and probably so because the music of The Diamonds is anti-flash, anti-crude, anti-discordant, and steeped in actual singing ability.

The original members of The Diamonds have either joined Elvis or are beyond the touring age. But their music has been handed down to subsequent configurations of the group. The current line-up of The Diamonds consists of Jerry Siggins (lead singer), Sean Sooter (tenor), Jeff Dolan (bass singer), and Gary Owens (baritone). Owens has been with Diamonds the longest (since 1973).

Known for their tight vocal harmonies, they not only perform the classic hits of The Diamonds but usually add other benchmark songs from the ’50s and early ’60s to the show—songs like “Blue Moon,” “At The Hop,” “Sherry,” “Splish Splash,” and more. And because they are in town at Christmas time, they get to add an additional element to the set list by presenting their “Silver Bells and Diamonds Christmas Show”.

We caught up with Gary Owens via a phone interview last week. Here’s his take on…

The holiday show…

Owens: We were at the Riverside the last couple of years and the fact they’re having us back is a good recommendation.

Of course, we’re famous for our hits like “The Stroll,” “Silhouettes,” and “Little Darlin’,” so we’ll be doing half rock and roll and half of our most popular Christmas tunes. We turn up the tempo for the holiday tunes to make it fun. We start off with a “Jingle Bells” medley to set the holiday tone before getting into the rock and roll songs that made us famous and sustained us over the years.

We also add a couple of surprises that people may not have heard before but are appropriate for the season. It’s a very upbeat romp where we jingle and jive through the Christmas classics.

This is the 12th year we’ve done this holiday show and it’s kept us very busy through the seasons—taking people on an entertaining trip down Santa Claus Lane with Santa’s favorite helpers, The Diamonds backed by a band of horns, keyboard and drums.

Favorite songs in the

holiday show…

Owens: I have to go with the “Jingle Bells” medley—people really seem to like that and it gets things off to an upbeat start.

“Little Darlin’,” however—it’s hard to beat that one in whatever show we do. As soon as the audience hears the beginning, they react to it.

More new elements…

Owens: We’ve changed the show quite a bit since last time we were in Laughlin by adding a “Jersey Boys” medley and a Motown medley.

The Diamonds difference…

Owens: The Diamonds were one of the first groups that broke out of that “tour bus” thing. You know, back when multiple groups used to go around together and do their three-hit songs on bus tours. Instead, The Diamonds were one of the first groups that put an act together and started working supper clubs back then…and kept it going as a nightclub act, becoming more than a singing group. Those are the traditions they were determined to pass on to the second generation—and now the third generation of the group, which I’m now in.

We don’t just get up and sing. We entertain and interact wherever we go. We make sure people are entertained.

Audience feedback

Owens: One of the most often heard comments is “you guys have so much energy.” We put everything we’ve got into every song, like it’s the first time we’ve performed it—no matter how many times. Sometimes they tell us, “we wish we could dance.” And some will get up in the aisles and dance.

Harmony and style

Owens: People love the harmony because that is harder and harder to find with today’s entertainers. Also, we dress nicely and people appreciate that. Some country groups look like they just walked in off the streets. We try to be as classy as we can. That’s one of the traditions of the group over the years. It was a different world back then.

“The Stroll”

Owens: Actually, kids back then were originally dancing a version of the stroll to the tune “C.C. Rider.” Dick Clark of “American Bandstand” came to The Diamonds and said, “I need a song to go with the dance.” So The Diamonds created “The Stroll.”

The mega hit of all rock songs: “Little Darlin’”

Owens: The thing about that song is that it’s got all the elements of a classic ’50s rock song—the high tenor “la la las” and the opening falsetto primal scream. It’s got the bass singer’s low part and the nonsensical non-syllable parts—the “bom bom bom do-wah ditty watty watties”.

It is considered the biggest hit in rock never to make it to Number One. The highest it got was Number Two—Elvis had the Number One spot with “All Shook Up.”

Comic highlight of regular shows

Owens: We do a version of Dion and the Belmonts’ “The Wanderer” where Sean goes out into the audience and mugs it up with the ladies. He’s like the wild man in the show. It’s always a high point to see what he’s going to do. The song is a fun way to play with the audience and get them involved

Classic rock ‘n’ roll’s future

Owens: The music is going to live on. It still gets to young people. We recently did a four-day run in Tampa, Florida, where there were young people in the audience, often the grandkids of our original fans who love the music.

I suppose in some respect there is a limited shelf life to the songs, but we try to keep the music alive and spread it to a new generation through our concerts. I guess we’ll see how it all pans out.

Your thoughts on harmony groups like Home Free and Pentatonix taking a capella to the next level?

Owens: People love vocal harmonies. It’s one of those things that’s a real human thing—to be able to listen to four voices singing together. It gets you in the soul.

As far as rude and crude lyrics of many of today’s music, it is the way it is and there’s nothing we or our fans can do about it but use our God-given choice of not listening.

People come to our show and enjoy what they hear. The fact that we’re still out there doing fairs, festivals cruise ships and casinos means it still works…and we’re still rockin’.

THE DIAMONDS

Riverside Resort, Don’s Celebrity Theatre

Wednesday-Saturday, December 21-24. 7 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)