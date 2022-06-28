Fourth of July Fireworks

Independence Day is upon us, and as always, Laughlin is celebrating with a bang. The Avi Resort and Casino will host a night of fireworks at 9 p.m. Sunday, July 3 and the Laughlin Tourism Commission is sponsoring Rockets Over the River at 9 p.m. Monday, July 4.

The Avi will be celebrating all day Sunday at the Beach Overlook back lawn behind the casino. Music will be playing beginning at 10 a.m. and The Knack 107.1 FM will be broadcasting live from the Avi from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. with games, prizes, giveaways and call-ins. Then at 9 p.m. the fireworks show will be simulcast on The Knack radio station. Portable and handicap restrooms and handwashing services will be provided in the viewing area.

Fry Bread and beverages will be available for sale late afternoon and the boat launch will be open with limited hours for both registered guests and permit-holders.

End the night by dancing the night away to a live DJ in ArrowWeed Lounge after the display from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

For those who like to light their own firecrackers, the Avi offers a designated fireworks lighting area for guests. Fireworks must be purchased at the Avi’s Smoke Shop convenience store on property. Lighting times are 9 a.m.-midnight from May 15-Sept. 14. Ask any Avi staff member to direct you to the lighting area.

On July 4, Rockets Over the River will be shot off on the Arizona side of the Colorado River, across from the New Pioneer. Zambelli Fireworks will be taking care of the pyrotechnics again this year. They are a family company that began more than 120 years ago and are a leader in the industry with world-class designs.

The display will be coordinated with festive music that can be heard on Murphy Broadcasting’s 104.9 KISS FM. The show will last about 20 minutes with 1,960 total shells, 835 of which are just for the finale. Within those shells there are 525 additional multi-shot effect cakes and 1,000 specialty combinations counting toward the total bursts.

The public can watch the show from the Riverwalk behind the casinos in Laughlin or park their car on the Arizona side and watch from a number of places.

To make it an extra special evening, book the July 4th cocktail cruise with Laughlin River Tours. The cruise costs $65 per person and lasts from 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. July 4. It includes live entertainment, hors d’ oeuvres, fantastic firework viewing and a cash bar available. To book the cruise, visit laughlinrivertours.com.

There’s even more 4th of July fun and dining specials going on at the casinos.

Avi Resort & Casino

Enjoy the Frisco burger from Feather’s Cafe, a 1/3-pound burger patty served on parmesan-crusted grilled sourdough with melted provolone cheese, thousand island dressing and grilled Anaheim chilies, with your choice of steak fries or sweet potato fries. The cost is $12.99 and the special is available 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Monday, July 1-4.

Feathers Cafe will offer extended hours from 7 a.m.-midnight July 1-4 for late night dining (with a limited menu after 9 p.m.).

MOONSHADOW Grille will offer a delectable tender eye of the ribeye steak accompanied by four jumbo shrimp drizzled with a sweet chili and lemon sauce, served with chef’s vegetable of the day and your choice of side for $45. Or, try the fresh salmon Caesar salad for $30. Both specials are available from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Monday, July 1-4. Reservations are encouraged; call 702-535-5535, ext. 3243.

Harrah’s Laughlin

The Beach Café is offering a 4th of July special open face brisket sandwich with tender brisket, BBQ sauce and fried potato straws on top of a soft roll, served with creamy cabbage slaw for $18.99. This special is available from Saturday-Monday, July 2-4 (noon-10 p.m.).

Tropicana Laughlin

Carnegie’s Café is celebrating with a special fire-grilled chipotle chicken sandwich with a grilled, blackened chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, smoked bacon, crisp lettuce, tomato, red onion and chipotle aioli, served with fries for $16.99. This special is available from Saturday-Monday, July 2-4 (noon-10 p.m.).

Brew Brothers is also offering a special firecracker burger. This burger comes with a beef patty topped with firecracker pulled brisket, pepper jack cheese, tomato, crispy onion and a grilled, marinated jalapeno pepper, served with brew fries for $17.99. This special is available from Saturday-Monday, July 2-4 (4 p.m.-close).

Aquarius Casino Resort

Café Aquarius will offer a celebratory three-course meal, beginning with the choice of soup or salad, followed by a 24-ounce porterhouse steak and your choice of apple or cherry pie for dessert. The special costs $35 per person or $31.50 when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full. This special is available from Friday-Monday, July 1-4 (7 a.m.-10 p.m.).

Riverside Resort

Have a blast at the Independence Pool Party at the Riverside Resort South Tower Pool on Saturday, July 2 (noon-5 p.m.). Enjoy music from DJ Vegas Vibe with a $5 cover for the public (hotel and RV Park guests free). This event is for ages 21 or older. To rent a cabana, call the front desk.

The Riverside Buffet will prepare an All American Motherload Dinner Buffet with BBQ pork ribs, pot roast, fried chicken, pulled pork, meat loaf, roasted turkey, mahi mahi, firecracker shrimp, fried catfish, grilled bratwurst, corn on the cob, baked beans and much more. The special buffet is open from 3:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, July 3 and costs $21.99 for adults and $14.99 for kids ages 2-12.