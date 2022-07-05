Man of Many Hats

The gift of songwriting is not bestowed upon all artists. In fact, most singers record songs written by other people, whether by choice or not. One country star stands out for not only his ability to craft a hit tune, but also his courage to insist upon recording his own material. Clint Black has only recorded one new track in his entire career, spanning more than 30 years, which he did not write.

Black taught himself to play harmonica and guitar as a youngster, then began singing with his older brothers. Later into his teens he started thinking of music as a possible career and began writing songs.

“I was 15 and I wrote a terrible song,” Black laughed. “Fortunately no one ever had to hear that. I think the first song I wrote that anyone ever heard was when I was 18 and I wrote ‘State of Mind’ which would be a hit from my fourth album, and ‘Loving Blind’ which was a hit on my second album.”

Before those songs found their way onto albums, Black was playing the bars around Houston, trying to figure out how to cut some demos and kickstart his career. Then one night at a gig he met a guitarist named Hayden Nicholas, and as fate would have it, an amazing partnership began.

“He (Nicholas) was filling in for a guitar player in a band I hired to back me up for one gig,” Black said. “We met and I could tell he was really talented. He was the best guitar player I’d ever met. We hit it off and started talking about our hopes and dreams. I told him I’d been trying to get some demos made of my songs but it was really expensive. He said he had an eight track recorder and would make a deal with me to record demos in his garage. So for $150 a song, he and I started working on demos. Hayden played bass and I played acoustic guitar and sang my lead vocal tracks.”

As it turned out, Nicholas was also a songwriter.

“In the middle of making demos, Hayden declared that he was a songwriter too and he showed me a musical idea, which I put together with a lyrical idea I had, and that was ‘Straight From the Factory,’ which was the first track on ‘Killin’ Time.’ Then we wrote ‘A Better Man,’ ‘Walking Away’ and so on and so on. I would say three quarters of my hits I’ve written with Hayden,” Black said. “That was absolutely instrumental and I just don’t ask, ‘What if it didn’t happen?’”

With a few demos cut, Black found a manager and headed to Nashville in search of a recording contract.

“Yeah I went to Nashville and met with two producers and one declined and one accepted,” Black said. “Then it was two long years of getting the record made and waiting for the record company to put the wheels in motion. I was still playing the bars, wondering if it was ever really going to happen.”

In May 1989, it finally happened. RCA Nashville released Black’s debut album, ‘Killin Time,’ which topped the country albums chart and is certified triple platinum. Five singles off the album hit No. 1 and at year’s end, “A Better Man” and “Killin’ Time” held the No. 1 and 2 positions.

Although it was “frowned upon” by the record company, Black had proven that he could achieve great success writing and recording his own songs. He racked up the awards that year, taking home four Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association Horizon Award. In 1990, he won Favorite New Country Artist at the American Music Awards and Male Vocalist of the Year at the CMAs.

Out of all these awards however, Black’s most memorable moment of his career took place backstage when he found a true prize.

“There’s so many great moments, but when you asked the question, my mind went straight to the scene, backstage meeting my wife Lisa,” Black said. “She and her mom were in Houston for the holidays and we met briefly backstage after a show. Ten months later we were married and that made everything better from then on. That’s not really a career thing, but it happened at a show so I’m going to count it.”

Lisa Hartman Black is an actress and singer, who has recorded duets with her husband, including the No. 1 hit, “When I Said I Do,” in 1999. She and the couple’s daughter, Pearl, recently went on a tour with Black, titled “The Mostly Hits & The Mrs. Tour.”

“Having them out on the road with me was fantastic,” Black said. “She’d (Lisa) been out to do a song before, or she’d show up somewhere and sing a couple of our duets, but this was different. She had five wardrobe changes and she did a throwback to ‘Knots Landing.’ Our daughter came out and played piano and sang a Randy Newman song we love, played piano on ‘Desperado’ and sang a Carrie Underwood song. We did an acoustic trio rendition of an old album cut, ‘A Change in the Air’ and we had a finale number that was a lot of fun. It was just miles beyond my expectations.”

Black said they plan to do another family tour soon. Meanwhile, he is out on a solo tour, which stop’s at the Edgewater’s E Center Saturday, July 9.

“We’re very excited and we’ve worked hard,” Black said. “Anyone who has seen us in recent years, you haven’t seen this show. I did all the stage video myself, and we’ll have full production and lighting. For a while there, I cut it down to just me, drums, bass and Hayden, and kept the production bare bones. Then I decided to get back into full production. The stage video stuff I’m especially excited about, because it’s personal. It’s my interpretation of the songs. We’ve got great musicians and I stop singing long enough for them to really stretch out on their instruments and play some really fancy, exciting country music. In the more intimate venues, I share some funny tidbits and we have some laughs.”

Fans can also catch Black in his show, “Talking In Circles” on the Circle Network, where he sits down with other artists and actors to have a friendly conversation about different aspects of the industry.

“We’ve had some amazing guests, everyone from my wife to Tommy Shaw of Styx, Dennis Quaid, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Tracy Lawrence and some guys I’ve just met like Luke Combs and Chris Jansen,” Black said. “The kind of conversations we have when we’re sitting around, that’s what this is. The network has been very encouraging for me to go off in the weeds if I want to talk about an amplifier or guitar strings or whatever it is. So it’s not your normal interview, it’s just a conversation in front of a live audience.”

The Circle is currently re-airing episodes from season two of the show, and season three will premiere in late September.

If you want to grab a cup of coffee while you sit back and feel like part of the conversation, try Black’s own blend of Cowboy Coffee.

“I have friends in the coffee business and years ago I started getting them to help me find a roast I really love and I would just send it out to friends and family at Christmastime,” Black said. “All of a sudden I wasn’t busy (during COVID) so I said, ‘Let’s do this.’ So we found a small company in Texas that does the roasting for me and I went down and worked with them to learn about it and find what I like and don’t like. I’m really particular about my coffee. I don’t drink a ton, but when I do I really want to enjoy it. That’s a special moment of the day for me, a cup of coffee. We roast the coffee as we go because we’re a small company so you get it fresh.”

Head to ClintBlack.com to purchase some coffee and keep up with all of Black’s latest endeavors.