Hooked On Brooks

Garth Brooks is known for selling out venues and setting attendance records for stadiums all across the country. He’s the No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA, with 157 million album sales. He’s been inducted into just about every musician’s hall of fame, is the first seven-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, he received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song and just last year was a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors.

There is no denying Brooks is one of, if not the most, beloved artist in America. His never-ending list of accolades proves that he is regarded highly by fans and others in the industry. So what has led him to this unbelievable level of adoration and accomplishment? His unforgettable music and infectious energy.

Tribute artist Drew Baloh explained the phenomenon of Brooks’ career and why he loves to perform his music.

“The cool thing about Garth Brooks’ music is, it has that ability to just run right through you and energizes your soul,” he said.

Baloh grew up in a musical family and has been a musician himself as long as he can remember. After playing in several bands, the Phoenix local of 30 years found his way into the tribute business.

“For many years I was playing the bar scene and I just got burnt out from it,” Baloh said. “Some of my friends were doing the tribute thing. At the time, I didn’t really know what it was so I did some research on it and learned about the different opportunities and started dabbling my feet into it, and it led me to where we are today.”

He said he enjoys the heightened performance level that comes with portraying a specific artist.

“I’ve been in several original bands and several cover bands, so I’ve kind of done both sides of the game,” Baloh said. “I enjoy the tribute world a lot more than a cover band, even though you’re covering someone else’s music, because you’re taking it to the next level. Instead of just being a cover band that plays at a bar, you’re more or less taking the music and creating a show out of it. For me, I like the show aspect of it. I like performing in front of people that are there to actually see you perform.”

Baloh started his show GARTH LIVE! about four and a half years ago. His resemblance to the real Brooks spurred his decision.

“My wife is actually the one that said, ‘You do look a lot like Garth Brooks, have you ever thought about doing a Garth tribute?’ That’s kind of what started us down this direction,” he said. “After a lot of work, dedication, and filming myself so I could see how the show was looking and sounding — it’s a slow perfection — I feel like we’ve really got this dialed in to where it’s running like a well-oiled machine.”

Recreating Brooks’ stage presence is no easy task, because crowds want to see his same energy, yet effortlessly executed.

“It’s not easy,” Baloh confessed. “Part of it is driven from how great the music is. The music has a unique energy to it that when you’re performing in front of people, it’s amazing what it can make you do. People, when they think of Garth Brooks, they think of the entertainer who is running left to right and jumping around, and yes you can do all of that, but you have to know how to do it in a way that’s going to be tasteful and come across well to the audience. You don’t want to be cheesy. You don’t want to do things that look preplanned, so you just have to allow the music to do it to you.”

Baloh has seen the real Brooks in action a few times, and has even had some interaction with the star.

“I’ve been to five of his shows, and there has not been a show yet, where he has not picked us out of the crowd,” he said. “We always sit in a very specific area, not very far away — we can clearly see each other. Garth will do a thing in his show called ‘housecleaning.’ Basically, if you bring a sign to the show with a song that they’re not going to play that night, he will go sign by sign and if he chooses you, he will play the song for you and usually have a short conversation. So that happened to us, where he picked us out of the crowd, so that was a fun opportunity. I’ve been to five shows and it’s been five shows that he’s picked us out of the audience.”

Baloh makes sure to bring that kind of connection to his audiences as well, taking requests and making every performance unique.

“If they’re planning to come more than one night, they’re going to get a different show and a different experience,” he said. “There’s a certain portion of the show that is similar every night, but it really takes on its own life during every show. People may call out requests for different songs and different things will happen with the crowd that will trigger different stories that will change the course of how the show goes. They’re always great, they’re always entertaining in that typical Garth Brooks style, but it’s not necessarily set in stone how the show goes every single night. I think because we mix it up, it keeps it fresh for the audience and us too.”

Riverside guests are in for a good time when GARTH LIVE! makes its first appearance at Don’s Celebrity Theatre Thursday-Sunday, June 2-5. Of course, Baloh will be doing all of the smash hits, such as “Friends in Low Places,” “Ain’t Goin’ Down (‘Til the Sun Comes Up)” and a fan favorite, “The Dance.”

“‘The Dance’ has such a unique twist to it, because you’ll have people coming up after the show that will say what that song means to them. That’s the cool thing about Garth Brooks’ music is that you have this connection that people carry with them,” Baloh said. “There’s not a show yet where I’ve looked out and someone hasn’t had a smile and someone hasn’t had a tear. That’s the cool thing about Garth Brooks’ music in general, it sticks with people. I feel that the music was as popular 30 years ago as it is now, and it will probably be just as popular 30 years from now.”